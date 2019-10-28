ການປະຕິບັດການກອງກຳລັງທະຫານພິເສດ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດໃນການແນເປົ້າໃສ່ ແລະ ກຳຈັດ ຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມ ລັດອິສລາມ ທ້າວ ອາບູ ບາກາ ອາລ ແບກດາດີ ຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດຜ່ານການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສທາງໂທລະພາບທີ່ອອກກາດທົ່ວປະເທດ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວ, ຈາກຫ້ອງການທູດຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວວ່າ “ມື້ຄືນນີ້ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຫົວໜ້າກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງຂອງໂລກມາລົງໂທດ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມ IS ໄດ້ລະເບີດເສື້ອກັກສະຫຼະຊີບຢູ່ໃນອຸໂມງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ, ພ້ອມກັບສັງຫານລູກຂອງລາວສາມຄົນດ້ວຍ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ລາວລະເບີດຕົນເອງນັ້ນ, ອຸໂມງໄດ້ພັງລົງ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຄົນໃດເສຍຊີວິດໃນການປະຕິບັດການນັ້ນ,” ແຕ່ນັກຮົບຂອງທ້າວ ອາລ-ແບັກດາດີ ຈຳນວນຫຼາຍໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນໆຖືກຈັບ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລີ້ຢູ່ໃນອຸໂມງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຫຼົບໜີ, “ລາວໄດ້ຮ້ອງ, ໄຫ້ ແລະ ສະອື້ນ” ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາສຸດທ້າຍຂອງລາວ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ລາວໄດ້ຕາຍຄືກັບໂຕໝາ. ລາວໄດ້ຕາຍຄືກັບຄົນຂີ້ຂາດຕາຂາວ.”
ຊາກສົບຂອງທ້າວ ແບັກດາດີ ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸຕົວຢ່າງແນ່ນອນພາຍໃນ 15 ນາທີ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານ ທຣຳ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍເມື່ອຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລະບຸຕົວໂດຍບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ DNA ຂອງລາວ ແລະ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາມັນໄປກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າພ້ອມກັບຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ນຳເຂົາເຈົ້າ” ເພື່ອທຳການ “ທົດລອງຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່” ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເອົາສົບຂອງທ້າວ ແບັກດາດີ ມາ ລຸນຫຼັງໄດ້ເກັບກວາດອຸໂມງ “ທາງຕັນນັ້ນ”.
ທ່ານໄດ້ຕອບຄຳຖາມເມື່ອຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະມາສືບທອດຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມ IS ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຈັບຕາເບິ່ງພວກເຂົາແລ້ວ.”
ກອງກຳລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໂດຍຊາວ ເຄີດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຄສົກຂອງກຸ່ມ IS ແລະ “ມືຂວາຂອງທ້າວ ແບັກດາດີ” ທ້າວ ອາບູ ຮາສຊານ ອາລ-ມູຮາເຈຍ, ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການປະຕິບັດການຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການຕາຍຂອງລາວເທື່ອ.
ເມື່ອທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຖືກຖາມວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ຊາບກ່ຽວກັບການບຸກໂຈມຕີນັ້ນຫຼືບໍ່, ທ່ານໄດ້ຕອບວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຮັບປະກັນວ່າເລື່ອງນີ້ຈະຖືກເກັບເປັນຄວາມລັບ,” ໂດຍຕຳໜິ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປ່ອຍຂ່າວໃນ ວໍຊິງຕັນ.
ເຮລິຄັອບເຕີ ສະຫະລັດ 8 ລຳ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຖືກຍິງປືນໃສ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຄື່ອນເຂົ້າໃກ້ສະຖານທີ່ບຸກໂຈມຕີ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຍຶງປືນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກກຳຈັດໄປໃນທັນທີ.”
A U.S. military special forces operation in northwest Syria successfully targeted and "violently eliminated" Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Donald Trump announced in a nationally televised Sunday morning address.
"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice," said Trump, speaking from the Diplomatic Room of the White House, explaining that the IS leader detonated a suicide vest in a tunnel, also killing three of his children.
"When he blew himself up, the tunnel collapsed," said Trump.
"No (US) personnel were lost in the operation," but a large number of al-Baghdadi's fighters were killed and others were captured, according to Trump. He said the Islamic State leader, who was hiding in a tunnel tried to flee, "was screaming, crying and whimpering" in his last moments.
"He died like a dog. He died like a coward," added Trump.
Baghdadi's remains were positively identified in 15 minutes, according to Trump.
"They have his DNA and they brought it with them with lab technicians who who were with them" to perform "an on-site test" after getting to Baghdadi's body following clearing some debris in the "dead-end" tunnel, explained Trump when asked about the identification by reporters.
"We've already got them in our sights," replied Trump when asked about successors to the IS leader.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces says IS spokesman and Baghdadi's "right-hand man" Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was also killed in the U.S. operation. U.S. officials have yet to confirm his death.
When Trump was asked whether he had notified Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the raid, he replied "I wanted to make sure this was kept secret, "complaining of news leaks in Washington.
Eight U.S. helicopters encountered local gunfire as they approached the raid site, according to Trump, who said "that gunfire was immediately eliminated."