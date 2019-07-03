ຜູ້ຊາຍຟີລິບປິນຄົນນຶ່ງ ຖືກລະບຸໂຕວ່າ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນສອງຄົນ ທີ່ໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍ
ລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບຕໍ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ການໂຈມຕີ ດັ່ງກ່າວ
ແມ່ນການໂຈມຕີເທື່ອທຳອິດ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍພາຍໃນປະເທດ.
ມີຫ້າຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອວັນສຸກແລ້ວ ທີ່ເກາະໂຮໂລ ໃນພາກໃຕ້
ຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເກາະໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງແຂວງຊູລູ. ພົນຕີຊີຣິລີໂຕ ໂຊເບຮານາ
ກ່າວວ່າ ສົບຂອງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ອາຍຸ 23 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸໂດຍຄອບຄົວ
ຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວເອງ.
ພົນຕີໂຊເບຮານາ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີແມ່ນເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ອາບູ-
ຊາຢັບ. ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນນຳພາໂດຍທ້າວຮາຈານ ຊະວາດຈານ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ
ເປັນຜູ້ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີ ໃນມື້ວັນສຸກແລ້ວ ແລະການໂຈມຕີ 2 ຄັ້ງໃສ່ ພະວິຫານ
ສາສະໜາກາໂຕລິກ ທີ່ເກາະໂຮໂລ ຢ້ອນຄືນໄປເມື່ອເດືອນມັງກອນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້
ເສຍຊີວິດ 27 ຄົນນັ້ນ.
ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຟີລິບປິນໄດ້ປະສົບກັບໄພຫາຍະນະມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ
ຈາກພວກກະບົດອິສລາມທີ່ພະຍາຍາມສ້າງຕັ້ງປະເທດຂອງຕົນຂຶ້ນ ໃນຟີລິບປິນ ທີ່
ຄອບງຳໂດຍສາສະໜາກາໂຕລິກນັ້ນ. ມີການຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງອາບູຊາຢັບ
ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ຮວມທັງການວາງລະເບີດ ລັກພາ
ໂຕຮຽກຄ່າໄຖ່ ແລະຕັດຄໍເປັນຕົ້ນ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
A Philippine man has been identified as one of two people who carried out a suicide bombing attack on a military outpost last week, making it the first such attack involving a homegrown terrorist.
Five people were killed last Friday's attack on the southern island of Jolo, the primary island of Sulu province.Major General Cirilito Sobejana says the remains of the suspected 23-year attacker has been identified by his family.
Sobejana says the attacker was a member of a faction of the Abu Sayyaf militant group.The faction is headed by Hajan Sawadjaan, who is believed to be the mastermind of Friday's attack and the twin bombing of a Roman Catholic cathedral in Jolo back in January that killed 27 people.
The southern Philippines has been wracked for decades by an Islamic insurgency seeking a separate Muslim homeland in the Catholic-dominated archipelago.Abu Sayyaf has been blamed for numerous terrorist attacks in the region, including bombings, kidnappings for ransom and beheadings.
