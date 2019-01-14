ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພ​ອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ທີ່

​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຣີ​ຢາດ ກັບ​ກະ​ສັດ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ຊາ​ລ​ມານ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ

ທ່ານ​ຢາ​ຊຸ​ຟ ບິນ ອາ​ລາ​ວີ ບິນ ອັບ​ດູ​ລ​ລາ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຊາ

​ອຸ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆດຳ​ເນີນ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຢ່າງ​ເໝາະສົມ ເລື້ອງການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນັກ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ທ່ານ​

ຈາ​ມາ​ລ ຄາ​ຊອກ​ກີ.



ທ່ານ​ພອມພຽວ​ໃກ້ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງບ່ອນທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຊອ​ກ​

ຫາທາງເພື່ອຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອອກ​

ຈາກຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມແກ່ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ອີີີ​ຣ່ານ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ອັນ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ທຣໍາ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​

ພຶດ​ທີ່​ອັນຕະ​ລາຍນັ້ນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຫົວ​ເລື້ອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ການກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດວ​ານ​ນີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​

ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ຍາວ​ເຖິງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ກັບ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ

​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ແດ​ລ ອາ​ລ-ຈູເບ​ຣ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກ່ຽວ

ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ “ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວ​າມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ເພື່ອ​ຢືນ​ຕ້ານ

ກິດ​ຈະ​ການອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍຂອງລະ​ບອບ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ” ແລະ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​

ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ເຢ​ເມນ ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ລີ​ເບຍ ແລະ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ຊອກ​ກີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ກົງ​ສຸນ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ອິສ​

ຕັນ​ບູ​ລ ປະ​ເທດ​ເທີ​ກີ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້. ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ໄປຈາກ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ຢ່າງ​ປອດ​ໄພດ້ວຍ​ໂຕ​ທ່ານ​ເອງ ແຕ່​ຕໍ່​ມ​າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສ​າ​ລະ

​ພາບບ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ​ເປັນ​

ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີ​ສຳ​ຫລັບຫຍັງ​ໝົດ.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting Monday in Riyadh with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Saudi Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, after urging other Saudi officials to continue a proper investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Pompeo is near the end of a trip to the Middle East in which he has been seeking to reassure allies about the pullout of U.S. troops from Syria and to seek support for U.S. efforts to get Iran to change what the Trump administration calls its malign behavior.



Those topics were on the agenda Sunday during an hour-long meeting Pompeo had with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.



The State Department said Sunday they agreed about the need "for continued regional efforts to stand against the Iran regime's malign activity," and also talked about the situations in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Libya and Afghanistan.



On Khashoggi, Pompeo stressed the need for a probe that holds responsible those accountable.



Khashoggi was killed when he visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in October. Initially Saudi Arabia said he safely left the site on his own, but later admitted he was killed there in what Saudi officials called a rogue operation.



Turkey said the order to kill the Washington Post journalist came from the highest levels of the Saudi government but Saudi officials maintain it was not ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



"We will continue to have a conversation with the crown prince and the Saudis about ensuring the accountability is full and complete with respect to the unacceptable murder of Jamal Khashoggi," Pompeo said earlier Sunday after a meeting in Doha with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.



Pompeo flew to Riyadh after meetings in the Qatari capital of Doha, following stops in Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates during a weeklong trip of the Middle East.



During the earlier joint press conference with al Thani, Pompeo also urged the Gulf countries to end a political rift in which Doha has been boycotted by neighboring former allies for months.



"President Trump and I both believe the ongoing dispute in the region has gone on too long," Pompeo said.



The U.S., which appeared initially to support the boycott when it began in 2017, has since been unsuccessful in negotiating between Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). All six member states of the GCC (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) are U.S. allies.



"We're hopeful that unity in the GCC will increase in the days and weeks and months ahead," Pompeo said.



In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing Doha of financing extremist groups and aligning with Iran, the Gulf Arab states' rival. Qatar has denied the allegations.

