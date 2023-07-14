ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຢືນຢັນການຍິງທົດລອງ ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ Hwasong-18 ເທື່ອທີສອງ ແລ້ວເຕືອນເຖິງການກົດດັນຕື່ມອີກ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການຍິງອາວຸດຄັ້ງຫຼ້າຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ ເປັນການທົດລອງເທື່ອທີສອງຂອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າມທະວີບ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຮວາຊົງ-18 (Hwasong-18) ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະ “ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ” ຕໍ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່ຽວກັບທາງເລືອກຂອງກອງທັບຕົນ ທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະບໍ່ຮອບຄອບຢູ່ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີນັ້ນ. ຜູ້ນຳຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີໜ້າຢູ່ທີ່ການຍິງໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວເຕືອນເຖິງ “ການບຸກໂຈມຕີທາງທະຫານຢ່າງແຂງແກ່ນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າຫຼາຍບັ້ນ ຈົນກວ່າ ພວກຈັກກະພັດສະຫະລັດ ແລະພວກຫຸ່ນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ທໍລະຍົດ ຍອມຮັບຄວາມຜ່າຍແພ້ຢ່າງໜ້າອັບອາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃນນະໂຍບາຍການປອງຮ້າຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີປະໂຫຍດຂອງພວກເຂົາ” ຕໍ່ພຽງຢາງ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຈາກ ອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນ KCNA ຂອງທາງການ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້. ລາຍງານນັ້ນ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ຂົງເຂດນີ້ ແມ່ນ “ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະຂອງວິກິດການດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ເໜືອກວ່າຍຸກສະໄໝສົງຄາມເຢັນ” ໂດຍອ້າງອີງເຖິງການສົ່ງເຮືອດຳນ້ຳພະລັງນິວເຄລຍຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະເຮືອບິນຖິ້ມລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍຍຸດທະສາດຫຼາຍລຳຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄປປະຈຳການ ພ້ອມທັງການປະຊຸມເປີດຕົວຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງ ກຸ່ມທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານນິວເຄລຍຂອງບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ຫຼື NCG ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກວາງແຜນໄວ້ ໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້. ທັງສອງສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ເປັນຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຊລ ອັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການປະກາດໂດຍວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນເດືອນເມສາ ເພື່ອກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ເກີດການຫ້າມປາມ ທ່າມກາງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ມະຫາຊົນຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະປ້ອງກັນມັນ ໃນຍາມມີເຫດການສຸກເສີນດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ ຢູ່ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ. North Korea has confirmed its latest weapons launch was a second test of its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18, saying it will "clearly show" Washington the danger and recklessness of its military choices on the peninsula.

The North's leader, Kim Jong Un, who was present at the morning launch, also warned of "a series of stronger military offensive[s] ... until the U.S. imperialists and the South Korean puppet traitors admit their shameful defeat of their useless hostile policy" against Pyongyang, according to state media KCNA Thursday.

The report added that the region is in a "phase of nuclear crisis beyond the Cold War era," citing the deployment of an American nuclear-powered submarine and nuclear strategic bombers to South Korea as well as a planned inaugural meeting of the allies' Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) next week.