ສະເປນ ພວມສືບສວນ ເບິ່ງການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ

ການຕາມລ່າຫາຄົນຮ້າຍຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ Spain ຫລັງຈາກການໂຈມ
ຕີດ້ວຍລົດສອງຄັນໃສ່ພວກຄົນຍ່າງ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ Catalonia ຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ
ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 13 ຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ.
ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຢູ່ນະຄອນ Barcelona ເວລາລົດ ຕູ້ຄັນ
ນຶ່ງແລ່ນເຂົ້າຕຳຄົນຢູ່ນະຄອນ Barcelona ເຮັດໃຫ້ 13 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບ
ບາດເຈັບອີກ 100 ກວ່າຄົນ ຢູ່ຖະໜົນ Las Ramblas.
ຄົນຂັບລົດຕູ້ໄດ້ແລ່ນຫລົບໜີ ແລະກຳລັງຖືກຕາມລ່າຫາໂຕຢູ່. ຕຳຫລວດໄດ້ຈັບສອງ
ຄົນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ທີ່ເປັນຄົນມາຣົກໂກ ແລະຄົນສະເປນ ແຕ່ວ່າຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແຈ້ງ
ຂາວໃນທັນທີເທື່ອວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພົວພັນກັບການໂຈມຕີຫລືບໍ່. ສ່ວນບຸກຄົນທີສາມໄດ້
ຖືກຈັບ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງ Ripoll ທາງພາກເໜືອ ຂອງເຂດ Catalonia ອີງຕາມ
ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ເຂດ Catalonia ທ່ານ Joanquim Forn.
ຢູ່ໃນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາ ທີ່ເມືອງ Cambrils ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງ
ຕາກອາກາດທີ່ຢູ່ທາງໃຕ້ຂອງນະຄອນ Barcelona ລົດຄັນນຶ່ງໄດ້ແລ່ນເຂົ້າຕຳເອົາ
ພວກຄົນຍ່າງ ແລະລົດຕຳຫລວດ. ຕຳຫລວດໄດ້ສັງຫານຜູ້ໂຈມຕີຫ້າຄົນ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວ
ວ່າຍັງມີສາຍແອວລະເບີດ ຊຶ່ງຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າເປັນຂອງປອມ. ພົນລະເຮືອນຫົກຄົນ
ແລະຕຳຫລວດຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການໂຈມຕີຢູ່ເມືອງ Cambrils.
ທ່ານ Forn ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ເມືອງ Cambrils “ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນໃນແບບ
ດຽວກັນ” ກັບການໂຈມຕີຢູ່ນະຄອນ Barcelona ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ ເພີ້ມວ່າ “ມີການພົວ
ພັນ” ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມເຕີມໃດໆ.
ຕຳຫລວດເຊື່ອວ່າການໂຈມຕີຍັງພົວພັນກັບເຫດລະເບີດ ຢູ່ເຮືອນຫລັງນຶ່ງໃນເຂດ
Catalonia ເມື່ອວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນນຶ່ງເສຍຊີວິດ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສົງ
ໄສວ່າ ຄົນຜູ້ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນໄດ້ສ້າງລະເບີດ ເພື່ອຈະໃຊ້ໃນການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໃນການໂຈມຕີຢ່າງບໍ່ເລືອກໜ້າຢູ່ນະ
ຄອນ Barcelona.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ Jean-Yves Le Drian ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ວ່າ
ມີຊາວຝຣັ່ງ 26 ຄົນ ຮວມຢູ່ໃນພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການໂຈມຕີຢູ່ນະຄອນ
Barcelona. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ 11 ຄົນແມ່ນມີອາການສາຫັດ. ລັດຖະ ມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍ
ໃນຝຮັ່ງ ທ່ານ Gerard Collomb ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດທາງວິ
ທະຍຸວ່າ “ຈຳນວນຂອງພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຮ້າຍແຮງອາດຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ກວ່າ
ປະມານ 17 ຄົນ.”
ທ່ານ Le Drian ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ ທ່ານຈະໄປນະຄອນ Barcelona ໃນ
ວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ “ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມຢາມບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຊາວຝຣັ່ງຈາກ ການກະທຳທີ່ຂີ້ຂາດຕາ
ຂາວ ແລະໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນຕໍ່ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ ແລະພວກ
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະເປນ.”
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີສະເປນ ທ່ານ Mariano Rajoy ຮ້ອງການໂຈມຕີທາງລົດຕູ້ນີ້ວ່າ
ເປັນ “ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງພວກ jihad.”
A manhunt is underway in Spain after two terrorist attacks in which vehicles were used to strike pedestrians in the country’s Catalonia region, killing at least 13 people and injured more than 100 others.
The mayhem began Thursday when a van ran down people in Barcelona, where the deaths and most of the injuries occurred on Las Ramblas boulevard.
Catalonia’s regional president says that there’s at least one “terrorist still out there” after the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. It wasn’t immediately clear if that person is the driver of the van in the Barcelona attack, who escaped on foot.
Carles Puigdemont also told Onda Cero radio “we don’t have information regarding the capacity to do more harm.’’
Police arrested two people — a Moroccan and a Spaniard — but it was not immediately clear how they are connected with the attacks. A third person has been arrested in the northern Catalan town of Ripoll, Catalonia Interior Minister Joaquim Forn said.
The second attack took place hours later in Cambrils, a resort south of Barcelona, when an automobile careened into pedestrians and a police vehicle. Police killed the five attackers, who they said also carried explosive belts, which were later found to be fake. Six civilians were injured in the Cambrils attack.
Forn, the region’s Interior minister, said Friday the Cambrils attack “follows the same trail” as the attack in Barcelona. He said, “There is a connection,” without giving further details.
Police believe the attacks are also connected to an explosion in a house in Catalonia Wednesday that killed one person. Authorities suspect the people in the house were building an explosive device to be used in a terrorist attack.
Van Runs Over People in Barcelona
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly Barcelona rampage.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday 26 French citizens were among those injured in Barcelona. He said 11 are in serious condition. French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, however, said in a radio interview that “the number of those who have been seriously injured may perhaps be even higher at around 17.”
Le Drian said in a statement that he will be in Barcelona Friday “to visit the French victims of this cowardly act and affirm France’s support to the Spanish people and authorities.”
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called the van attack “jihadist terrorism.”
“Today, the fight against terrorism is the principal priority for free and open societies like ours. It is a global threat and the response has to be global,” Rajoy told reporters.
Barcelona’s Ramblas quietly reopened to the public Friday. Residents and tourists were allowed past police lines and slowly trickled back to their homes and hotels. The city center remained under heavy surveillance.
A demonstration that will include a minute of silence honoring the victims was announced by public officials for Friday noon at the Plaza Catalunya, next to the top of the Ramblas, where the deadly attack began.
World leaders pledge unity, resolve
U.S. President Donald Trump said via Twitter the U.S. “will do whatever is necessary to help” Spain, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned, “Terrorists around the world should know, the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice.”
US Officials Condemn Barcelona Van Attack, Offer Assistance to Spain
French President Emmanuel Macron said his thoughts were with the victims of the attack, and said France remains “united and determined.” In Paris, the Eiffel Tower was dark Thursday night to pay tribute to the victims.
Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said he was “horrified by reports from Barcelona.”
Danish Prime Minister Lars Rasmussen said Europe has “again been attacked by terror.”
“So long as the terrorists underestimate the spirit of the societies they seek to undermine, they will lose,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said about Barcelona.
The yellow and red colors of the Spanish flag lit up Tel Aviv’s City Hall Thursday night while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the civilized world must fight terrorism together and defeat it.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama tweeted that “ Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends.”
