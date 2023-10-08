ມອບລາງວັນໂນແບລ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ຜູ້ທີ່ພັັດທະນາເທັກໂນໂລຈີ mRNA

ນັກວິທະຍາສາດອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະຮັງກາຣິີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອ​ບຸກ​ເບີກ​ນະ​ວັດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ໃໝ່ດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ກັນ​ໂຄວິດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຜົນທີ່ສຸດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນໂນແບລ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ແພດ​ປະ

ຈຳ​ປີ 2023 ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ລາງວັນທີ່ມີກຽດສູງສຸດທີ່ມອບໃຫ້ໃນຂະແໜງການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈແວລ ມີລາຍງານ ຊຶ່ງກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ‘mRNA’ ມີ​ຄວາມສຳຄັນ ໃນການພັດທະນາຢາ​ວັກຊິນກັນໄວ ຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Moderna ແລະ Pfizer-BioTech.

ນັກວິທະຍາສາດອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍຮັງກາຣີ ທ່ານນາງກາຕາລິນ ກາຣິໂກ ແລະເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ທ່ານດຣູ ວາຍສແມນ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີ mNRA ໃນຕົ້ນຊຸມປີ 1990 ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເພັນຊີນເວເນຍ.

ຄະນະກຳມະການລາງວັນໂນແບລ ຢູ່ໃນສະວີເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຄົ້ນພົບນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບຂອງມວນມະ ນຸດໃນຍຸກສະໄໝໃໝ່.

ທ່ານຣິເຈີດ ແຊນເບີກ ຄະນະກຳມະການຄົນນຶ່ງ ຂອງລາງວັນໂນແບລ ຂະ ແໜງການແພດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“mRNA ວັກຊິນ ພ້ອມກັບວັກຊິນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ຊັກ 13 ພັນລ້ານເທື່ອ. ພ້ອມກັນນີ້ ຢ​າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຫລາຍລ້ານຊີວິດປ້ອງກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຈາກພະຍາດທັງໝົດ ແລະຊ່ວຍບັນດາປະຊາຄົມ ໃຫ້ເປີດກວ້າງຄືນໃໝ່ອີກ."

mRNA ຫລືຜູ້ສົ່ງຂ່າວ RNA ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ແຊລ ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ໂປຣຕິນແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນກັບ ທີ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຢູ່ດ້ານນອກ​ຂອງ​ເຊື້ອ​ພະ​ຍາດ ຄືດັ່ງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ຮ່າງກາຍເຫັນສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານີ້ວ່າເປັນພວກ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ ແລະຜະ​ລິດ​ພູມຕ້ານຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະ T-cells ເພື່ອໂຈມຕີ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ເປັນການເຝິກຊ້ອມພວກ​ເຂົາ ເພືື່ອປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບໄວຣັສທີ່ແທ້ຈິງໃນ​ອະນາຄົດ.

ໃນປີ 2005 ທ່ານນາງກາຣິໂກແລະທ່ານວາຍສແມນ ໄດ້ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ ເພື່ອຢຸດຢັ້ງລະ​ບົບ​ພູມ​ຄຸ້ມ​ກັນຈາກການໂຈມຕີ RNA ທີ່ເຮັດ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ​ຊຶ່ງກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ຖືກ​ເບິ່ງ​ກັນວ່າ ເປັນອຸບ​ປະ​ສັກ​ອັນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳ​ລັບການ​ນຳໃຊ້. ທ່ານນາງກາຣິໂກ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນທີມ​ງານທີິ່ດີ.

ທ່ານນາງຄາຕາລິນ ກາຣິໂກ ຜູ້ຊະນະລາງວັນໂນແບລ ດ້ານການແພດ​ປີ 2023 ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນຄົນ RNA ແລະທ່ານດຣູໄດ້ເປັນນັກ​ພູມ​ຄຸ້ມ​ກັນ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສິດ​ສອນກັນແລະກັນ. ແລະພ້ອມ​ດຽວກັນ ພວກເຮົາ​ກໍໄດ້ຮຽນ​ຮູ້ຈາກກັນ ແລະກັນ ແລະພັດທະນາ mRNA.”

ທ່ານວາຍສແມນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນອະນາຄົດສຳລັບ mRNA ​ແມ່ນບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອ.

