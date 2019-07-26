ສຽງຮ້ອງໂຮໄດ້ຟົດສະໜັ່ນອອກມາຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງເປີໂຕ ຣີໂກ ໃນຕອນ ແລງ
ວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ປົກຄອງເກາະ ທ່ານຣິຄາໂດ ໂຣແຊລໂລ ທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ດີ້ນຮົນຢູ່
ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ປະກາດລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ມີການປະທ້ວງໃຫຍ່ດ້ວຍຄວາມໂມ
ໂຫຂອງສາທາລະນະ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍວັນ.
ຢູ່ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຜ່ານທາງວີດີໂອ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໜ້າເຟສບຸກຂອງລັດຖະບານ
ທ່ານໂຣແຊລໂລ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ທ່ານຈະລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນວັນທີ 2 ເດືອນສິງຫາ
ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານຍັງຢູ່ໃນໜ້າທີ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ປົກຄອງເກາະຄົນທຳອິດທີ່ລາອອກ ນັບແຕ່ດິນແດນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້
ເລີ້ມເລືອກຕັ້ງໂດຍກົງເອົາຜູ້ປົກຄອງເກາະໃນປີ 1947. ລັດຖະມົນຕີຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານ
ນາງວານດາ ວາສເກສ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລື່ອນຊັ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນຖັນແຖວຂອງພວກສືບທອດຕຳ
ແໜ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງເກາະ ທ່ານຫລຸຍ ຣີເວຣາ ໄດ້ລາອອກ
ຍ້ອນຂ່າວນອງນັນ ການລົມກັນກັນທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ທີ່ໄດ້ຟົດເດືອດຂຶ້ນ ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດ
ກໍເຮັດໃຫ້ຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໂຣແຊລໂລຫລຸດມືໄປນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງແທນ.
ທ່ານນາງວານດາ ຣີນັນເຊຍໄດ້ຂຽນລົງທາງທວິດເຕີຫຼັງຈາກການລາອອກຂອງ ທ່ານ
ໂຣແຊລໂລ ໂດຍສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການປະທ້ວງອາດຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ
ທ່ານໂຣແຊລໂລ ໄດ້ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງແລ້ວ. ຊາວໂປເຕ ຣິໂກ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຍັງມີຄວາມ
ສົງໄສກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານນາງວາສເກສ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳພັນໃກ້ຊິດກັບລັດຖະບານທ່ານໂຣ
ແຊລໂລ.
ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ນອກທຳນຽບລັດຖະບານ ໃນນະຄອນແຊນຮວນ ທີ່
ເປັນເມືອງປະຫວັດສາດເກົ່າແກ່ ໄດ້ພາກັນສະຫຼອງຫຼັງຈາກການຖະແຫຼງຂອງທ່ານ
ໂຣແຊລໂລ ໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນລົງ ໂດຍໂບກທຸງຊາດ ແລະຮ້ອງເພງ.
ຂ່າວດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງເປັນທີ່ຍິນດີຈາກເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນແຊລຮວນ ທ່ານນາງຄາເມັນ ຢູລິນ
ຄຣຸສ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງທ່ານນາງແລ້ວວ່າຈະລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ກັບທ່ານໂຣ
ແຊລໂລ ໃນປີໜ້ານີ້. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຂຽນລົງຢູ່ໃນໜ້າທວິດເຕີຂອງທ່ານນາງວ່າ “ເປັນ
ກຽດທີ່ເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງປະເທດ ບ່ອນທີ່ປະຊາຊົນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ແລະລົງ
ສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໃນການປະຕິບັດຄວາມຈິງຂອງຄວາມຫວັງ ແລະເປັນກຽດ. ນີ້ຫາກໍ່
ເປັນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ. ໂປໂຕ ຣິໂກ ຈົ່ງຈະເລີນ.”
ຄວາມໂມໂຫຂອງສາທາລະນະທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ການລາອອກຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງເກາະໄດ້ຟົດ
ເດືອດມາເປັນເວລາເກືອບສອງອາທິດກ່ອນ ເມື່ອໜັງສືພິມ ສູນກາງ ເພື່ອການສືບສວນສອບສວນຂອງເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ ການລົມກັນເປັນກຸ່ມ ທາງອອນໄລນ໌
ເກືອບ 900 ໜ້າ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ໂຣແຊລໂລ ແລະ ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍລະດັບສູງຫຼາຍຄົນ ແລະຄູ່
ຮ່ວມງານ ທີ່ລວມມີຂໍ້ຄວາມຫຍາບຄາຍ ທີ່ດູຖູກຜູ້ ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ
ມາເຣຍ ໃນປີ 2017, ພ້ອມກັບຄຳເວົ້າ ທີ່ລັງກຽດແມ່ຍິງ ແລະພວກຮັກຮ່ວມເພດຕໍ່ຄູ່
ແຂ່ງທາງການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ໂຣ ແຊລໂລ.
Cheers erupted in the capital of Puerto Rico late Wednesday night after embattled Governor Ricardo Rossello announced his resignation after several days of angry, massive street protests.
In a videotaped address posted on the government's Facebook page, Rossello announced he was stepping down on August 2, saying his administration's achievements would be threatened if he remained in the post.
He becomes the first governor to quit since the U.S. territory first started directly electing their governors in 1947.He will be succeeded by Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez, who moved up in the line of succession after Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin resigned over the online chat scandal that engulfed and ultimately ended Rossello's tenure.
#WandaRenuncia was trending on twitter following Rosello's resignation, indicating that protests may continue, even with Rosselló out of office.Some in Puerto Rico are skeptical of Vazquez's close relationship with the Rosselló administration.
Thousands of people who had gathered outside the governor's mansion in San Juan's historic Old City celebrated after Rossello's speech ended, waving flags and singing.
The news was also greeted enthusiastically by San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who had already announced her intention to run against Rossello next year."Honored to be part of a country where people are fearless and take to the streets in a true act of hope and dignity," she wrote on her Twitter page. "This has just begun. VIVA PUERTO RICO."[[ https://twitter.com/CarmenYulinCruz/status/1154239274289684481 ]]
The public fury that led to the governor's resignation erupted nearly two weeks ago when the island's Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of online group chats between Rossello and several top aides and associates that included profane messages laced with contempt for victims of 2017's Hurricane Maria, as well as misogynistic and homophobic slurs against Rossello's political opponents.
The publication of the chats unleashed long-simmering anger among Puerto Ricans who were worn down by years of public corruption and mismanagement that left the U.S. territory under the control of a congressionally mandated oversight board to guide it out of a multibillion dollar debt crisis.