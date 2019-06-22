ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ອາ​ຊຽນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ເອົາພວກ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ຍັງປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ນ ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ກັບຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນ​ວາດ​ພາບ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງບວ​ກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ.

ແຕ່​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຕົວ ຈິງ​ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຢູ່ ທີ່​ແຂວງ​ຣາ​ໄຄ​ນ໌ ທາງ​ພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ວ່າເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງ​ຫຼັງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ 2017 ທີ່​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ 700,000 ຄົນ ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສນັ້ນ.

ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄືນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ແລະ​ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ ທີ່​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ບາງກອກ ໃນທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້.

ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ອາ​ຊ​ຽນ​ອົງ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ຫຼື AHA ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ທາງ​ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ​ແລະ​ມຽນ​ມາ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ປີ 2017 ເພື່ອ​ເລີ້ມ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ໃຈ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ເດືອນ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່​າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໂດຍ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ກ່ອນ​ອື່ນ​ໝົດ ມຽນ​ມາ​ຕ້ອງ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ດິນ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ມາ ແລະ ສິດ​ທິ​ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຊາດ.

ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກວ່າ ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຊ່ວຍ ໃນ​ກ່ານ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ.

A report by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Myanmar's readiness to repatriate Muslim Rohingya who fled to neighboring Bangladesh paints a mostly positive picture of the country's efforts.

But rights groups say the report glosses over still-dangerous realities in western Myanmar's Rakhine State, where the U.N. accuses the country's security forces of orchestrating a violent campaign of ethnic cleansing in late 2017 that drove some 700,000 Rohingya across the border.

The rights advocates are urging the regional bloc to rethink its approach and focus on the root causes of the crisis at its leader summit in Bangkok this weekend.

At its last leader summit in November, ASEAN called on its disaster management unit, the AHA Center, to assess Myanmar's readiness to resettle the refugees and how the center could help.

Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed in November 2017 to start repatriating volunteer refugees within two months. But hardly any of them have taken up the offer, insisting that Myanmar first ensure their safety and rights to land, freedom of movement and citizenship.

The U.N. has repeatedly said that conditions are "not conducive" for the Rohingya's return.

The yet-to-be-released report, or "preliminary needs assessment," obtained by VOA, concludes that the Myanmar government "has made substantial effort in terms of developing procedures, processes and systems, as well as in building facilities to ensure a smooth and orderly repatriation process."

It says communal relations between the Buddhist Rakhine and those Rohingya who stayed behind "while stable, is fragile," kept in check only by an "invisible line that separates them."

With the right technical help, it adds, Myanmar could repatriate 500,000 Rohingya in two years.

But in a statement, Human Rights Watch rebuked the bloc over the report for all but ignoring the alleged spree of state-sponsored rape, murder and arson that drove the Rohingya out, not consulting with the refugees themselves, and avoiding the very term "Rohingya," which the Myanmar government rejects.

Amnesty International told the French news agency, which first reported on the assessment, it was "astonished" that it downplayed the military's alleged crimes, the continued segregation of Rohingya in western Myanmar displaced by earlier bouts of communal violence, and ongoing fighting there between the military and Rakhine rebels.

"From the grassroots level, a lot of the Rohingya feel ...that the situation on the ground is not safe and that the conditions for repatriation will not be met. So there is a disconnect there between the sort of overoptimistic representation in the report versus what the Rohingya on the ground actually feel," Saqib Sheikh, a program director with the Rohingya Project, which aids displaced Rohingya, told VOA.

Calls to the AHA Center's head office in Jakarta, and an emailed request for comment, went unanswered Friday.

But the center's executive director, Adelina Kamal, defended the report in an interview with Channel NewsAsia earlier this month.

Kamal said the Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT) the center sent to western Myanmar had a very specific mission to look for ways the bloc could help Myanmar improve its repatriation plan.

"ASEAN's ERAT has specific areas of expertise — disaster management," she said.

"And so we have been requested by Myanmar to provide assessment for them — it's very focused and we cannot go beyond our mandate."

The "preliminary needs assessment" says it was beyond that mandate to judge whether broader conditions were conducive for repatriation. It adds that a "comprehensive needs assessment" that could answer that would follow once the first few thousand refugees start to return, or after.

"The main concern there is, that may be too late," said Sheikh

"Unless you can guarantee that not just security, but also ... the more fundamental issues of citizenship and due human rights to the Rohingya, whether they're going to be met — if that's still in a cloud, then it wouldn't really make sense to begin a repatriation process," he said.

The report says Rohingya technically have a path to citizenship via Myanmar's 1982 Citizenship Act.

But it's not that simple, said Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch's deputy Asia director.

"Every reading I've seen of the 1982 Citizenship Act indicates very clearly that the vast, vast majority of Rohingya would be excluded, that they would not be found to be citizens and that they would be officially rendered stateless persons since they would be neither of Bangladesh nor Burma," he told VOA, using another term for Myanmar.

"You can say almost anything is technically possible. The reality is that there's no political will within the Myanmar government to extend citizenship to the Rohingya."