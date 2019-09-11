ເກືອບ 300 ຄົນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​

ງານ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ກັນ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າທີ່ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ກົດ

​ໝາຍ ​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ການ​ຕົວະຕົ້ມ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມູນຄ້າ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ລ້ານ​

ໂດ​ລ​າທີ່​ກະຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວໂລກ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສີ່​ເດືອນ ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 281 ຄົນ ຢູ່

​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ ຮວມ​ທັງ 167 ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ 74 ຄົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​

ລັດ. ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເທີ​ກີ ກາ​ນາ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ເ​ຄັນ​ຢາ ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ

ແລະ​ອັງ​ກິດ. ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ວ່າ reWired ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ຍຶດ​ເງິນເກືອບ

3 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນ​ໂດ​ລາ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພວກທີ່ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ຢູ່​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ 77 ຄົນ​ ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ

ຊຶ່ງ​ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກາ​ນວາງ​ແຜນຕົວະ​ຕົ້ມທາງ

​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕົວະຍົວະ​ຕ່າງໆນ​າໆ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ

​ແນັດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳມາ​ທິ​ການ​ການອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳທາງ​ດ້ານເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ ແລະ​

ການ​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ​.

ຊາວ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ຖືກກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ​ນຳໃຊ້​ໃນອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ ​ແຜນ​ການທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ

ທາງ​ອີແມ​ລ​ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ການ​ຕົວະ​ຕົ້ມ “ເກ້ຍ​ກ່ອມຕົວະຍົວະ” ແລະ​ການ​ຕົວະ​ຕົ້ມ​ທີ່​ແນ

​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ເຖົ້າ ເພື່ອ​ລັກ​ເອົາ​ເງິນ​ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ​ ກ່ອນໂອນ​ເງິນ​ໄປ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ​ໂດຍຜ່ານລະ​ບົບ

ການ​ຟອກ​ເງິນ​ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ 252 ຂໍ້ ​ຂອງຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​

ກາງ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ອື່ນໆໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ປ​ະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​

ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດ​ຈໍ​ເຈຍ ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊາວ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ຢູ່

​ໃນ​ການ​ພົ​ວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ໃນການ​ສົ່ງ​ເງິນ 3 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນ​ໂດ​ລາ ຈາກ​

ຜູ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ດູ​ແລ​ດ້ານ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບໄປເຂົ້າບັນ​ຊີ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໄມ​ອາ​ມີ

ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຟອກ​ເງິນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 950,000 ໂດ​ລາທີ່​ໄດ້​

ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕົວະ​ຕົ້ມຂອງແຜນ​ການ​ຕົວະ​ຕົ້ມ BEC ແລະ​ການ​ເກັບ ເກນ​ເອົາ​ຄົນ​

ອື່ນໆ​ອີກ​ປະ​ມານ 18 ຄົນ ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ໃນຖາ​ນະ “ຜູ້​ຂົນ​ເງິນ.”

ກາ​ນ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ໂດຍ​ນັກ​ຕົວະ​ຕົ້ມ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ​ແມ່ນ​ແຜນການ​ຫລອກ

ລວງ​ຕົວະ​ຕົ້ມ​ທາງທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຜ່ານອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ ທີ່ແນ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​

ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ແລະ​ລໍ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຫ້ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ສົ່ງ​ເງິນ​ທາງ​ອິນ

​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ບັນ​ຊີ​ທີ່​ຄວ​ບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ຕົວະ​ຕົ້ມ.



Nearly 300 people -- the bulk in Nigeria and the U.S. -- have been arrested in an internationally coordinated law enforcement operation aimed at disrupting a multibillion-dollar internet scam, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.



The four-month global operation netted a total of 281 arrests worldwide, including 167 in Nigeria and 74 in the United States. Arrests were also made in Turkey, Ghana, France, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia and Britain. The operation, dubbed reWired, led to the seizure of nearly $3.7 million, the Justice Department said.



Among those arrested in Nigeria were 77 Nigerian suspects recently indicted in the United States on conspiracy charges of swindling businesses and individuals through a variety of internet scams, Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said.



The Nigerians allegedly used so-called Business Email Compromise schemes, "romance fraud" and schemes targeting the elderly to steal millions of dollars from their victims in the United States and elsewhere before transferring the funds to Nigeria through an extensive money laundering network, according to a 252-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed last month.



Others arrested during the recent operation face similar charges.



In the southern U.S. state of Georgia, two Nigerian nationals were arrested in connection with fraudulently directing a transfer of $3.5 million from a health care provider to accounts across the United States. In Miami, two others were charged with laundering more than $950,000 of proceeds of BEC scams and recruiting about 18 others to serve as "money mules."



Widely used by Nigerian fraudsters, Business Email Compromise schemes involve targeting employees with access to company finances and tricking them into making unauthorized wire transfers into accounts controlled by swindlers.