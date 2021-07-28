ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເລີ່ມພົບປະກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ແລະຟື້ນຟູສາຍດ່ວນ ຕິດຕໍ່ລະຫວ່າງ 2 ປະເທດຄືນ

ຜູ້ນຳຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ໄດ້ເລີ່ມການພົບປະກັນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ, ຕາມການປະກາດຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້. ມັນເປັນການພົບປະກັນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດເກົາຫຼີທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບປະມານສອງປີຜ່ານມາ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ດັ່ງທີ່ Bill Gallo ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອລາຍງານມາຈາກນະຄອນຫລວງໂຊລ ມັນຍັງຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖ້າເບິ່ງກ່ອນວ່າ ການແລກປ່ຽນຄໍາຄິດເຫັນກັນດັ່ງ ກ່າວນັ້ນ ຈະມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ບັດນີ້ຈະກັບມາພົວພັນກັບໂລກພາຍນອກອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ຫລືບໍ່ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ທ່ານມູນ ແຈອິນ ໄດ້ແລກປ່ຽນຈົດໝາຍກັນຫຼາຍສະບັບ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນເມສາ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ສ໌ໃນວັນທີ 27 ກໍລະກົດວານ ນີ້. ໂຄສົກປະຈໍາທໍານຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຟື້ນຟູໂທລະສັບສາຍດ່ວນລະຫວ່າງ 2 ເກົາຫລີ ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອເຮັດໃຫ້ ມັນຢຸດສະງັກລົງ ໃນປີກາຍນັ້ນ. ທ່ານຍັງກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານທັງສອງຈະດໍາເນີນ ການເພື່ອກ້າວໄປຈຸດທີ່ໄວ້ເນື້ອເຊື່ອໃຈເຊິ່ງກັນແລະກັນໄດ້ ໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອເອີ້ນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນ “ບາດກ້າວອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ” ໃນການຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີການສ້າງຄວາມປອງດອງກັນ.

ການພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງເກົາຫລີເໜືອກັບເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງມາເປັນເວລາປະມານສອງປີແລ້ວ - ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການເຈລະຈາດ້ານນິວເຄຼຍ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກັບສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຢຸດສະງັກລົງນັ້ນເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ນັ້ນແມ່ນຕອນທີ່ເກົາຫລີເໜືອຫັນຫລັງໃສ່ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້, ຕັດສາຍສື່ສານລະຫວ່າງ ກັນ ແລະແມ້ນກະທັ້ງທັບມ້າງ ຫ້ອງການປະສານງານຮ່ວມກັນ.

ນັກວິເຄາະລີມ ເອິນ-ຈູລ (Lim Eul-chul) ທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ ໃຫ້ຄວາມຍ້ອງຍໍຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທີ່ຍັງຍຶດໝັ້ນຕໍ່ແນວຄິດທີ່ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການເຈລະຈາກັນຢູ່. ທ່ານຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ຄໍາເຫັນຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະ ລັດ, ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເມື່ອມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ອາດຈະຊ່ວຍໄດ້.

ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນເປີດໃຫ້ມີ "ວິທີທາງທີ່ມີການກວດກາພິຈາລະນາ, ສາມາດປະຕິບັດໄດ້ໃນຕົວຈິງ" ໃນດ້ານການທູດ ກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ຄະນະລັດຖະບານນີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ຕົນສະຫນັບສະຫນູນການພົວພັນ ລະ ຫວ່າງສອງເກົາຫຼີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປັບປຸງ. ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະ ເທດເກົາຫຼີ ກ້າວໄປຂ້າງໜ້າໄດ້, ການເຈລະຈາກັບສະຫະລັດ ກໍ່ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີຄວາມຄືບໜ້າເຊັ່ນກັນ. ທັງນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນເປັນຍ້ອນວ່າ ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຂອງສາກົນ ຂັດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະການຮ່ວມມືອື່ນໆໃນ ຫລາຍຢ່າງ ກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ຮີບດ່ວນກວ່ານັ້ນ ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນໜ້ານີ້, ໃນເວລາທີ່ການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມກັນລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ມີກໍານົດຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອມັກຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄຽດຕໍ່ການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມກັນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ແລະມັກໃຊ້ໂອກາດເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ເພື່ອທໍາການທົດລອງຍິງອາວຸດ ຫຼື ກ່າວຖ້ອຍຖະແຫຼງ ອື່ນໆ ທີ່ເປັນການເກາະຜິດອອກມາ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged several letters since April with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, Seoul announced Tuesday, in a possible sign Pyongyang is ready to resume talks with the outside world.

As part of the exchange, the two men agreed to restore an inter-Korean hotline at the border village of Panmunjom, with a first phone call occurring at 10 a.m. Tuesday local time, South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency confirmed the hotline restoration and letter exchange, calling the moves a “big stride in recovering the mutual trust and promoting reconciliation” between the two Koreas.

“Now, the whole Korean nation desires to see the north-south relations recovered from setback and stagnation as early as possible,” the KCNA report said.

The dialogue appears to be the most significant North-South interaction in more than two years.

Moon and Kim met three times in 2018, signing several agreements to improve inter-Korean relations. The talks broke down after the United States and North Korea failed to make progress on nuclear negotiations.

VIDEO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in has landed in Pyongyang. Moon & his wife Kim Jung-sook were greeted at the Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang by North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, where the two leaders appeared to embrace warmly. pic.twitter.com/u57U132koS — The Voice of America (@VOANews) September 18, 2018

South Korea’s left-leaning administration, which has less than a year left in office, has consistently pushed for a resumption of talks. It said Tuesday it hopes the hotline restoration will be the first step in a wider improvement of ties.

Moon and Kim “agreed to restore mutual trust and re-progress the relationship as soon as possible between the two Koreas,” the statement from Seoul’s presidential office read.

Earlier this month, South Korea’s Joongang Ilbo reported the existence of the Moon-Kim letter exchange, saying the two men were discussing a fourth, virtual summit. South Korean officials have not commented on the possibility of another meeting.