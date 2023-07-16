ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂ້າມ​ທະ​ວີບ ​ຫຼື ICBM ໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ໃນ​ການ​ບິນ ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໂຄ້ງ 74 ນາ​ທີ ນັບ​ວ່າ​ດົນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ. ການ​ຍິງ​ເທື່ອ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ພວມ​ໄປ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ອົງ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ້ ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ລີ​ທົວ​ເນຍ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Eunice Kim ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ຈາກ​ໂຊ​ລ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄພ​ສານ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ສວຍ​ໂອ​ກາດ ໃ​ຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ອັນ​ສັ້ນໆ​ທີ່​ຝົນ​ຢຸດ​ຕົກ ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ລົມ​ມໍ​ລະ​ສຸມ ເພື່ອ​ຍິງ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ໂຊ​ລ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ນີ້​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍິງ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂ້າມ​ທະ​ວີບ ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ແຂງ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ຮ​ວາ​ຊົງ-18 ຊຶ່ງ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ເມື່ອ​ສາມ​ເດືອນ​ກ່ອນ.

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ກວດ​ພົບ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ 10 ໂມງ​ເຊົ້າ​ຂອງມື້​ວັນ​ພຸດ. ເປັນ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ບິນ​ດົນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ຄື​ອອກ​ຈາກບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ​ໃນ​ແນວ​ໂຄ້ງ ແລ້ວ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃສ່​ທະ​ເລ 1,000 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຫ່າງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ທິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ 74 ນາ​ທີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ.

ໂຕ​ກຽວ ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ບັນ​ທຸກ “ອັນ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ດາວ​ທຽມ” ແຕ່​ປະ​ການ​ໃດ.

ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອັນ​ທີ່​ສົງ​ໄສເປັນ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂ້າມ​ທະ​ວີບນີ້ ໄດ້​ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງກວ່າ 6,000 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ຖ້າ​ບິນ​ຕາມ​ແນວ​ໂຄ້ງ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ໃນ​ທາງ​ທິດ​ສະ​ດີ​ແລ້ວ ສາ​ມາດ​ບິນ​ເຖິງ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນ​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ທ່ານ​ຢູນ ຊຸກ ໂຢ​ລ ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ບ້ານ ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມອົງ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ້ ຢູ່​ລີ​ທົວ​ເນຍ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຫົວ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ “ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຕໍ່​ວິ​ລ​ນຽ​ສ ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ຕໍ່​ປາ​ຣີ ເບີ​ລິນແລະ​ລອນດອນ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ພາບຢ່າງເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຂຶ້​ນ​ຕື່ມ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ນາມ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ມະ​ຕິ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ສະ​ບັບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ.

ການ​ທົດ​ລອງນີ້ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດຕ້ອງ​ “ຊະ​ນະ” ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນນີ້. ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂລກ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ ວັນ​ທີ 27 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ແມ່ນ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ເສິກ ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​. ແຕ່​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ທີ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ “ຊະ​ນະ” ສົງ​ຄາມ. ສາ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ ວອນ ກອນ ພາກ (Won Gon Park) ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ​ອີ​ວາ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ໂຊ​ລ ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ:

“ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 70 ປີ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແລ້ວ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ ໃນ​ການ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຜົນ​ເທື່ອ​ໃໝ່​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຫຼື​ດ້ານ​ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດຂອງ​ກິມ ຈົງ​ ອຶນ. ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ຮູ້ວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອພວມ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ຈຶ່ງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ສົ່ງ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ ແຕ່​ມັນ​ກັບ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ.”

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້ ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ ​ຕໍ່​ “ການ​ບິນ​ລ່ວງ​ລ້ຳ” ຂອງ​ໂດ​ຣນ​ແລະ​ເຮືອ​ສອດ​ແນມ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ພິ​ເສດ ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງເລາະ​ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວນ​ອອກ ​ໃນ 8 ໂອ​ກາດ​ດ້ວຍກັນ ທີ່​ແຍກ​ກັນ 3 ເທື່ອ ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ທີ່​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໂດຍ KCNA.



​ນ້ອງ​ສາວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ນາງກິມ ໂຢ ຈອງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ຊ້ຳຄືນ​ອີກ ອາດ​ຈະ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ “ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ” ໃນ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ.

ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ແລ​ະ​ໂຊ​ລ ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິ ແລະ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕາມ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.

North Korea launched what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, which flew for 74 minutes at a lofted trajectory, the longest duration to-date. The latest launch comes as the leaders of South Korea and Japan are in Lithuania attending the NATO summit. More from VOA’s Eunice Kim in Seoul, South Korea.

North Korea took advantage of a brief respite in the week’s torrential monsoon rains… to launch what Seoul calls a long-range ballistic missile.

Analysts believe the missile could be a follow-up test of the North’s new, solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed the Hwasong-18, first tested just three months ago.

South Korea and Japan detected the projectile at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. It is thought to be the longest running missile launch, flying out of the earth’s atmosphere at a lofted trajectory, to land in waters 1,000 kilometers east of the capital Pyongyang, 74 minutes later.

Tokyo does not think - at this stage - that the missile carried a “so-called satellite.”

It said the suspected ICBM reached a top height of more than 6,000 kilometers – which, if flown at a regular curve, would theoretically put the continental U.S. within reach… and indeed much of the rest of the world.

That’s a point South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol drove home at a NATO meeting in Lithuania. He said North Korea’s nuclear tipped missiles “are a real threat not only to Vilnius but also Paris, Berlin and London” as he called for stronger unity in condemning North Korea’s missile program, banned under multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

The test comes as North Korea is in bad need of a “win”... ahead of a key anniversary later this month. For the rest of the world, July 27 marks the day an armistice agreement put a pause on the Korean War. But for Pyongyang, it’s the day North Korea “won” the war. Professor Won Gon Park ,from Ewha University in Seoul, explains

“The 70th anniversary means, especially for North Korea, they have to celebrate with Kim Jong Un’s new achievement in the military or economic field. But we all know that North Korea [is having a] very difficult time in their economic area. And that’s why North Korea has tried to launch their military satellite [at] the end of May, but it turns out they failed.”

Earlier this week, Pyongyang blasted U.S. drones and spy planes for “intruding” into its exclusive economic zone along its eastern sea border on eight occasions… in a trio of separate, angry statements on state media KCNA.

The North Korean leader’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong on Tuesday warned a repeat offense would invite a “shocking incident,” raising pressure.

Washington and Seoul have both said the accusations are unfounded, and that the aerial flights are routine in nature.