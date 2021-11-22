ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ Capitol Hill

News Words: Capitol Hill

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

Guess which is common in stories about American Government.

Capitol Hill

Appearing on Capitol Hill, the State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan, James Dobbins, downplayed the likelihood of a complete US military disengagement.

When Americans say “Capitol Hill,” they usually mean the congress, where the national laws are made.

The US Senate and House of Representatives work in the Capitol Building, which sits on a hill here in Washington.

Now when you hear the phrase “Capitol Hill,” you’ll know what these news words means.

For more News words, visit our website at LearningEnglish.voanews.com

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງເຮົາມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮຽນຄຳວ່າ Capitol Hill.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ເປັນຄຳສັບທີ່ມັກໄດ້ຍິນຕະຫຼອດໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລັດຖະບານ ອາເມຣິກາ.

ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນຕົວຢ່າງຂອງຄຳສັບດັ່ງກ່າວໃນລາຍງານຂ່າວ

Appearing on Capitol Hill, the State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan, James Dobbins

ໃນການປາກົດຕົວຢູ່ ແຄັບປິຕອລ ຮິລ ນັ້ນ, ທູດພິເສດຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ດອບບິນ

downplayed the likelihood of a complete US military disengagement.

ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາສຳຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງການຖອນທະຫານທັງໝົດອອກຈາກປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

When Americans say “Capitol Hill,” they usually mean the congress, where the national laws are made. ເວລາທີ່ຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “Capitol Hill,” ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໝາຍເຖິງລັດຖະສະພາ, ບ່ອນທີ່ກົດໝາຍແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ຖືກເຮັດຂຶ້ນ.

The US Senate and House of Representatives work in the Capitol Building, which sits on a hill here in Washington.

ສະພາສູງ ແລະ ສະພາຕໍ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນຕຶກ ແຄັບປິຕອລ, ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ.

Now when you hear the phrase “Capitol Hill,” you’ll know what these news words means. ບັດນີ້ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Capitol Hill,” ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.

ສຳລັບຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ທ່ານສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປເບິ່ງໃນເວັບໄຊ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ LearningEnglish.voanews.com