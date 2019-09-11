ເກືອບ 300 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດໄນຈີເຣຍ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໃນການ ປະຕິບັດ
ງານລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ທີີ່ມີການປະສານງານກັນ ຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄຸ້ມຄອງກົດ
ໝາຍ ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອລົບກວນການຕົວະຕົ້ມທາງອິນເຕີແນັດທີ່ມີມູນຄ້າຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານ
ໂດລາທີ່ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
ການປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກເປັນເວລາສີ່ເດືອນ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມທັງໝົດ 281 ຄົນ ຢູ່
ໃນຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ ຮວມທັງ 167 ຄົນຢູ່ປະເທດໄນຈີເຣຍ ແລະ 74 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະ
ລັດ. ການຈັບກຸມຍັງມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເທີກີ ການາ ຝຣັ່ງ ອີຕາລີ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເຄັນຢາ ມາເລເຊຍ
ແລະອັງກິດ. ການປະຕິບັດງານ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ reWired ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການຍຶດເງິນເກືອບ
3 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນໂດລາ ອີງຕາມຄຳປະກາດຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ.
ຮວມຢູ່ໃນພວກທີ່ຖືກຈັບຢູ່ໄນຈີເຣຍ ມີຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ 77 ຄົນ ທີ່ເປັນຊາວໄນຈີເຣຍ
ຊຶ່ງເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດກ່ຽວກັບການວາງແຜນຕົວະຕົ້ມທາງ
ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ ແລະບັນດາສ່ວນບຸກຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຕົວະຍົວະຕ່າງໆນາໆທາງອິນເຕີ
ແນັດ ອີງຕາມຄະນະກຳມາທິການການອາຊະຍາກຳທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ
ການເງິນຂອງໄນຈີເຣຍ.
ຊາວໄນຈີເຣຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ນຳໃຊ້ໃນອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ແຜນການທຸລະກິດ
ທາງອີແມລເພື່ອທຳການຕົວະຕົ້ມ “ເກ້ຍກ່ອມຕົວະຍົວະ” ແລະການຕົວະຕົ້ມທີ່ແນ
ໃສ່ບັນດາຜູ້ເຖົ້າ ເພື່ອລັກເອົາເງິນຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ຢູ່ໃນ
ສະຫະລັດ ແລະແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ກ່ອນໂອນເງິນໄປໄນຈີເຣຍ ໂດຍຜ່ານລະບົບ
ການຟອກເງິນ ອີງຕາມການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ 252 ຂໍ້ ຂອງຄະນະຕຸລາການລັດຖະບານ
ກາງ ທີ່ມີການເປີດເຜີຍໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້.
ການຈັບກຸມອື່ນໆໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຕິບັດງານຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບ
ຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດຈໍເຈຍ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊາວໄນຈີເຣຍສອງຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ຢູ່
ໃນການພົວພັນກັບການສໍ້ໂກງໂດຍກົງໃນການສົ່ງເງິນ 3 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນໂດລາ ຈາກ
ຜູ້ໃຫ້ການດູແລດ້ານສຸຂະພາບໄປເຂົ້າບັນຊີຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ. ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນໄມອາມີ
ສອງຄົນໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບການຟອກເງິນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 950,000 ໂດລາທີ່ໄດ້
ມາຈາກການຕົວະຕົ້ມຂອງແຜນການຕົວະຕົ້ມ BEC ແລະການເກັບ ເກນເອົາຄົນ
ອື່ນໆອີກປະມານ 18 ຄົນ ເພື່ອຮັບໃຊ້ໃນຖານະ “ຜູ້ຂົນເງິນ.”
ການນຳໃຊ້ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງໂດຍນັກຕົວະຕົ້ມໄນຈີເຣຍ ແມ່ນແຜນການຫລອກ
ລວງຕົວະຕົ້ມທາງທຸລະກິດຜ່ານອິນເຕີແນັດ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ພວກພະນັກງານ ດ້ວຍການ
ເຂົ້າໄປຫາການເງິນຂອງບໍລິສັດ ແລະລໍ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຫ້ອະນຸຍາດສົ່ງເງິນທາງອິນ
ເຕີແນັດໄປສູ່ບັນຊີທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍຜູ້ຕົວະຕົ້ມ.
Nearly 300 people -- the bulk in Nigeria and the U.S. -- have been arrested in an internationally coordinated law enforcement operation aimed at disrupting a multibillion-dollar internet scam, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.
The four-month global operation netted a total of 281 arrests worldwide, including 167 in Nigeria and 74 in the United States. Arrests were also made in Turkey, Ghana, France, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia and Britain. The operation, dubbed reWired, led to the seizure of nearly $3.7 million, the Justice Department said.
Among those arrested in Nigeria were 77 Nigerian suspects recently indicted in the United States on conspiracy charges of swindling businesses and individuals through a variety of internet scams, Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said.
The Nigerians allegedly used so-called Business Email Compromise schemes, "romance fraud" and schemes targeting the elderly to steal millions of dollars from their victims in the United States and elsewhere before transferring the funds to Nigeria through an extensive money laundering network, according to a 252-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed last month.
Others arrested during the recent operation face similar charges.
In the southern U.S. state of Georgia, two Nigerian nationals were arrested in connection with fraudulently directing a transfer of $3.5 million from a health care provider to accounts across the United States. In Miami, two others were charged with laundering more than $950,000 of proceeds of BEC scams and recruiting about 18 others to serve as "money mules."
Widely used by Nigerian fraudsters, Business Email Compromise schemes involve targeting employees with access to company finances and tricking them into making unauthorized wire transfers into accounts controlled by swindlers.