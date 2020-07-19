ປະຊາຊົນສູດມົນ ຂໍຝົນຢູ່ແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລະດູມໍລະສຸມ ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ

ໃນທົ່ວເຂດສາມຫຼ່ຽມແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງ, ບັນດາຄົນຫາປາ, ຊາວນາ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າລະດູຝົນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຈະຢຸດໄພແຫ່ງແລ້ງທີ່ໄດ້ແກ່ຍາວມາດົນນານ. ຜົນກະທົບຂອງມັນແມ່ນຖືກສຳພັດໄດ້ໃນ ມຽນມາ,​ ໄທ, ລາວ, ຫວຽດ ນາມ ແລະ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ຝົນຕົກແມ່ນຕໍ່າ ກວ່າທີ່ຄາດໝາຍເອົາໄວ້ຫຼາຍ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລູຄ໌ ຮັ້ນ ມີລາຍງານສຳລັບພວກເຮົາ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບ ຕໍ່ໄປ.



ອີງຕາມຄະນະກຳມາທິການແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງສາກົນ, ຝົນຕົກໃນລະຫວ່າງເດືອນ ພຶດສະພາ ແລະ ມິຖຸ ນາ ແມ່ນປະມານ 70 ເປີເຊັນຕໍ່າກວ່າໄລຍະດຽວກັນຂອງນຶ່ງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສລະບົບແມ່ນໍ້າມີຄວາມຜິດຫວັງ, ເຊິ່ງເວລາທີ່ນໍ້າຂຶ້ນເຕັມນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ ຂະໜາດຂອງປະເທດ ແບລຈຽມ.

ຄົນຫາປາຕາມລະດູການຜູ້ນີ້ໄດ້ໃຊ້ນໍ້າດັ່ງກ່າວມາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ແລະ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມເສຍໃຈກັບການກໍ່ສ້າງເຂື່ອນ ແລະ ສິ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງ.

ທ່ານ ແມນ ລີ ເຮ,​ ຄົນຫາປາໃນແຫຼມ ຈຣອຍ ຈາງ ວາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຫດຜົນທີ່ວ່າເປັນຫຍັງມັນຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີປາກໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ມັນມີເຂື່ອນໃໝ່, ລວມທັງ ສຕຶງ ເຕຣັງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກີດກັ້ນກະແສຂອງແມ່ນໍ້າ ແລະ ລະ ດັບນໍ້າແມ່ນໄດ້ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ລົງສາມ ຫຼື ສີ່ເທື່ອຕໍ່ເດືອນ ຂຶ້ນກັບວ່າເຂື່ອນຈະເປີດ ຫຼື ປິດ. ລະດູຝົນນີ້ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຝົນ ຕົກ.”

ລະດູຝົນນີ້ໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ແມ່ນຖືກຜັກດັນໂດຍລົມມໍລະສຸມ ອິນເດຍ ແຕ່ບັນ ດານັກວິທະຍາສາດເວົ້າວ່າ ອຸນຫະພູມນໍ້າທະເລທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດ ອິນເດຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງປ່ຽນແປງສະພາບຂອງອາກາດ. ນີ້ອາດສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເກີດໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ, ເປັນສະຖານະ ການເຊິ່ງສາມາດຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ດ້ວຍແຜນການທີ່ຈະສ້າງເຂື່ອນປະມານ 140 ແຫ່ງໃນ ຈີນ ແລະ ລາວ.”

ທ່ານ ຢານ ແມ່ນຊາວ ມຸສລິມ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຍ້າຍຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວຈາກ ຫວຽດນາມ ມາຢູ່ ກຳປູເຈຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ລາວໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງປີຂອງ ປົນ ປົດ. ລາວໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເຮືອ ແລະ ໄດ້ຫາປາໃນລະຍະ 35 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົວເລກຂອງປາໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນຫ້າປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ລາວກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຫາປາອີກແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ ຢານ, ພໍ່ຄ້າຂາຍປາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕື່ນນອນຕອນ 2​ ໂມງເຊົ້າ ເພື່ອໄປຊື້ປາຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດປາ ແຈງ ຈາມຣາສ໌ ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນເຮົາຈະໄປຂາຍຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດ ການດາລ. ພວກເຮົາຫາເງິນໄດ້ໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຊື້ປາ ເພາະວ່າມັນບໍ່ມີປາຢູ່ໃນແມ່ນໍ້າ. ເມຍຂອງຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງໃນຕະຫຼາດ ໃນເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມເຮັດວຽກອື່ນຄື ແປງ ເຮືອ. ພວກເຮົາຂາຍປາຕອນ 8 ໂມງ ຫາ 11 ໂມງເຊົ້າ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຈະໄປຮັບເມຍ. ຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະສູດມົນຫຼັງຈາກເຂົ້າທ່ຽງ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຈະພັກຜ່ອນສອງສາມຊົ່ວ ໂມງ,​ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍຈະກັບໄປຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຂາຍປາອີກ. ຕອນ 8 ໂມງແລງພວກເຮົາຈະກັບບ້ານ. ຊີວິດຢູ່ແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງແມ່ນ ລຳບາກຫຼາຍ.”

ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນີ້ຈາກບ້ານ ຈຣອຍ ຈາງ ວາ ໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນລາວເກີດເມື່ອ 25 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນລະດັບນໍ້າຕໍ່າປານນີ້ຈັກເທື່ອ, ແລະ ລາວກໍບໍ່ສາມາດຈັບປາໄດ້ອີກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊັດ ສເມ ຣໍ, ຄົນຫາປາ ຈາກບ້ານ ຈຣອຍ ຈາງ ວາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລະດັບນໍ້າສາມາດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ແລະ ເມື່ອສີມັນມືດຂຶ້ນພວກເຮົາສາມາດຈັບປາໄດ້ບາງເທື່ອສາມ ຫຼື ສາມກິໂລຕໍ່ມື້. ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນວ່າເຂື່ອນໄດ້ແຕກປີກາຍນີ້ ເວລາທີ່ນໍ້າຂຶ້ນສູງໂພດ.”

ສະຖານະການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ ແລະ ມັນແມ່ນສະຖານະການທີ່ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງ ຈົນກວ່າໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ປີທີສອງແລ້ວນັ້ນ, ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.

Across the Mekong Delta fishermen, farmers and their families are hoping the current wet season will end a long running drought. Its effects are being felt in Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, and here in Cambodia where rainfall has been way short of expectations. Luke Hunt has our story.



According to the Mekong River Commission, rainfall during May and June was about 70 percent lower than for the same period a year ago. And that is upsetting people who rely on the river system, which in full flood is bigger than the size of Belgium.

This seasoned fisherman has plied these waters for decades and is upset with the construction of dams and what is happening along the Mekong River.

“The reason why there is no fish is because of the new dams, including Stung Treng, which blocked the river flow and the water levels are going up and down three or four times a month depending on whether the dams are open or closed. //This rainy season there has been no rain.”

“The wet season in Southeast Asia is driven by the Indian monsoon but scientists say rising sea temperatures in the Indian ocean is changing weather patterns. This can result in extreme drought, a situation which can only get worse with plans to construct about 140 dams in China and Laos.”

Yan is a Muslim Cham who moved his family back to Cambodia from Vietnam where he lived during the Pol Pot years. He has lived on a boat and fished for the last 35 years and he says fish numbers have fallen dramatically over the last five years and he does not fish anymore.

“My family wakes up at 2:00 am to buy fish at Chhaing Chamras fish market and then we sell in the Kandal Market. We make small margins and now I buy fish because there are no fish in the river. ((Video cutaway) My wife works for many hours in the market while I try to do other jobs like fixing the boat. We sell from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. then I pick up my wife. My family prays after lunch and we relax for a few hours, then we go back to market and sell fish again. At 8:00 p.m. we come back home. Life on the Mekong is difficult.”

This woman from Chroy Chang Va village has lived on a boat since she was born 25 years ago. She says she has never seen water levels this low, and she can longer catch fish.

“The water levels can rise quickly and when it turns dark in color, we can catch fish, maybe two or three kilograms a day. I heard that a dam collapsed last year when the water was too high.”

Their plight is grim and it’s a situation that is unlikely to change until this drought, already in its second year, comes to an end.