ທ່ານດຣູ ວາຍສແມນ ຜູ້ຊະນະລາງວັນໂນແບລ ດ້ານ​ການ​ແພດ​ປີ 2023 ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຄຶດມາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີ ກ່ຽວກັບທຸກສິ່ງຢ່າງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາ ມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ກັບ RNA ແລະບັດນີ້ ມັນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ແລ້ວ.”

ການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ເລັ່ງ​ລັດ ການພັດທະນາເທັກໂນໂນຈີ mRNA ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ທ່ານໂພລ ຮັນເຕີ.

ທ່ານໂພລ ຮັນເຕີ ສາດສະດາຈານ​ດ້ານການແພດ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ East Angelia ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ກ່ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ຜູ້​ຄົນຮູ້ວ່າ ວຽກການໄດ້ສຳເລັດເສັດສິ້ນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຢາວັກຊິນ mRNA. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໃກ້ເລີຍ ກັບໂລກທີ່ ແທ້ຈິງໃນການໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ບັດນີ້ ມັນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ​ມັນໄດ້ຜົນ ເຮັດວຽກອາດໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນຫລາຍ​ຊະ​ນິດ ຖ້າບໍ່​ແມ່ນດີສຸດ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເປັນການເພີ້ມ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບ​ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ແກ່ມັນ ແລະ​ກໍ​ອາດມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ນຳໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້.”

ມີຫວັງວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ mRNA ມື້​ໃດມື້ນຶ່ງ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າອາດສາມາດນຳໃຊ້​ເພື່ອຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ໂຣກມະເຮັງ.

ທ່ານກູນິລລາ ຄາຣິສສັນ ຮີແດສຕໍາ ເປັນປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການ​ລາງວັນໂນແບລ ດ້ານ​ການ​ແພດ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“​ຢາ​ວັກຊີນທີ່​ແນເປົ້າໝາຍ​ໃສ່ເນື້ອງອກທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະ​ຈົງ ບາງທີ​ອາດ​ແມ່ນແຕ່ສະເພາະສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ຫລືມະເຮັງສ່ວນໂຕ.”

ທ່ານນາງກາຣິໂກ ແລະທ່ານວາຍສແມນແບ່ງປັນລາງວັນນຶ່ງລ້ານໂດລາແລະຈະໄດ້ຮັບຫລຽນ ຢູ່ໃນພິທີ ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງສະຕັອກ​ໂຮມໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້.

An American and a Hungarian scientist who jointly worked on the ground-breaking technology behind some of the most effective COVID vaccines have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize for medicine — one of the most prestigious accolades in the field.

‘mRNA’ technology was crucial in developing the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccines.

Hungarian American scientist Katalin Kariko and her American colleague Drew Weissman began working on mRNA technology in the early 1990s at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Nobel Prize committee in Sweden said the discovery had helped defeat one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times.

“mRNA vaccines, together with other COVID-19 vaccines, have been administered over 13 billion times. Together, they have saved millions of lives, prevented severe COVID-19, reduced the overall disease burden, and enabled societies to open up again.”

mRNA — or messenger RNA — instructs cells to make proteins that match those found on the surface of pathogens, like the coronavirus. The body sees these as invaders and makes antibodies and T-cells to attack them — thus training it to deal with a real virus in the future.

In 2005, Kariko and Weissman worked out a way to stop the immune system from attacking RNA made in the laboratory — previously seen as a major hurdle against its use. Kariko said Monday they made a good team.

“I was the RNA person and Drew was (the) immunologist, and we educated each other. And together we learned [from] each other and developed mRNA.”

Weissman said the future potential for mRNA was incredible.

“We've been thinking for years about everything that we could do with RNA, and now it's here.”

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the development of mRNA technology, says scientist Paul Hunter.

“Prior to COVID, people knew that work was being done on mRNA vaccines. But I don’t think we were ever close to getting real-world use of the technology. Now that it’s been shown to work — to work probably better than many if not most other vaccine types — I think is a big boost to it, and there are a substantial number of potential uses of this technology.”

It’s hoped mRNA technology could one day be used to fight cancer.

“Vaccines that are targeted towards specific kinds of tumors, maybe even to specific individuals or personalized cancers.”