ພວກນັກລົງທຶນ ກັງວົນໃຈ ກ່ອນໜ້າ ວັນທີ 6 ກໍລະກົດ ເສັ້ນຕາຍ ຂອງການເກັບພາສີ ຕໍ່ຈີນ

ການກ່າວໂຈມຕີກັນທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ກຳລັງກະຈາຍເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນວົງການວຽກງານ

ໃນ ໂລກຕົວຈິງ ແລະຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າບໍລິໂພກຕ່າງໆ. ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກຳນົດ ການເກັບພາສີ

ສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆ ຈາກປະເທດຈີນ ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ 34 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນວັນທີ 6 ກໍລະກົດ ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ສ່ວນປັກກິ່ງແມ່ນໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນ ດ້ວຍການເກັບພາ ສີ ມູນຄ່າ 34 ຕື້ໂດລາຂອງຕົນ

ເຊັ່ນກັນ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆ ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ. ດັ່ງ ທີ່ ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ

ວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານວ່າ ເປັນທີ່ເຂົ້າໃຈກັນດີວ່າ ບັນດານັກລົງທຶນທັງຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງ

ກັງວົນໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ເຊິ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ

ໃນອັນ ດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຮ້ອນແຮງຂຶ້ນ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ກໍເປັນຍ້ອນ ການ

ເກັບພາສີຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຕໍ່ເຫຼັກກ້າ ແລະອາລູມີນຽມທີ່ນຳເຂົ້າ

ສະຫະລັດ ຈາກບັນດາປະເທດ ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ການາດາ

ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ. ທ່ານທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກ

ສັນຍາການຄ້າເສລີຂອງອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ຫຼື NAFTA ທີ່ມີມາ ເປັນເວລາດົນກວ່າສອງ

ທົດສະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.

ອັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກນັກລົງທຶນ ກັງວົນໃຈ ກ່ອນໜ້າວັນເສັ້ນຕາຍ ຄື ວັນທີ

6 ກໍລະກົດ ເຊິ່ງໃນເວລານັ້ນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມນຳໃຊ້ການເກັບພາສີ ມູນຄ່າ 34 ຕື້

ໂດລາ ຕໍ່ພວກສິນຄ້າທີ່ຜະລິດໂດຍຈີນ.

ຈີນ ກໍໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະຕອບໂຕຄືນ ດ້ວຍການເກັບພາສີເທົ່າທຽມກັນ ຕໍ່ພວກລົດຍົນ

ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນດ້ານກະສິກຳຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ການາດາ

ແລະ 28 ປະເທດໃນສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ປະກາດການເກັບພາສີຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ເອງ ຕໍ່ ລົດຈັກ Harley Davidson ທີ່ເປັນຜະລິດຕະ ພັນ ສັນຍາລັກທີ່ໂດດເດັ່ນ ຂອງ

ອາເມຣິກາ ຕະຫຼອດຈົນ ເຫຼົ້າວິສກີ້ ເບີຣເບີ້ນຂອງລັດເຄັນທັກກີ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ

ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຄູ່ການຄ້າຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ເອົາລັດເອົາປຽບສະຫະລັດ ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍ

ປີແລ້ວ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ ໃນສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ຈະເປັນເລື້ອງ

ງ່າຍດາຍ.

ແຕ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ແມ່ນບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈປານໃດ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.

ທ່ານເດວິດ ເວັສໂຊລ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສ ຝ່າຍການສຶກສາດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ສະຖາ

ບັນ ບຣຸກກິງສ໌ (Brookings) ກ່າວວ່າ “ມາເຖິງເວລານີ້ ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ການເກັບ

ພາສີທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຫຼາຍ ຕໍ່ເສດ

ຖະກິດ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ...ແຕ່ ຖ້າອັນນີ້ຍັງດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ຍົກຕົວ

ຢ່າງ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດຳເນີນການຕໍ່ໄປດ້ວຍການເກັບພາສີຕໍ່ພວກ

ລົດຍົນ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື້ອງນັ້ນ ຫຼືຖ້າຫາກ ຈີນປັບໂຕໃຫ້ທັນສະໄໝ

ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະເລີ້ມທີ່ຈະບໍ່ນຳໃຊ້ ການເກັບພາສີ ຫາກແຕ່ ລົບກວນເຮັດໃຫ້

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດທັງຫຼາຍ ລຳບາກໃຈ ຫຼື ເຮັດໃຫ້ເງິນຕາ ຂອງພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕົກລາຄາ ອັນນີ້ ອາດຈະນຳໄປສູ່ການເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພາບການຂອງ

ເສດຖະກິດຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກນຳດ້ວຍ.”

ການຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບໃນການເກັບພາສີຕໍ່ເຫຼົ້າເບີຣເບີ້ນ ພວກລົດ

ຈັກແລະພວກຢາສູບ ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະນຳ

ໃຊ້ການເກັບພາສີເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ຕໍ່ພວກລົດຍົນຂອງບັນດາປະເທດໃນຢູໂຣບ ເຊິ່ງກໍໄດ້ກະ

ຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນດ້ວຍການເກັບພາສີຕື່ມອີກ ມູນຄ່າ 300 ຕື້

ໂດລາຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າ ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ. ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ການເກັບພາສີ

ຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນໝາຍເຖິງ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ແຕ່ບັນດານັກ

ຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ລາຄາສິນ ຄ້າອຸບປະໂພບໍລິໂພກ ຈະສູງຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ເວັສໂຊລ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ຖ້າພວກທຸລະກິດທັງຫຼາຍ ຄິດວ່າ ແຜນຍຸດທະສາດ

ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສະແຫວງຫາ ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະສອງທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມາ ໃນ

ຂະນະທີ່ກຳແພງການຄ້າ ແລະການລົງທຶນ ກໍໄດ້ຫຼຸດໜ້ອຍລົງ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເປັນການຕ່າວປີ້ນ ພວກເຮົາ ອາດຈະເຫັນວ່າ ພວກຄົນທົ່ວໄປ

ຈະຍຸຕິ ການວ່າຈ້າງຄົນ ແລະການລົງທຶນ ເອົາໄວ້ເສຍກ່ອນ. ສະນັ້ນ ແທ້ຈິງ

ແລ້ວ ມັນອາດມີຜົນກະທົບທີ່ເສຍຫາຍຫຼາຍ.”

ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຕືອນ ອົງການການຄ້າໂລກ ຫຼື WTO

ວ່າ ທ່ານພ້ອມແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະ “ເຮັດທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ” ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານເຫັນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ

ໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ ຢ່າງບໍ່ເປັນທຳ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຈັ່ງໃດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນ

ທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ. ສິ່ງທີີ່ຈະແຈ້ງກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ

ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ໃນສົງຄາມການຄ້າໂລກ ໃນເດືອນມີນາຜ່ານມາ ນັ້ນ ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ

ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສູນເສຍກຳໄລທັງໝົດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕົ້ນປີນີ້ມາ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Trade rhetoric is spilling into the real world of jobs and consumer goods.The United States is set to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of goods from China on July 6th. Beijing is fighting back with its own $34B of tariffs on American goods.As VOA's Arash Arabasadi reports, investors are understandably on edge.



Trade tensions are heating up, stoked in part by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from US allies such as Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.Trump has also threatened to completely withdraw from the more than two decades old North American Free Trade Agreement.



That is making investors nervous ahead of a July sixth deadline - when the US begins imposing tariffs on $34 billion against Chinese-made goods.



China has promised to retaliate with equivalent tariffs on U.S. cars and agricultural products. While Canada and the 28-nation European Union have announced their own tariffs on iconic American products from Harley Davidson motorcycles to Kentucky bourbon. President Trump says America's trading partners have taken advantage of the US for years and says winning a trade war will be easy.



But analysts are not so sure.

David Wessel, Senior Fellow of Economic Studies at Brookings Institure said "So far it does not look like the tariffs that have been imposed are doing much damage to the U.S. economy ... But if this keeps up, if for instance, the president proceeds with tariffs on autos that he's talking about, or if the Chinese get very sophisticated and start not just imposing tariffs, but harassing U.S. multinationals or allowing their currency to depreciate, this could easily lead to a much worsening of economic conditions not only in the United States but around the world."



The retaliatory EU tariffs on American bourbon, motorcycles, and cigarettes prompted threats from Trump to impose additional tariffs on European cars, prompting the European Union to fight back with another $300-billion worth of taxes on American goods.The president argues his tariffs are meant to protect national security, but experts say the bottom line is higher prices for consumers.



David Wessel added "If businesses think that the strategies that they have pursued over the last couple of decades as trade barriers and investment barriers have come down, if they think that is reversing, we could see people putting hiring and investment on hold.So, it could really have pretty deleterious effects."



On Monday, President Trump warned the World Trade Organization that he would be prepared to "do something" if he perceives the United States is treated unfairly.



Analysts say what that means remains unclear.What is clear is since the U.S. president sparked fears of a global trade war in March, Wall Street has erased all the gains made since the first of the year.