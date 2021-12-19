ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ bankruptcy

NEWS WORDS: BANKRUPTCY

Welcome to Voice of America’s “News Words.”

This word does not mean something good:

Several municipalities declared bankruptcy befor Detroit did,

But their debts were smaller.

Stockton, California owed 26 million dollars, while Detroit owes 18-and-a-hald billion.

“Bankruptcy” means you don’t have enough money to pay your debts.

It is a formal and legal action.

People, companies, and even cities, can declare bankruptcy.

It often means that their property will be sold to pay their debts.

And they will have a bad credit rating for years.

Now, when you hear the word “Bankruptcy,”

Your English will be good enough to know what this word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ.

ຄຳສັບທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະຮຽນໃນມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ “BANKRUPTCY.”

This word does not mean something good:

ຄຳສັບນີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ດີ:

ເຊີນທ່ານໄປຟັງຂ່າວທີ່ໃຊ້ຄຳສັບນີ້ອີກຄັ້ງ.

Several municipalities declared bankruptcy befor Detroit did,

But their debts were smaller.

ຫຼາຍເຂດເທດສະບານເມືອງ ໄດ້ປະກາດລົ້ມລະລາຍກ່ອນນະຄອນ ດີທຣອຍ ໄດ້ເຮັດ, ແຕ່ໜີ້ສິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນນ້ອຍກວ່າຫຼາຍ.

Stockton, California owed 26 million dollars, while Detroit owes 18-and-a-hald billion.

ເມືອງ ສຕັອກຕັນ ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ໄດ້ຕິດໜີ້ 26 ລ້ານໂດລາ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນະຄອນ ດີທຣອຍ ໄດ້ຕິດໜີ້ 18 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ.

“Bankruptcy” means you don’t have enough money to pay your debts.

It is a formal and legal action.

Bankruptcy ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າເຈົ້າມີເງິນບໍ່ພໍທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍໜີ້ສິນຂອງເຈົ້າ. ມັນແມ່ນການດຳເນີນການທີ່ເປັນທາງການ ແລະ ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ.

People, companies, and even cities, can declare bankruptcy.

ປະຊາຊົນ, ບໍລິສັດ, ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆ, ສາມາດປະກາດລົ້ມລະລາຍໄດ້.

It often means that their property will be sold to pay their debts.

And they will have a bad credit rating for years.

ມັນມັກຈະໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຊັບສິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຖືກຂາຍເພື່ອຈ່າຍໜີ້ສິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະມີອັດຕາໜ່ວຍກິດທີ່ບໍ່ດີເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ.

ສະນັ້ນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Bankruptcy” ພາສາຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.