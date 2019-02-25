ຮູບ​ເງົາ ກ​ຣີນ ບຸກ (Green Book) ຄວ້າ​ລາງວັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ດີ​ເດັ່ນ​ທີ່​ງານມອບ​

ລາງວັນ ອາຄາເດມີ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ວຽກງານທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດໃນ

ວົງການ ຮໍລີວູດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ້າວ ມາ​ເຮີ​ຊາ​ລາ ອາ​ລີ ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ລາງວັນ​ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ວຽກ​

ງານຂອງລາວໃນຮູບເງົາດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງຍັງໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນຮູບເງົາດັ້ງເດີມທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ

ດ້ວຍ.

ລະ​ຄອນ​ການ​ເດີ​ນ​ທາງ​ໃນ​ຍຸກການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ ໄດ້​ເລົ່າ​ເລື່ອງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ນັກຫຼິ້ນ​ເປຍ​ໂນ

ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນຜິວດຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນໝູ່ກັບຄົນຂັບລົດຜິວຂາວຂອງລາວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າເດີນທາງໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ. ມັນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການຕຳໜິວິຈານຈາພວກ

ທີ່ໄດ້ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າບໍ່ແມ່ນແທ້ ແລະ ເປັນຕົວຢ່າງຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າຮູບເງົາ “ຄົນຜິວຂາວ

ໄຖ່ບາບ” ທີ່ເລົ່າເລື່ອງຂອງຄົນມີສີຜິວ ຜ່ານມຸມມອງຂອງຕົວລະຄອນຄົນຜິວຂາວ.

ຜູ້​ກຳ​ກັບຊາວເມັກ​ຊິ​ກັນ ທ່ານ ອາ​ລ​ຟັອນ​ໂຊ ຄວາ​ຣອນ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຄັ້ງ

ໃຫຍ່ໃນຄືນນັ້ນ ສຳລັບຮູບເງົາ ໂຣມາ ຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນອອສກາ 3 ລາງ

ວັນ, ລວມມີລາງວັນສຳລັບ ການຖ່າຍຮູບເງົາ, ຜູ້ກຳກັບດີເດັ່ນ ແລະ ຮູບເງົາພາສາ

ຕ່າງປະເທດດີເດັ່ນ ສຳລັບເລື່ອງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກຳມະກອນພາຍໃນປະເທດທີ່ຖືກຈ້າງໂດຍ

ຄອບຄົວຊົນຊັ້ນກາງ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1970 ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເມັກຊິໂກ ຊິຕີ້.

ດາ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ນາງ ຢາ​ລິ​ດ​ຊາ ອາ​ປາ​ຣິ​ຊີ​ໂອ, ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງ​

ຄົນທຳອິດທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ຮັບກຽດນັກສະແດງດີເດັ່ນ, ແຕ່ລາງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກມອບ

ໃຫ້ທ້າວ ຣາມີ ມາເລັກ ສຳລັບການສະແດງເປັນນັກຮ້ອງໃນຕຳນານ ທ້າວ ເຟຣັດດີ

ເມີຄິວຣີ ໃນຮູບເງົາ ໂບຮີມຽນ ແຣັບໂຊດີ.

Green Book took home the prize for best picture at Sunday's Academy Awards honoring the top work in Hollywood during the past year.



Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor for his work in the film, which also won the award for best original screenplay.



The segregation-era road-trip drama tells the story of an African-American pianist who befriends his white driver as they tour the American south.It has drawn criticism from those labeling it as inauthentic and an example of a so-called "white savior" film that tells the story of a person of color through the perspective of a white character.



Mexican Director Alfonso Cuarón was another of the night's big winners for his film Roma.He earned three Oscars, including the awards for cinematography, best director and best foreign language film for the story of a domestic worker employed by a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City.



The film's star, Yalitza Aparicio, was the first indigenous performer nominated for a best actress honor, but that award went to Olivia Colman for her work in The Favourite.



Best actor went to Rami Malek for his portrayal of legendary singer Freddie Mercury in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody.