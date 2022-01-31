ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ summit

NEWS WORDS: SUMMIT

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

When the Chinese and American presidents met in the U.S state of California, they had a private place to talk.

Listen for the word in this story that means “meeting.”

SUMMIT

I think that’s why it’s set up in such an informal and private setting, unlike the previous couple of summits between Chinese and American leaders.

“Summit” means a meeting of high level leaders.

World leaders often meet at summits to try to solve problems.

Now, when you hear the word “summit,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

When the Chinese and American presidents met in the U.S state of California, they had a private place to talk.

ເວລາທີ່ປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ແລະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນໃນລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ມີສະຖານທີ່ສ່ວນຕົວສຳລັບການເຈລະຈາ.

ຕໍ່ໄປໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງຄຳສັບໃນເລື່ອງນີ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າ “ກອງປະຊຸມ.”

Summit

I think that’s why it’s set up in such an informal and private setting, unlike the previous couple of summits between Chinese and American leaders.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຍ້ອມແນວນັ້ນ ມັນຈຶ່ງຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທາງການ ແລະ ເປັນສ່ວນຕົວແນວນັ້ນ, ບໍ່ຄືກັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສອງສາມຄັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ນຳ ຈີນ ແລະ ອາເມຣິກັນ.

“Summit” means a meeting of high level leaders.

World leaders often meet at summits to try to solve problems.

ຜູ້ນຳໂລກມັກຈະພົບປະກັນຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ.

Now, when you hear the word “summit,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້,​ ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “summit,” ພາສາ ອັງກິດ ຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ແປວ່າ