ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 14 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ສະຫຼະຊີບ ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ຢູ່ປະເທດ ໄນຈີເຣຍ

ປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 14 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ 29 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ ເມື່ອມືລະເບີດສະ

ຫຼະຊີບ 4 ຄົນໄດ້້ໂຈມຕີເມືຶອງ ໄມດູກູຣີ ໃນລັດ ບໍໂນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຂອງ ໄນຈີເຣຍ

ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້.

ຜູ້ຊາຍສອງຄົນ ແລະແມ່ຍິງສອງຄົນໄດ້ລະເບີດຕົນເອງຢູ່ທີ່ຄຸ້ມ ມູນາ ໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ

ເຊິ່ງເປັນສູນກາງ ຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ.

ໂຄສົກຕຳຫຼວດທ່ານ ວິກເຕີ ອີຊູຄູວູ ກ່າວວ່າ ມືລະເບີດຜູ້ຊາຍສອງຄົນ ແລະແມ່ຍິງ

ສອງຄົນໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ບ່ອນທີ່ມີຄົນຊຸມນຸມກັນຢ່າງໜາແໜ້ນໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ພວກ ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ ໄດ້ຂ້າປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20,000 ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ

ລັດຖະບານ ໄນຈີເຣຍ 8 ປີ ຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສ້າງລັດອິສລາມ

ທີ່ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຄັດ ໃນພາກເໜືອທີ່ມີຄົນມຸສລິມອາໄສຢູ່ເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່.

ລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໂດຍອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນ ທີ່ເປັນກຸ່ມສະໜັບ

ສະໜູນສິດທິມະນຸດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພົນລະເຮືອນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 223 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ

ດ້ວຍສີມືຂອງພວກ ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນເມສາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ລວມທັງພົນ

ລະເຮືອນ 100 ຄົນທີ່ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນເດືອນສິງຫາພຽງເດືອນດຽວ. ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍ

ແຮງທີ່ສຸດໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 5 ກໍລະກົດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເມື່ອ 40 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍໃນ

ການດັກໂຈມຕີກຸ່ມສຳຫຼວດນໍ້າມັນໃນລັດ ບໍໂນ. ອົງການນິ ລະໂທດກຳກ່າວວ່າ “ຕົວ

ເລກທີ່ແທ້ຈິງອາດຈະສູງກວ່ານັ້ນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການໂຈມຕີບາງຄັ້ງແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກລາຍ

ງານ.”

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຈາກພວກ ໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນ

ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນຫລົບໜີ ຂ້າມທະເລສາບ ແຊັດ ຍ້ອນຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ

ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ. ປະຊາຊົນ ທັັງໝົດ 2 ລ້ານ 3 ແສນຄົນແມ່ນບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສໃນປະ

ເທດ ໄນຈີເຣຍ, ກາເມຣູນ, ແຊັດ ແລະ ໄນເຈີ, ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 7 ລ້ານຄົນ

ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ.

At least 14 people were killed and 29 others injured when four suicide bombers attacked Maiduguri City in Nigeria's restive Borno State Wednesday.



Two men and two women blew themselves up in the Muna neighborhood of the city that has been the home of the Boko Haram extremist insurgency.



Police spokesman Victor Isukwu says the two male and two female bombers targeted crowded parts of the city.



Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people during its eight-year insurgency against the Nigerian government in a bid to create a strict Islamic state in the majority Muslim north.



A recent report by the human rights advocacy group Amnesty International said at least 223 civilians have been killed at the hands of Boko Haram since April, including 100 civilians killed in August alone.The deadliest attack occurred on July 25, when 40 people were gunned down in an ambush on an oil exploration team in Borno State.Amnesty says the "real figure may be higher, as some attacks may have gone unreported."



It said the violence from Boko Haram has led to millions of civilians across the Lake Chad region in need of humanitarian assistance.A total of 2.3 million people have been displaced in Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, and more than seven million face serious food shortages.