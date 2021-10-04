ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດ Museum ຫຼື ຫໍພິພິດທະພັນ

News Word: Museum

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. ບັດນີ້​ເຖິງ​ເວລາ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍການ​ບົດຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນຂ່າວ​ແລ້ວ​ທ່ານ.

Here is a word that has to do with art and sometimes history too:

Museums ຄຳ​ທີ່​ທ່ານຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮຽນ​ໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ Museums ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ສ່ວນພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ສິນລະປະກຳ​ແລະ​ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ກໍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ປະວັດ​ສາດ​ນຳ.​

“National Gallery of Art associate curator Charles Brock says another goal is to encourage people to visit museums. ທ່ານ Charles Brock ຜູ້ຊ່ອຍ​ຫົວໜ້າ​ພິພິດທະ​ພັນສິນລະປະກຳ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ National Gallery of Art ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງກໍ​ຄື ​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ຊົມ​ຫໍພິພິດທະ​ພັນຕ່າງໆ. “Museums, of course, are dedicated to preserving culture for future generations, and so we have to make sure the future generations are interested.” (18) ແນ່​ນອນ ຫໍພິພິດທະ​ພັນ ​ແມ່ນ​ອຸທິດ​ຕົນ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັກສາ​ວັດທະນະທຳ​ໄວ້ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ອະນຸຊົນ​ລຸ້ນຫຼັງ ​ເພາະສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ​ເຮັດ​ແນວ​ໃດ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ລຸ້ນຕໍ່​ໄປ ຈຶ່ງຈະ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ.

A museum is a building where interesting and beautiful things are kept. ພິພິດທະ​ພັນ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຕຶກ ຫຼື​ອາຄານ ທີ່​ເກັບ​ຮັກສາ​ໄວ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ສິ່ງຂອງ​ໜ້າສົນໃຈ ແລະ​ຈົບໆງາມໆ. The objects are put out for the public to see. ສິ່ງຂອງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ໄວ້​ໃຫ້​ມະຫາຊົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ຊົມ. Museums can be about art, culture or history. ຫໍພິພິດທະ​ພັນ ອາດ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ສິນລະປະກຳ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວັດທະນະທຳ ຫຼື​ປະວັດ​ສາດກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້. They can be privately owned, or operated by a government. ຫໍພິພິດທະ​ພັນບາງ​ແຫ່ງ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ເອກະ​ຊົນ ​ແລະ​ອີ​ກບາງ​ແຫ່ງ​ກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະດຳເນີນງານໂດຍລັດຖະບານ. ​

Now, the next time you hear the word, museums,

You will know what this News Word means!​ ບັດ​ນີ້ ເທື່ອໜ້າ​ເວລາ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ museums, ທ່ານກໍ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ໂລດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ ຫໍພິພິດທະ​ພັນ.

