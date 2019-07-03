ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ໂຕວ່າ ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນສອງ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​

ລະ​ເບີດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ຊີບຕໍ່​ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ໂຈມຕີ ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ

ແມ່ນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະເທດ.

ມີ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ເກາະ​ໂຮ​ໂລ ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້

ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເກາະ​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ແຂວງ​ຊູ​ລູ. ​ພົນ​ຕີ​ຊີ​ຣິ​ລີ​ໂຕ ໂຊ​ເບ​ຮານາ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສົບ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອ​ງ​ສົງ​ໄສ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ອາ​ຍຸ 23 ປີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸໂດຍ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ

​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ເອງ.

ພົນ​ຕີ​ໂຊ​ເບ​ຮາ​ນາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ ອາບູ​-

ຊາ​ຢັບ. ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ທ້າວ​ຮາ​ຈານ ຊະ​ວາດ​ຈານ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ກັນວ່າ

ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງ​ຫຼັງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ ໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ 2 ຄັ້ງ​ໃສ່ ພະ​ວິ​ຫານ​

ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ກາ​ໂຕ​ລິກ ທີ່​ເກາະ​ໂຮ​ໂລ ຢ້ອນ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້

​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ 27 ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ.

ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ໄພ​ຫາ​ຍະ​ນະ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວ

ຈາກ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາຍ​າມ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ​ທີ່​

ຄອບ​ງຳ​ໂດຍ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ກາ​ໂຕ​ລິກນັ້ນ. ​ມີ​ການ​ຖິ້​ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ອາ​ບູ​ຊາ​ຢັບ

ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຢ່າງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ ລັກ​ພາ

​ໂຕ​ຮຽກ​ຄ່າ​ໄຖ່ ແລະ​ຕັດ​ຄໍ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ.



ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

A Philippine man has been identified as one of two people who carried out a suicide bombing attack on a military outpost last week, making it the first such attack involving a homegrown terrorist.



Five people were killed last Friday's attack on the southern island of Jolo, the primary island of Sulu province.Major General Cirilito Sobejana says the remains of the suspected 23-year attacker has been identified by his family.



Sobejana says the attacker was a member of a faction of the Abu Sayyaf militant group.The faction is headed by Hajan Sawadjaan, who is believed to be the mastermind of Friday's attack and the twin bombing of a Roman Catholic cathedral in Jolo back in January that killed 27 people.



The southern Philippines has been wracked for decades by an Islamic insurgency seeking a separate Muslim homeland in the Catholic-dominated archipelago.Abu Sayyaf has been blamed for numerous terrorist attacks in the region, including bombings, kidnappings for ransom and beheadings.