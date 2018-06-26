ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ຖືກແຍກ ຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ ອາດປະສົບ ຄວາມເຈັບຊໍ້າ ຢ່າງຖາວອນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຊັນດຳລັດສະບັບນຶ່ງ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລູກ

ຂອງພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໄດ້ຢູ່ກັບພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ ທີ່ເຂດຊາຍທາງພາກຕາເວັນ

ຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ແຕ່ເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,000 ຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງອາໄສຢູ່

ບ່ອນພັກເຊົາໂດຍປາສະຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບັນດາແພດໝໍ ແລະ ພະນັກງານ

ສຸຂະ ພາບຈິດ ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍບາງຄົນ ອາດຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະ

ທົບທາງຈິດໃຈ ຢ່າງຖາວອນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ແຄຣອລ ເພຍສັນ (Carol Pearson)

ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນ

ດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນຄວາມຝັນຂອງພໍ່ແມ່ທຸກຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກແຍກຈາກລູກຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍ

ແດນ ສະຫະລັດ. ສຳລັບແມ່ຄົນນີ້ຈາກປະເທດ ກົວເຕມາລາ, ຄວາມຝັນຂອງລາວ

ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຈິງໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເມື່ອລາວໄດ້ກັບໄປລວມຕົວກັບລູກຊາຍຂອງ

ລາວຄືນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຈັບແຍກທາງກັນມາໄດ້ເດືອນນຶ່ງແລ້ວ.

ວິດີໂອຈາກລັດຖະບານໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ຖືກຂັງຢູ່ໃນກົງເຫຼັກ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຍັງຖືກເອົາໄປຢູ່ໃນຕູບຜ້າ ແລະ ບ່ອນພັກເຊົາຕ່າງໆທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ ຄືບ່ອນ

ນີ້ໃນລັດ ອໍຣີກອນ. ການຖ່າຍຮູບພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ.

ບັນດາແພດໝໍໄດ້ເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະເກີດຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງ

ຖາວອນ ຈາກການແຍກທາງກັນ.

ດຣ. ຄອລລີນ ຄຣາຟ, ປະທານສະມາຄົມປິ່ນປົວພະຍາດເດັກນ້ອຍ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້

ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນອາດໃຊ້ເວລາດົນນານ ສຳລັບຄວາມ ເຈັບຊໍ້ານີ້ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂ

ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍພວກນີ້ຫາຍດີ.”

ດຣ. ລີຊາ ຟໍຈູນາ, ນັກຈິດຕະສາດທີ່ພະແນກວິຊາການແພດມະຫາວິ ທະຍາໄລ

ບອສຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍຄົນບອກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ການຮູ້ສຶກໜາວຫຼາຍ, ກິນເຂົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້, ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມອົບອຸນຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ຫຼື ຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເບິ່ງແຍງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ເຈັບຊໍ້າຫຼາຍສຳລັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ມີຣຽມ ໂກລດິນ ໄດ້ຮັກສາເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ປະສົບຄວາມເຈັບຊໍ້າທາງຈິດໃຈ

ທີ່ສະຖາບັນ ກິລ (Gil) ສຳລັບຄວາມເຈັບຊໍ້າທາງຈິດ, ການຟື້ນຟູ ແລະ ການສຶກສາ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມີຣຽມ ໂກລດິນ ຈາກສະຖາບັນ ກິລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເມື່ອເຈົ້າເຮັດໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍ

ຄົນນຶ່ງຕົກໃຈ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດໄດ້ຍິນສຽງຫົວໃຈເຕັ້ນຂອງເຈົ້າ. ເຈົ້າສາມາດໄດ້

ຍິນສຽງຫົວໃຈຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນຜ່ານການກະທຳຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ, ພວກ

ເດັກນ້ອຍສາມາດກ່ອມຂວັນໄດ້.

ການສຳພັດຂອງພໍ່ແມ່ໄດ້ສອນໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບການເບິ່ງແຍງ

ແລະ ຮັກຫອມ.

