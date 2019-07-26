ສຽງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮໄດ້​ຟົດ​ສະ​ໜັ່ນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ຂອງເປີ​ໂຕ ຣີ​ໂກ ໃນ​ຕອນ ​ແລງ

ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ເກາະ ​ທ່ານ​ຣິ​ຄາ​ໂດ ໂຣ​ແຊ​ລ​ໂລ ທີ່​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ດີ້ນ​ຮົນຢູ່​

ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ລາອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງໃຫ​ຍ່ດ້ວຍຄວາມ​ໂມ​

ໂຫຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ວັນ​.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ທີ່ນຳ​ອອກເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ເຟ​ສ​ບຸກ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

​ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ແ​ຊລ​ໂລ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ລົງ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 2 ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ

ໂດ​ຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຖ້າ​ຫາ​ກ​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ເກາະຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດທີ່​ລາ​ອອກ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​

ເລີ້ມ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ເອົາຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ເກາະ​ໃນ​ປີ 1947. ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ

​ນາງວານ​ດາ ວາ​ສ​ເກ​ສ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເລື່ອນ​ຊັ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຖັນ​ແຖວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ສືບທອດ​ຕຳ

​ແໜ່ງ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ເກາະ ທ່ານ​ຫ​ລຸຍ ຣີ​ເວ​ຣາ ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກ

ຍ້ອນຂ່າວນອງ​ນັນ ການ​ລົມ​ກັນ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຟົດ​ເດືອດ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ

​ກໍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ແຊ​ລ​ໂລ​ຫລຸດ​ມື​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ແທນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ວານ​ດາ​ ຣີ​ນັນ​ເຊຍໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີຫຼັງ​ຈາກການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຂອງ ​ທ່ານ

​ໂຣ​ແຊ​ລ​ໂລ ໂດຍສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ແຊ​ລ​ໂລ ​ໄດ້ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳແໜ່ງແລ້ວ. ຊາວ​ໂປ​ເຕ ຣິ​ໂກ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ

ສົງ​ໄສກ່ຽວ​ກັບທ່ານ​ນາງວາ​ສ​ເກ​ສ ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ໂຣ

​ແຊ​ລ​ໂລ.

ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ໄປ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແຊນຮວນ ທີ່​

ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ເກົ່າ​ແກ່ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຖະ​ແ​ຫຼງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​

ໂຣ​ແຊ​ລ​ໂລ ​ໄດ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ລົງ ໂດຍໂບກ​ທຸງ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພງ.

ຂ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຍິນ​ດີ​ຈາກເຈົ້າ​ຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແຊ​ລຮວນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຄາ​ເມັນ ຢູ​ລິນ

ຄ​ຣຸ​ສ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງແລ້ວ​ວ່າຈະ​ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ກັບທ່ານໂຣ​

ແຊລ​ໂລ ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜ້າ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານນາງ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ

​ກຽດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ ​ແລະລົງ

ສູ່​ຖ​ະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ກຽດ. ນີ້​ຫາ​ກໍ່​

ເປັນ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ. ໂປ​ໂຕ ຣິໂກ ຈົ່ງ​ຈະ​ເລີນ.”

ຄວາມ​ໂມ​ໂຫ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ເກາະໄດ້​ຟົດ

​ເດືອດ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເກືອບສອງ​ອາ​ທິດກ່ອນ ເມື່ອ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ສູນ​ກາງ ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນສອບສວນຂອງເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ ການລົມກັນເປັນກຸ່ມ ທາງອອນໄລນ໌

ເກືອບ 900 ໜ້າ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ໂຣແຊລໂລ ແລະ ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍລະດັບສູງຫຼາຍຄົນ ແລະຄູ່

ຮ່ວມງານ ທີ່ລວມມີຂໍ້ຄວາມຫຍາບຄາຍ ທີ່ດູຖູກຜູ້ ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ

ມາເຣຍ ໃນປີ 2017, ພ້ອມກັບຄຳເວົ້າ ທີ່ລັງກຽດແມ່ຍິງ ແລະພວກຮັກຮ່ວມເພດຕໍ່ຄູ່

ແຂ່ງທາງການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ໂຣ ແຊລໂລ.



Cheers erupted in the capital of Puerto Rico late Wednesday night after embattled Governor Ricardo Rossello announced his resignation after several days of angry, massive street protests.



In a videotaped address posted on the government's Facebook page, Rossello announced he was stepping down on August 2, saying his administration's achievements would be threatened if he remained in the post.



He becomes the first governor to quit since the U.S. territory first started directly electing their governors in 1947.He will be succeeded by Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez, who moved up in the line of succession after Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin resigned over the online chat scandal that engulfed and ultimately ended Rossello's tenure.



#WandaRenuncia was trending on twitter following Rosello's resignation, indicating that protests may continue, even with Rosselló out of office.Some in Puerto Rico are skeptical of Vazquez's close relationship with the Rosselló administration.



Thousands of people who had gathered outside the governor's mansion in San Juan's historic Old City celebrated after Rossello's speech ended, waving flags and singing.



The news was also greeted enthusiastically by San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who had already announced her intention to run against Rossello next year."Honored to be part of a country where people are fearless and take to the streets in a true act of hope and dignity," she wrote on her Twitter page. "This has just begun. VIVA PUERTO RICO."[[ https://twitter.com/CarmenYulinCruz/status/1154239274289684481 ]]



The public fury that led to the governor's resignation erupted nearly two weeks ago when the island's Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of online group chats between Rossello and several top aides and associates that included profane messages laced with contempt for victims of 2017's Hurricane Maria, as well as misogynistic and homophobic slurs against Rossello's political opponents.



The publication of the chats unleashed long-simmering anger among Puerto Ricans who were worn down by years of public corruption and mismanagement that left the U.S. territory under the control of a congressionally mandated oversight board to guide it out of a multibillion dollar debt crisis.