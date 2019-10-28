ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ພິ​ເສດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ ຊີ​ເຣຍ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໃນ​ການແນ​ເປົ້າໃສ່ ແລະ ກຳ​ຈັດ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ທ້າວ ອາ​ບູ ບາ​ກາ ອາ​ລ ແບກ​ດາ​ດີ ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຜ່ານການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ກາດ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ, ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວວ່າ “ມື້​ຄືນນີ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ມາ​ລົງ​ໂທດ.” ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ IS ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ເສື້ອ​ກັກ​ສະຫຼະ​ຊີບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອຸ​ໂມງ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ນັ້ນ, ອຸ​ໂມງ​ໄດ້​ພັງ​ລົງ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຄົນ​ໃດ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ນັ້ນ,” ແຕ່​ນັກ​ຮົບ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ ອາ​ລ-ແບັກ​ດາ​ດີ ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼາຍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ແລະ ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆຖືກ​ຈັບ. ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລີ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອຸ​ໂມງ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຫຼົບ​ໜີ, “ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ, ໄຫ້ ແລະ ສະ​ອື້ນ” ໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ລາວ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຕາຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ໂຕ​ໝາ. ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຕາຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ຂີ້​ຂາດ​ຕາ​ຂາວ.”

ຊາກ​ສົບ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ ແບັກ​ດາ​ດີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ແນ່ນອນ​ພາຍ​ໃນ 15 ນາ​ທີ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ເມື່ອ​ຖືກ​ຖາມ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຕົວ​ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ DNA ຂອງ​ລາວ ແລະ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ມັນ​ໄປ​ກັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ຫ້ອງ​ທົດ​ລອງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ນຳ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ” ເພື່ອທຳ​ການ “​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່” ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ສົບ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ ແບັກ​ດາ​ດີ ມາ ​ລຸນຫຼັງ​ໄດ້​ເກັບ​ກວາດ​ອຸ​ໂມງ “ທາງ​ຕັນ​ນັ້ນ”.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ເມື່ອ​ຖືກ​ຖ​າມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ສືບ​ທອດ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ IS ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຕາ​ເບິ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ແລ້ວ.”

ກອ​ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຊີ​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໂດຍ​ຊາວ ເຄີດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ IS ແລະ “ມື​ຂວາ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ ແບັກ​ດາ​ດີ” ທ້າວ ອາ​ບູ ຮາ​ສ​ຊານ ອາລ-ມູ​ຮາ​ເຈຍ, ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ. ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ເທື່ອ.

ເມື່ອ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຖືກ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ສັງ​ກັ​ດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ຊາບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ນັ້ນຫຼື​ບໍ່, ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ເລື່ອງນີ້​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ເກັບ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ,” ໂດຍ​ຕຳ​ໜິ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ.

ເຮ​ລິ​ຄັອບ​ເຕີ ສະ​ຫະລັດ 8 ລຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຖືກຍິງ​ປືນໃສ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຄື່ອນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃກ້​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ທ​ຣຳ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ຍຶງ​ປືນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກຳ​ຈັດ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ.”

A U.S. military special forces operation in northwest Syria successfully targeted and "violently eliminated" Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Donald Trump announced in a nationally televised Sunday morning address.



"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice," said Trump, speaking from the Diplomatic Room of the White House, explaining that the IS leader detonated a suicide vest in a tunnel, also killing three of his children.



"When he blew himself up, the tunnel collapsed," said Trump.



"No (US) personnel were lost in the operation," but a large number of al-Baghdadi's fighters were killed and others were captured, according to Trump. He said the Islamic State leader, who was hiding in a tunnel tried to flee, "was screaming, crying and whimpering" in his last moments.



"He died like a dog. He died like a coward," added Trump.



Baghdadi's remains were positively identified in 15 minutes, according to Trump.



"They have his DNA and they brought it with them with lab technicians who who were with them" to perform "an on-site test" after getting to Baghdadi's body following clearing some debris in the "dead-end" tunnel, explained Trump when asked about the identification by reporters.



"We've already got them in our sights," replied Trump when asked about successors to the IS leader.



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces says IS spokesman and Baghdadi's "right-hand man" Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was also killed in the U.S. operation. U.S. officials have yet to confirm his death.



When Trump was asked whether he had notified Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the raid, he replied "I wanted to make sure this was kept secret, "complaining of news leaks in Washington.



Eight U.S. helicopters encountered local gunfire as they approached the raid site, according to Trump, who said "that gunfire was immediately eliminated."