ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ ພາສາອັງກິດ House of Representatives

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

In the United States, federal laws are made by the congress.

Listen to this story about two bills:

Even if the immigration bill passes in the Senate, lawmakers in the House of Representatives are considering their own reforms.

Agriculture also is a focus this week, as the Senate prepares to vote on the Farm Bill.

The House is expected to take up the package later this month.

The House of Representatives is made up of 435 elected members.

The number of representatives each state has depends on the number of people in the state.

Often, this group of lawmakers is called simply “the House.”

Now, when you hear the term “House of Representatives,” you’ll know what these News Words mean.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ.

ຄຳສັບທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະຮຽນໃນມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ “House of Representatives.”

In the United States, federal laws are made by the congress.

ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ກົດໝາຍລັດຖະບານກາງແມ່ນຖືກເຮັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍລັດຖະສະພາ.

Listen to this story about two bills:

ເຊີນທ່ານໄປຟັງເລື່ອງນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສອງສະບັບ.

Even if the immigration bill passes in the Senate,

ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໃນສະພາສູງ,

lawmakers in the House of Representatives are considering their own reforms.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ ແມ່ນໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາການປະຕິຮູບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.

Agriculture also is a focus this week, as the Senate prepares to vote on the Farm Bill.

ພາກກະສິກຳກໍໄດ້ເປັນຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັ່ງໃນອາທິດນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະພາສູງກະກຽມທີ່ຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງກ່ຽວກັບ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍການເຮັດນາ.

The House is expected to take up the package later this month.

ສະພາຕໍ່າແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະຮັບເອົາຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້.

The House of Representatives is made up of 435 elected members.

ສະພາຕໍ່າແມ່ນປະກອບມີສະມາຊິກທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເອົາ 435 ຄົນ.

The number of representatives each state has depends on the number of people in the state.

ຈຳນວນຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າໃນແຕ່ລະລັດແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຈຳນວນຂອງປະຊາຊົນໃນລັດນັ້ນ.

Often, this group of lawmakers is called simply “the House.”

ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ, ກຸ່ມສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່ວ່ານີ້ມັກຈະຖືກເອີ້ນງ່າຍໆວ່າ “the House” ຫຼື ສະພາຕໍ່າ.

Now, when you hear the term “House of Representatives,” you’ll know what these News Words mean.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄໍາວ່າ “House of Representatives,” ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພວກນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.