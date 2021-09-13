ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ mindfulness ແປວ່າ ມີຄວາມຮັບຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ສິ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຮົາຢູ່ຢ່າງງຽບໆ ແລະຢ່າງສະຫງົບ

News Words: Mindfulness

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. \t\t\t

This week’s news word can help improve your work.

Mindfulness (277-15)

This is what mornings sound like at a school in Maryland. But, here, before opening their books -- breathe in like a balloon, fill your lungs -- the students take part in a mindfulness exercise.

Mindfulness means being aware of your environment while keeping quiet and calm. It is meant to be an experience in which you pay attention only to the present. Deep breathing exercises help achieve mindfulness.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນລາຍການຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດຂອງເຮົາມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮຽນຄຳວ່າ Mindfulness m i n d f u l n e s s mindfulness.

This week’s news word can help improve your work.

ຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວໃນສັບປະດານີ້ ອາດຈະຊ່ອຍໃນວຽກງານຂອງທ່ານກໍເປັນໄດ້.

This is what mornings sound like at a school in Maryland.

ນີ້ຄືສຽງຟົດສະໜັ່ນໃນຍາມເຊົ້າ ຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນລັດ ແມຣີແລນ.

But, here, before opening their books -- breathe in like a balloon, fill your lungs -- the students take part in a mindfulness exercise.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ກ່ອນຈະເປີດປຶ້ມອອກອ່ານ ພວກນັກຮຽນຈະພາກັນຫາຍໃຈເຂົ້າ ສືບເອົາລົມໃຫ້ເຕັມປອດ ອອກກຳລັງກາຍແບບເອີ້ນວ່າ mindfulness exercise.

Mindfulness means being aware of your environment while keeping quiet and calm.

ຄຳວ່າ mindfulness ແປວ່າ ມີຄວາມຮັບຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ສິ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຮົາຢູ່ຢ່າງງຽບໆ ແລະຢ່າງສະຫງົບ.

It is meant to be an experience in which you pay attention only to the present.

ມັນມີເຈດຕະນາ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາມິປະສົບການຢາກໃຫ້ເຮົາເອົາໃຈໃສ່ແຕ່ໃນສິ່ງດຽວ ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນັ້ນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄິດຫາແນວອື່ນ. ນັ້ນຄືການສັງລວມຈິດໃຈ.

Deep breathing exercises help achieve mindfulness.

ການຝຶກຫັດຫາຍໃຈເຂົ້າແຮງໆຈະຊອ່ຍໃຫ້ເຮົາສັງລວມຈິດໃຈໄດ້ດີ.

ລອງຫັດອອກສຽງຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຄຳນີ້ເບິ່ງທ່ານ mindfulness .... mindfulness....