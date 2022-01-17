ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ Investment

NEWS WORDS: INVESTMENT

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Many business news stories use this word when talking about making money:

The US central bank noted in its statement that the job market has improved, consumer spending and business investment has increased and housing market is stronger.

When people or companies put money into a business, for example, with the hope of making more money, it is called an “investment.”

Investments can include stocks, bonds, property and equipment.

Businesses make investments hoping to increase their profits.

Now, when you hear the word “investment,”

Your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທຸລະກິດຫຼາຍຂ່າວໃຊ້ຄຳສັບນີ້ເວລາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຫາເງິນ:

The US central bank noted in its statement that the job market has improved, consumer spending and business investment has increased and housing market is stronger.

ທະນາຄານກາງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າໃນຖະແຫຼງການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ຕະຫຼາດວຽກງານແມ່ນໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນ, ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນດ້ານທຸລະກິດໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສກໍໄດ້ແຂງແກ່ນຂຶ້ນ.

When people or companies put money into a business, for example, with the hope of making more money, it is called an “investment.”

ເວລາທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ ຫຼື ບໍລິສັດ ເອົາເງິນເຂົ້າໃສ່ທຸລະກິດ, ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ, ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ຈະຫາເງິນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ມັນເອີ້ນວ່າການລົງທຶນ.

Investments can include stocks, bonds, property and equipment.

ການລົງທຶນສາມາດລວມມີ ຮຸ້ນ, ພັນທະບັດ, ຊັບສິນເຮືອນຊານ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງມື.

Businesses make investments hoping to increase their profits.

ທຸລະກິດທັງຫຼາຍທຳການລົງທຶນ ໂດຍຫວັງວ່າຈະຂະຫຍາຍຜົນກຳໄລຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

Now, when you hear the word INVESTMENT

Your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄໍາວ່າ “Investment,” ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພວກ