ເຢຍຣະມັນ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແຫ່ງຊາດ

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຄາດກັນຢ່າງ

ກວ້າງຂວາງວ່າ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານນາງ Angela Merkel ຈະໄດ້ຮັບອຳນາດ

ເທື່ອທີສີ່ເປັນຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຈັດ ພັກທາງເລືອກອື່ນເພື່ອ

ເຢຍຣະມັນ ຫຼື AfD ມີບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນຮອບ 60 ປີ.

ທ່ານນາງ Merkel ໄດ້ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະຫວັດຂອງທ່ານນາງໃນຖານະ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໃນ 12 ປີທີ່ຜ່່ານມາ, ການສ້າງຜົນປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ກັບການເຕີບໂຕ

ທາງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນຂອງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ສ້າງຄວາມດຸ່ນດ່ຽງດ້ານງົບປະມານ,

ອັດຕາການຫວ່າງງານທີ່ມີສະຖິຕິຕໍ່າສຸດ ແລະ ການມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ສາກົນທີ່ເຕີບໂຕ

ຂຶ້ນ.

ການສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນໄດ້ສະເໜີວ່າ ພັກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ສະຫະ ພັນປະຊາທິປະ

ໄຕ ຄຣິສຕຽນ ແລະ ສະຫະພັນສັງຄົມ ຄຣິສຕຽນໃນລັດ Bavaria ໄດ້ມີຄະແນະນຳ

ໜ້າຄູ່ທ້າຊິງ ນິຍົມແນວທາງກາງ-ຊ້າຍ ນຳໜ້າໂດຍອະດີດປະທານສະພາ ຢູໂຣບ

ທ່ານ Martin Schulz ຫຼາຍກວ່າສິບຄະແນນ.

ດ້ວຍປະຊາຊົນ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ປະມານນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈໃນການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ໃກ້ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້, ທັງທ່ານນາງ Merkel ແລະ ທ່ານ Schulz ກໍໄດ້ຮຽກ

ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກຈາກບ້ານ ແລະ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ສີ່ພັກການເມືອງທີ່ນ້ອຍກວ່າ ລວມທັງພັກ AfD ແມ່ນໄດ້ແຂ່ງຂັນກັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງທີ

ສາມ.

ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ກຸ່ມຂອງທ່ານນາງ Merkel ໄດ້ຮັບ

ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ 34 ຫາ 37 ເປີເຊັນ, ພັກປະຊາທິປະໄຕສັງຄົມ 21 ຫາ 22 ເປີເຊັນ

ແລະ ພັກທາງເລືອກອື່ນເພື່ອ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູ 10 ຫາ 13 ເປີເຊັນ.

Germany's national election Sunday is widely expected to give Chancellor Angela Merkel a historic fourth mandate and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party seats in parliament for the first time in 60 years.



Merkel campaigned on her record as chancellor for the past 12 years, capitalizing on Germany's strong economic growth, balanced budget, record-low unemployment and growing international importance.



Opinion polls suggest Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU (Christian Democratic Union of Germany/Christian Social Union in Bavaria) alliance has a double digit lead over their center-left challenger, the Social Democrats (SPD), led by former president of the European Parliament Martin Schulz.



With about a third of Germans undecided in the run-up to the election, both Merkel and Schulz urged them on Saturday to get out and vote.



Four smaller parties, including the AfD, are racing for third place.



The latest polls showed Merkel's bloc with 34 to 37 percent support, the Social Democrats with 21 to 22 percent and the Alternative for Germany with 10 to 13 percent support.