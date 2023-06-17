ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Confidential

NEWS WORDS: CONFIDENTIAL

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ.

Here is a story about journalists keeping secret the names of people who give them information.

ຕໍ່​ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ຮັກສາຊື່​ຜູ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຕໍ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນຄວາມ ລັບ.

CONFIDENTIAL

CONFIDENTIAL

The ability to keep sources confidential is central to the practice of journalism, and it’s very difficult for journalists to be able to do their job, which is upholding our democracy and ensuring that the government is transparent and accountable if they are not allowed to keep their sources confidential.

ຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາແຫລ່ງຂ່າວໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບ ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕໍ່​ການ ປະຕິບັດການ​ເຮັດ​ຂ່າວ, ແລະ ມັນຍາກຫຼາຍສຳລັບນັກຂ່າວ ທີ່ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສົ່ງ​ເສີມປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂ​ອງພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າລັດຖະບານແມ່ນ​ໂປ່ງ​ໃສ ແລະ ມີ​ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ, ຖ້າຫາກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຖືກອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຮັກ​ສາແຫລ່ງຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄວ້​ເປັນຄວາມລັບ.

Confidential means to keep a secret.

Confidential ໝາຍເຖິງການ​ຮັກ​ສາຄວາມລັບ

Sometimes journalists keep secret the name of their sources to prevent them from getting in trouble.

ບາງຄັ້ງພວກນັກຂ່າວ​ຈະ​ຮັກສາແຫຼ່ງ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້​າ​ໄວ້​ເປັນຄວາມລັບ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່​ໃຫ້ມີບັນຫາ.

Friends also keep information confidential.

ໝູ່​ເພື່ອນກໍ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ໄວ້​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

Now, when you hear the word confidential, you will know what this word means.

ບັດນີ້ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ confidential ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມ ວ່າຫຍັງ.