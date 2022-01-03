ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ ພາສາອັງກິດ indictment

NEWS WORDS: INDICTMENT

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Today’s word has to do criminal charges and the courts.

The indictment that grand jury returned today charges the defendant with numerous counts, among them: conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction resulting death, and using a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death.

An “indictment” is a list of charges against someone after he or she has been arrested for a crime.

It details what the person will stand trial for in a U.S. court of law.

Now, when you hear the word “indictment,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ຄຳສັບຂອງມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທາງອາຍາ ແລະ ສານ.

The indictment that grand jury returned today charges the defendant with numerous counts,

ການຟ້ອງຮອງທີ່ຄະນະຕຸລາການໄດ້ລາຍງານໃນມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂໍກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ຈຳເລີຍດ້ວຍຫຼາຍກະທົງ,

among them: conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction resulting death, and using a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death.

ໃນນັ້ນມີ: ການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດເພື່ອໃຊ້ອາວຸດທຳລາຍລ້າງທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການຕາຍ, ແລະ ການໃຊ້ອາວຸດທຳລາຍລ້າງ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເກີດການຕາຍ.

An “indictment” is a list of charges against someone after he or she has been arrested for a crime.

“ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ” ແມ່ນລາຍການຂອງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມສຳລັບການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ.

It details what the person will stand trial for in a U.S. court of law.

ມັນໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນຈະຖືກພິຈາລະນາຄະດີໃນສານແຫ່ງກົດໝາຍ ສະຫະລັດ.

Now, when you hear the word “Indictment,” you will know what this New Words means.

ຕໍ່ໄປ, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Indictment” ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.