ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Confidential

NEWS WORDS: CONFIDENTIAL
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
Here is a story about journalists keeping secret the names of people who give them information.
ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ຮັກສາຊື່ຜູ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນຕໍ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຄວາມ ລັບ.
CONFIDENTIAL
CONFIDENTIAL
The ability to keep sources confidential is central to the practice of journalism, and it’s very difficult for journalists to be able to do their job, which is upholding our democracy and ensuring that the government is transparent and accountable if they are not allowed to keep their sources confidential.
ຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະຮັກສາແຫລ່ງຂ່າວໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຕໍ່ການ ປະຕິບັດການເຮັດຂ່າວ, ແລະ ມັນຍາກຫຼາຍສຳລັບນັກຂ່າວ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສົ່ງເສີມປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າລັດຖະບານແມ່ນໂປ່ງໃສ ແລະ ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ, ຖ້າຫາກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຖືກອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຮັກສາແຫລ່ງຂ່າວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບ.
Confidential means to keep a secret.
Confidential ໝາຍເຖິງການຮັກສາຄວາມລັບ
Sometimes journalists keep secret the name of their sources to prevent them from getting in trouble.
ບາງຄັ້ງພວກນັກຂ່າວຈະຮັກສາແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີບັນຫາ.
Friends also keep information confidential.
ໝູ່ເພື່ອນກໍຮັກສາຂໍ້ມູນໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບເຊັ່ນກັນ.
Now, when you hear the word confidential, you will know what this word means.
ບັດນີ້ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ confidential ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມ ວ່າຫຍັງ.