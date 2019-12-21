ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ ທ່ານ​ໂຣດຣິກ​ໂກ ດູ​ເຕີ​ເຕ​ ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່​ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ​ ພາຍ

ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີນີ້ ທ່ານ​ຈະຍົກ​ເລິກ​ກົດໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ເສິກຢູ່​ໃນ​ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງເກາ​ະ​ມິນ​ດາ​ນາວ

ທີ່ມັກ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ 31 ເດືອນ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເບິ່ງ​ກັນ​ວ່າ

​ເປັນ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ທີ່ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສາ​ມາດ​ຄວບ ​ຄຸມ​ກຸ່ມ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໄດ້​ແລ້ວ ແລະ

​ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງຄວາມ​ອຸ​ດົມ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ​

ທີ່​ທຸກຈົນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ກົດໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຢູ່ໃນເກ​າະມິ​ນດາ​ນາວ ແລະ​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ

2017 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ. ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ

ໄປ​ຍັງເກາ​ະມິນ​ດາ​ນາວ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນບາງ​ຄັ້ງບາງ​ຄາວ

​ຖືກ​ລັກ​ພາ​ໂຕແລະ​ຕັດ​ຫົວ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເລິກກົດ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ເສິກ ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາດ້ວຍ​

ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມງຽບ​ສະ​ຫງົບຢູ່ທີ່​ເກາະແຫ່ງ​ນີ້ແລະເປັນ​ການຕອບສະ​ໜອງ​ຕໍ່ການ​ຮຽກ​

ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຊື່​ສຽງຂອງ​ເກາະ​ມິນ​ດາ​ນາວໃຫ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ລົງ​ທຶນ ແລະ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​

ທ່ຽວ ອີງ​ຕາມຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

ທ່ານ​ຮີ​ເນີລີ​ໂຕ ເຊີ​ວິ​ລ​ລາ (Henelito Sevilla) ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ສາດ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານດ້ານຄວາມ​ສຳ

​ພັນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຂອງ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ມະ​ນິ​ລລກ່າວ​

ວ່າ “ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ 3 ປີແລ້ວ ລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ແລະ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ ໃນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໄປ.

ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົ​ບ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຮຽບ​ຮ້ອຍ​ ໃນ​ເກາະ​ມິນ​ດາ​ນາວ ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ດີ​

ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ສາມ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.”

ກົດ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ເສິກ ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູ​ທາງການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ

​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ ໃນ​ໝູ່ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ​ຢ​າກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ພັດ​

ທະ​ນາມທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ​ເຊີ​ວີ​ລ​ລາ​.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's recent announcement that he would, by the end of the year, lift martial law over the country's vast, often violent southern island of Mindanao after 31 months is seen as a sign authorities have an upper hand over armed rebel groups and want business to prosper in the impoverished region.



Martial law has been in place over Mindanao and surrounding seas since 2017. Foreign embassies still advise against travel on Mindanao, where foreign tourists are occasionally kidnapped and beheaded, but lifting martial law would follow a period of relative calm over the island and respond to calls to improve Mindanao's reputation among investors and tourists, analysts say.



"After three years, the nature and extent of terrorist activities changed," said Henelito Sevilla, assistant international relations professor at University of the Philippines in Metro Manila. "The peace and order situation in Mindanao is relatively restored due to the massive campaign of the government forces in the past three years." he said.



Martial law lost political and economic appeal this year, particularly among local leaders who want more economic development, according to Sevilla.



The mayor and city council in the city of Davao, which is seldom hit by rebels, voiced opposition earlier this year to martial law after several ambassadors said the law raises costs of doing business.



"It's business that's actually asking for it," Ramon Casiple, executive director of the Metro Manila-based advocacy group Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, said.



"For example, in Davao they see that as an incentive to have more investment, and also for tourists to come in," he added.



Poverty dominates much of Mindanao because of lack of investment in the key sectors of tourism, farming and mining.



A lifting of martial law will make foreign and Filipino investors "feel secure" with little fear of damage from fighting, Sevilla said. It might also prompt foreign embassies to cancel travel advisories, and draw foreign tourists.



The government's Board of Investments said registered investments in Mindanao totaled $1.86 billion as of April, but mostly because of government-approved projects.



The government may keep a heavy troop presence in specific danger zones, multiple Philippine media outlets say, and police and military officials believe spots such as Sulu province will still "need a heavy presence of security forces" after martial law, domestic news website Philstar.com reported.Abu Sayyaf, a Philippine rebel group known for kidnapping tourists, has strongholds in the province's rural areas, although the group has been "degraded" under martial law, Philstar.com reported December 12..



Ambushes and bombings persist despite the broader calm. For example, a December 4 attack by Abu Sayyaf wounded 10 soldiers and three police officers.



"The military has assured us that they're going to keep the checkpoints in place, so it's not like they're going to completely pull out," Canoy said, describing her city. "So, maybe it's just a matter of semantics. They're just going say there's no more martial law', but the visibility will still be there."



