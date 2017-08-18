ສະເປນ ພວມສືບສວນ ເບິ່ງການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ

ການ​ຕາມລ່າ​ຫາ​ຄົນ​ຮ້າຍ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ ກຳລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ Spain ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການໂຈມ

​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລົດ​ສອງ​ຄັນ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ຄົນຍ່າງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ Catalonia ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​

ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 13 ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ.

ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ນະຄອນ Barcelona ​ເວລາ​ລົດ​ ຕູ້​ຄັນ​

ນຶ່ງ​ແລ່ນເຂົ້າຕຳ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ນະຄອນ Barcelona ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 13 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​

ບາ​ດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກ 100 ກວ່າ​ຄົນ ຢູ່​ຖະໜົນ Las Ramblas.

ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ຕູ້​ໄດ້ແລ່ນຫລົບໜີ​ ​ແລະ​ກຳລັງຖືກ​ຕາມ​ລ່າ​ຫາ​ໂຕຢູ່. ຕຳຫລວດ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ສອງ​

ຄົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ມາຣົກ​ໂກ ​ແລະຄົນ​ສະ​ເປ​ນ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງ

​ຂາວ​ໃນ​ທັນທີ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຫລື​ບໍ່. ສ່ວນ​ບຸກຄົນທີ​ສາມ​ໄດ້

​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ຢູ່ທີ່​ເມືອງ Ripoll ​ທາງພາກ​ເໜືອ ຂອງ​ເຂດ Catalonia ອີງ​ຕາມ

​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ​ເຂດ Catalonia ທ່ານ Joanquim Forn.

ຢູ່​ໃນການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ​ ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ ທີ່​ເມືອງ Cambrils ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​

ຕາກ​ອາກາດ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ທາງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ນະຄອນ Barcelona ລົດ​ຄັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ແລ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຕຳ​ເອົາ

​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ຍ່າງ ​ແລະລົດ​ຕຳຫລວດ. ຕຳຫລວດ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​

ວ່າຍັງ​ມີສາຍ​ແອວ​ລະ​ເບີດ ຊຶ່ງຕໍ່ມາໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ປອມ. ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຫົກ​ຄົນ

​ແລະ​ຕຳຫລວດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ Cambrils.

ທ່ານ Forn ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີທີ່​ເມື​ອງ Cambrils “​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ແບບ

ດຽວ​ກັນ” ກັບການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່​ນະຄອນ Barcelona ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ມີ​ການ​ພົວ

ພັນ” ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ເພີ້​ມ​ເຕີມ​ໃດໆ.

ຕຳຫລວດ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຍັງ​ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ ​ຢູ່​ເຮືອນ​ຫລັງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​

Catalonia ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ພຸດຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ. ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສົງ​

ໄສ​ວ່າ ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອນ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງລະ​ເບີດ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະໃຊ້ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມຕີ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

ກຸ່ມລັດ​ອິສລາມ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ​ໃ​ນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເລືອກ​ໜ້າ​ຢູ່ນະ

ຄອນ Barcelona.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ Jean-Yves Le Drian ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ

​ມີ​ຊາວ​ຝຣັ່ງ 26 ຄົນ ຮວມຢູ່​ໃນ​ພວກທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່​ນະຄອນ

Barcelona. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ 11 ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ອາການ​ສາ​ຫັດ. ລັດຖະ ມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ພາຍ

​ໃນຝຮັ່ງ ທ່ານ Gerard Collomb ​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການໃຫ້ສຳພາດ​ທາງ​ວິ

ທະຍຸ​ວ່າ “ຈຳນວນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຮ້າ​ຍ​ແຮງ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ​ກວ່າ​

ປະມານ 17 ຄົນ.”

ທ່ານ Le Drian ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ນະຄອນ Barcelona ​ໃນ​

ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ “​ເພື່ອ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍຊາວ​ຝຣັ່ງຈາກ ການ​ກະທຳ​ທີ່​ຂີ້​ຂາດ​ຕາ

ຂາວ ​ແລະ​ໃຫ້ການ​ຢືນຢັນຕໍ່​ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ​ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສະເປ​ນ.”

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີສະເປ​ນ ທ່ານ Mariano Rajoy ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ລົດ​ຕູ້ນີ້​ວ່າ

​ເປັນ​ “ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍຂອງ​ພວກ jihad.”

​ A manhunt is underway in Spain after two terrorist attacks in which vehicles were used to strike pedestrians in the country’s Catalonia region, killing at least 13 people and injured more than 100 others.

The mayhem began Thursday when a van ran down people in Barcelona, where the deaths and most of the injuries occurred on Las Ramblas boulevard.

Catalonia’s regional president says that there’s at least one “terrorist still out there” after the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. It wasn’t immediately clear if that person is the driver of the van in the Barcelona attack, who escaped on foot.



Carles Puigdemont also told Onda Cero radio “we don’t have information regarding the capacity to do more harm.’’

Police arrested two people — a Moroccan and a Spaniard — but it was not immediately clear how they are connected with the attacks. A third person has been arrested in the northern Catalan town of Ripoll, Catalonia Interior Minister Joaquim Forn said.

The second attack took place hours later in Cambrils, a resort south of Barcelona, when an automobile careened into pedestrians and a police vehicle. Police killed the five attackers, who they said also carried explosive belts, which were later found to be fake. Six civilians were injured in the Cambrils attack.

Forn, the region’s Interior minister, said Friday the Cambrils attack “follows the same trail” as the attack in Barcelona. He said, “There is a connection,” without giving further details.

Police believe the attacks are also connected to an explosion in a house in Catalonia Wednesday that killed one person. Authorities suspect the people in the house were building an explosive device to be used in a terrorist attack.

Van Runs Over People in Barcelona

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly Barcelona rampage.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday 26 French citizens were among those injured in Barcelona. He said 11 are in serious condition. French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, however, said in a radio interview that “the number of those who have been seriously injured may perhaps be even higher at around 17.”

Le Drian said in a statement that he will be in Barcelona Friday “to visit the French victims of this cowardly act and affirm France’s support to the Spanish people and authorities.”

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called the van attack “jihadist terrorism.”

“Today, the fight against terrorism is the principal priority for free and open societies like ours. It is a global threat and the response has to be global,” Rajoy told reporters.

Barcelona’s Ramblas quietly reopened to the public Friday. Residents and tourists were allowed past police lines and slowly trickled back to their homes and hotels. The city center remained under heavy surveillance.

A demonstration that will include a minute of silence honoring the victims was announced by public officials for Friday noon at the Plaza Catalunya, next to the top of the Ramblas, where the deadly attack began.

World leaders pledge unity, resolve

U.S. President Donald Trump said via Twitter the U.S. “will do whatever is necessary to help” Spain, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned, “Terrorists around the world should know, the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice.”

US Officials Condemn Barcelona Van Attack, Offer Assistance to Spain

French President Emmanuel Macron said his thoughts were with the victims of the attack, and said France remains “united and determined.” In Paris, the Eiffel Tower was dark Thursday night to pay tribute to the victims.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said he was “horrified by reports from Barcelona.”

Danish Prime Minister Lars Rasmussen said Europe has “again been attacked by terror.”

“So long as the terrorists underestimate the spirit of the societies they seek to undermine, they will lose,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said about Barcelona.

The yellow and red colors of the Spanish flag lit up Tel Aviv’s City Hall Thursday night while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the civilized world must fight terrorism together and defeat it.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama tweeted that “ Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends.”