ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ຍິງ ໃນອັນທີ່ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ເປັນລູກສອນໄຟຂ້າມທະວີບ ຫຼື ICBM ໃນມື້ວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາໃນການບິນ ເປັນແນວໂຄ້ງ 74 ນາທີ ນັບວ່າດົນທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ. ການຍິງເທື່ອຫຼ້າສຸດໃນມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຜູ້ນຳຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ພວມໄປຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດອົງການເນໂຕ້ ທີ່ປະເທດລີທົວເນຍ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Eunice Kim ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກໂຊລ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ສວຍໂອກາດ ໃຊ້ເວລາອັນສັ້ນໆທີ່ຝົນຢຸດຕົກ ໃນລະດູລົມມໍລະສຸມ ເພື່ອຍິງ ໃນອັນທີ່ໂຊລເອີ້ນວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະໄກ.
ພວກນັກວິເຄາະເຊື່ອວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟນີ້ອາດເປັນການຍິງທົດລອງທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາຂອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າມທະວີບ ທີ່ໃຊ້ເຊື້ອໄຟແຂງຊະນິດໃໝ່ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຮວາຊົງ-18 ຊຶ່ງເທື່ອທຳອິດ ໄດ້ທຳການທົດລອງເມື່ອສາມເດືອນກ່ອນ.
ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ກວດພົບລູກສອນໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນເວລາ 10 ໂມງເຊົ້າຂອງມື້ວັນພຸດ. ເປັນທີ່ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ມັນເປັນລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາບິນດົນທີ່ສຸດ ຄືອອກຈາກບັນຍາກາດຂອງໂລກ ໃນແນວໂຄ້ງ ແລ້ວຕົກລົງໃສ່ທະເລ 1,000 ກິໂລແມັດຫ່າງນະຄອນຫຼວງພຽງຢາງ ໄປທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກ ໃນເວລາ 74 ນາທີຕໍ່ມາ.
ໂຕກຽວ ໃນເວລານີ້ບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວບັນທຸກ “ອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າດາວທຽມ” ແຕ່ປະການໃດ.
ຍີ່ປຸ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ອັນທີ່ສົງໄສເປັນລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າມທະວີບນີ້ ໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນສູງກວ່າ 6,000 ກິໂລແມັດ ຊຶ່ງຖ້າບິນຕາມແນວໂຄ້ງທຳມະດາ ໃນທາງທິດສະດີແລ້ວ ສາມາດບິນເຖິງແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ ແລະແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວແມ່ນໃນທຸກໆເຂດຂອງໂລກ.
ນັ້ນຄືສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທ່ານຢູນ ຊຸກ ໂຢລ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ກັບຄືນບ້ານ ຈາກກອງປະຊຸມອົງການເນໂຕ້ ຢູ່ລີທົວເນຍ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ຕິດຫົວລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ “ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ແທ້ຈິງບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຕໍ່ວິລນຽສ ແຕ່ຍັງຕໍ່ປາຣີ ເບີລິນແລະລອນດອນ ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນເອກກະພາບຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ໃນການປະນາມໂຄງການລູກສອນໄຟຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມພາຍໃຕ້ມະຕິຫຼາຍໆສະບັບຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
ການທົດລອງນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຈຳເປັນທີ່ສຸດຕ້ອງ “ຊະນະ” ກ່ອນໜ້າວັນຄົບຮອບທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້. ສຳລັບໂລກສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ວັນທີ 27 ກໍລະກົດແມ່ນວັນຄົບຮອບ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະຫງົບເສິກ ໃນສົງຄາມເກົາຫຼີ. ແຕ່ສຳລັບພຽງຢາງ ແມ່ນເປັນວັນທີເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ “ຊະນະ” ສົງຄາມ. ສາສະດາຈານ ວອນ ກອນ ພາກ (Won Gon Park) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອີວາ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ ໃຫ້ການອະທິບາຍວ່າ:
“ວັນຄົບຮອບ 70 ປີໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວສຳລັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ໃນການບັນລຸຜົນເທື່ອໃໝ່ທາງດ້ານການທະຫານຫຼືດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດຕ່າງກໍຮູ້ວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອພວມປະສົບກັບຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະນັ້ນຄືເຫດຜົນທີ່ວ່າເປັນຫຍັງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຈຶ່ງພະຍາຍາມສົ່ງດາວທຽມຂຶ້ນໃນທ້າຍເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ແຕ່ມັນກັບກາຍເປັນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ປະສົບ ກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ.”
ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ພຽງຢາງໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມ ຕໍ່ “ການບິນລ່ວງລ້ຳ” ຂອງໂດຣນແລະເຮືອສອດແນມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດເສດຖະກິດພິເສດ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ຕັ້ງເລາະຕາມຊາຍແດນທາງທະເລກ້ຳຕາເວນອອກ ໃນ 8 ໂອກາດດ້ວຍກັນ ທີ່ແຍກກັນ 3 ເທື່ອ ໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ໂກດແຄ້ນພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍ KCNA.
ນ້ອງສາວທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນຂອງຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານນາງກິມ ໂຢ ຈອງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຄວາມຜິດທີ່ເຮັດຊ້ຳຄືນອີກ ອາດຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ “ເຫດການທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈ” ໃນການເພີ້ມຄວາມກົດດັນ.
ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະໂຊລ ຕ່າງກໍກ່າວວ່າ ການກ່າວຫາຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອແມ່ນບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິ ແລະຖ້ຽວບິນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນຖ້ຽວບິນທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນຕາມປົກກະຕິ.
North Korea launched what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, which flew for 74 minutes at a lofted trajectory, the longest duration to-date. The latest launch comes as the leaders of South Korea and Japan are in Lithuania attending the NATO summit. More from VOA’s Eunice Kim in Seoul, South Korea.
North Korea took advantage of a brief respite in the week’s torrential monsoon rains… to launch what Seoul calls a long-range ballistic missile.
Analysts believe the missile could be a follow-up test of the North’s new, solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed the Hwasong-18, first tested just three months ago.
South Korea and Japan detected the projectile at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. It is thought to be the longest running missile launch, flying out of the earth’s atmosphere at a lofted trajectory, to land in waters 1,000 kilometers east of the capital Pyongyang, 74 minutes later.
Tokyo does not think - at this stage - that the missile carried a “so-called satellite.”
It said the suspected ICBM reached a top height of more than 6,000 kilometers – which, if flown at a regular curve, would theoretically put the continental U.S. within reach… and indeed much of the rest of the world.
That’s a point South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol drove home at a NATO meeting in Lithuania. He said North Korea’s nuclear tipped missiles “are a real threat not only to Vilnius but also Paris, Berlin and London” as he called for stronger unity in condemning North Korea’s missile program, banned under multiple UN Security Council resolutions.
The test comes as North Korea is in bad need of a “win”... ahead of a key anniversary later this month. For the rest of the world, July 27 marks the day an armistice agreement put a pause on the Korean War. But for Pyongyang, it’s the day North Korea “won” the war. Professor Won Gon Park ,from Ewha University in Seoul, explains
“The 70th anniversary means, especially for North Korea, they have to celebrate with Kim Jong Un’s new achievement in the military or economic field. But we all know that North Korea [is having a] very difficult time in their economic area. And that’s why North Korea has tried to launch their military satellite [at] the end of May, but it turns out they failed.”
Earlier this week, Pyongyang blasted U.S. drones and spy planes for “intruding” into its exclusive economic zone along its eastern sea border on eight occasions… in a trio of separate, angry statements on state media KCNA.
The North Korean leader’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong on Tuesday warned a repeat offense would invite a “shocking incident,” raising pressure.
Washington and Seoul have both said the accusations are unfounded, and that the aerial flights are routine in nature.