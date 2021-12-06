ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Alliance

NEWS WORDS: Alliance

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. Where we teach you about words in the news.

This member of the U.S Congress is saying good things about U.S – South Korea relations:

Given the positive changes in South Korea, it is only proper for us to consider real ways to improve U.S – Korea alliance beyond a security-focused relationship.

The future of the U.S – Korea alliance remains largely unwritten.

An alliance between countries usually is a formal agreement for cooperation.

Many alliances are based on defense or economic issues.

Alliances also can be between people or organizations.

Now, when you hear the word “alliance,” ALLIANCE your English will be good enough to know what this News Words means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ. ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮຽນມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳວ່າ Alliance.

This member of the U.S Congress is saying good things about U.S – South Korea relations:

ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນີ້ໄດ້ເວົ້າສິ່ງທີ່ດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້:

Given the positive changes in South Korea, it is only proper for us to consider real ways to improve U.S – Korea alliance beyond a security-focused relationship.

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກໃນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກໍຕາມ, ມັນມີຄວາມເໝາະສົມສຳລັບພວກເຮົາພຽງຢ່າງດຽວ ທີ່ຈະພິຈາລະນາວິທີທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງການເປັນພັນທະມິດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເກົາຫຼີ ທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ບັນຫາຄວາມປອດໄພ.

The future of the U.S – Korea alliance remains largely unwritten.

ອະນາຄົດຂອງພັນທະມິດ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້ເປັນລາຍລັກອັກສອນເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່.

An alliance between countries usually is a formal agreement for cooperation.

ການເປັນພັນທະມິດລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວຈະເປັນການຕົກລົງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການສຳລັບການຮ່ວມມື.

Many alliances are based on defense or economic issues.

ການເປັນພັນທະມິດຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ອີງໃສ່ບັນຫາການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຫຼື ເສດຖະກິດ.

Alliances also can be between people or organizations.

ການເປັນພັນທະມິດ ຍັງສາມາດເປັນລະຫວ່າງ ຄົນ ຫຼື ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ.

Now, when you hear the word “alliance,” ALLIANCE your English will be good enough to know what this News Words means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ ALLIANCE ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.