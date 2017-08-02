ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ມາເລເຊຍ ຍຶດງາຊ້າງ ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນ ກົວລາລຳເປີ

ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງ ມາເລເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທຳລາຍແຜນການທີ່ຈະລັກ

ລອບຂົນສົ່ງງາຊ້າງໜັກກວ່າ 70 ກິໂລກຣາມ, ມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60,000 ໂດລາຈາກ

ນະຄອນ Lagos, ປະເທດ ໄນຈີເຣຍ ທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີອາກອນ ມາເລເຊຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຍຶດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນທີ່ສະ

ໜາມບິນ ກົວລາ ລຳເປີ.

ທ່ານ Mohamad Puzi bin Man ຮອງອຳນວຍການພາສີອາກອນກ່າວວ່າ “ກຸ່ມຂອງ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສາອາກອນ ທີ່ສະໜາມບິນສາກົນ ກົວລາ ລຳເປີ ໄດ້ຍຶດກ່ອງສິນຄ້າ

ສອງກ່ອງ ຢູ່ສາງເກັບເຄື່ອງເຂດບັນທຸກສິນຄ້າ ສະໜາມບິນກົວລາ ລຳເປີ. ກ່ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ

ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງຜ່ານສາຍການບິນ Etihad ຈາກນະຄອນ Lagos ຫາ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ອາບູ

ດາບີ ສູ່ ກົວລາ ລຳເປີ. ກ່ອງທັງສອງໄດ້ມີຕິດປ້າຍ ບອກວ່າ ເຄື່ອງບໍລິໂພກ ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກ

ໄດ້ກວດເບິ່ງ ພວກເຮົາກໍພົບເຫັນງາຊ້າງ 23 ອັນ ມີນໍ້າໜັກ 75, ແລະ 74 ກິໂລກຣາມ

ແລະ ມີມູນຄ່າປະມານ 275,000 ຣິງກິດ ຫຼື 64,139 ໂດລາ.”

ໃນມື້ດຽວກັນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີອາກອນ ກໍຍຶດເກັດຫຼິ່ນ ມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍພັນໂດລາໄດ້

ເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເຊື່ອວ່າຖືກລັກລອບຂົນສົ່ງມາຈາກປະເທດສະທາລະນະລັດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ

ຄອງໂກ.

ໃນຮອບ 12 ເດືອນຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ມີການຍຶດສິນຄ້າສັດປ່າທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍຈາກ ອາຟຣິກາ

ຈົນນັບບໍ່ໄດ້ ໃນປະເທດ ມາເລເຊຍ.

Malaysian authorities say they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than 70 kilograms of ivory worth more than $60 thousand from Lagos in Africa.



A Malaysian customs officials saidWednesday the seizure was made at the Kuala Lumpur airport.((: 10 ))



" A team of customs officials at KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport) seized two boxes at the Kuala Lumpur airport cargo zone warehouse. These boxes came through Etihad Airways from Lagos to Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur. The two boxes were labelled as foodstuff but after checking them we found 23 pieces of elephant tusks weighing 75, 74 kilograms (165, 163 pounds) and worth approximately 275,000 Malaysian ringgit ($64,139 USD)."



On the same day, custom officials also seized pangolin scales worth tens of thousands of dollars,believed to have been smuggled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



There have been countless seizures over the past 12 months of illegal wildlife products coming from Africa into Malaysia.