ດຣ. ລີຊາ ຟໍຈູນາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ບໍ່ດີແທ້ໆສຳລັບແມ່ນກະທັ້ງພວກ

ເດັກນ້ອຍຜູ້ທີ່, ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສຳພັດ ແລະ ພົວພັນນຳນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ຈະມີຄວາມທໍ້ແທ້, ແລະ ການເຈັບປ່ວຍທີ່ພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຫຼາຍ. ຖ້າເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມອົບອຸ່ນຈາກການສຳພັດ ແລະ ພົວພັນກັບຜູ້ໃຫຍ່.”

ການປາສະຈາກຄວາມອົບອຸ່ນນີ້, ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍກໍຈະບໍ່ຮຽນຮູ້ວິທີສ້າງສຳພັນກັບຄົນ

ອື່ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສູນເສຍຄວາມສາມາດໃນການເຊື່ອຖືຄົນອື່ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດກາຍ

ເປັນຄົນໂດດດ່ຽວ, ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງບໍ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມດີໃຈ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້

ກັບຄືນໄປຫາພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມີຣຽມ ໂກລດິນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈາກວິທະຍາສາດການສຶກສາ ກ່ຽວ

ກັບ ຜົນຮ້າຍຈາກປະສົບການໃນໄວເດັກວ່າ ຖ້າຄວາມຕ້ອງການທີ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍມີ

ໃນເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງນ້ອຍ ຫາກບໍ່ເປັນໄປຕາມຄວາມຕ້ອງການນັ້ນ ມັນຈະນຳໄປສູ່

ບັນຫາໄລຍະຍາວ, ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ບັນຫາສຸຂະພາບຈິດເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຈະມີບັນຫາອື່ນໆ ກ່ຽວ

ກັບ ບັນຫາສຸຂະພາບດ້ວຍ.”

ບໍ່ແມ່ນເດັກນ້ອຍທຸກຄົນທີ່ຈະມີບັນຫາທາງສຸຂະພາບຖາວອນ, ແຕ່ເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ນ

ພວກທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ການຖືກແຍກອອກຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ ສາມາດປະສົມ

ເຂົ້າກັບຄວາມຕຶງຄຽດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດໄດ້ປະສົບມາແລ້ວໃນ ສະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ປອດໄພຢູ່

ປະເທດບ້ານເກີດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.



President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to keep migrant children with their parents at the southwestern U.S. border, but more than 2,000 children are living in shelters without their families. Doctors and mental health workers are concerned that some of these children will suffer permanent damage. VOA's Carol Pearson has more.



This is the dream of every parent separated from a child at the U.S. border. For this mother from Guatemala, her dream came true Friday when she was reunited with her son. They were separated for a month.



Video from the government shows children being held in cages. They are also held in tents and shelters throughout the U.S. like this one in Oregon. Photos of the children living here are not allowed.



Doctors warn of possible permanent damage the separations may cause.



"It may take a long time for this trauma to be resolved and these children to be healed."



"I've had multiple kids tell me about feeling very cold, not eating enough, not having supports of their parents or adults that care about them and that that was very, very distressing for them."



Myriam Goldin treats traumatized children at the Gil Institute for Trauma, Recovery and Education.



"When you rock a child, they can hear your heart rate. You can hear their heartrate, and it is through that co-regulation, children can be soothed."



A parent's touch teaches a child that they are being taken care of and loved.



"It's a really, really bad challenge for even younger children who, if they're not touched and engaged with, can become despondent, and have very significant developmental sequelae (EDS: an after affect of a disease, condition or injury) if they are not having the support in touch and engagement with an adult."



Without this support, children don't learn how to relate to others. They lose the ability to trust. They can withdraw, and not even show happiness if they are reunited with their parents.



"We know from science the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study that the needs the children have when they're little that are not met do lead to long-term problems, not only mental health issues but other related health issues."



Not every child will have permanent health problems, but young children are the most vulnerable, and the separation from a parent can compound the stress they may have already experienced in unsafe conditions in their home countries.