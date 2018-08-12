ອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນສັງຫານ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ 10 ຄົນ ໃນເຂດຊາວເຄີດ

ກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ສັງຫານ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ 10 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ

ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງ “ຄະນະທີມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.”

ກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດອີຣ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ປະທະກັບກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນສຸກ

ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ເມືອງອອສນາວີເອ ຂອງຊາວເຄີດ ໃນແຂວງອາເຈີບາຍຈາຍຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່

ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ໃກ້ກັບຊາຍແດນອີຣັກ.

ກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ “ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ທັບມ້າງຄະນະ

ທີມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕົນສາມາດຍຶດໄດ້ອາວຸດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງພ້ອມທັງລູກກະສຸນແລະ

ອຸບປະກອນສື່ສານຄົມມະນາຄົມ.”

ອີຣ່ານໄດ້ທຳການສູ້ລົບກັບພວກກະບົດຊາວເຄີດ ໃນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has killed 10 militants who were part of a "terrorist team."



The Guards said they clashed with the group late Friday near the Kurdish town of Oshnavieh, in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, near the border with Iraq.



"Following the dismantling of this terrorist team," the Guard said in a statement,"a considerable number of weapons, ammunition and communication equipment were confiscated.



Iran has been batting Kurdish rebels in the area for years.