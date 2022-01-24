ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ espionage

NEWS WORDS: ESPIONAGE

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

U.S Army Private Bradley Manning was convicted of making public the largest number of secret documents in history.

After three years in prison, the 25 year old soldier and former intelligence analyst arrived at military court to hear his sentence:

35 years for committing espionage.

Espionage means to spy.

It is when a country uses people to get secret military or political information about another nation.

An industrial espionage is when a company spies on another business to get plans or technical information.

Now, when you hear the word “Espionage,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

U.S Army Private Bradley Manning was convicted of making public the largest number of secret documents in history.

ພົນທະຫານບົກ ສະຫະລັດ ແບຣດລີ ແມນນິງ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນມີຄວາມຜິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເປີດເຜີຍເອກະສານລັບຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດ.

After three years in prison, the 25 year old soldier and former intelligence analyst arrived at military court to hear his sentence:

ຫຼັງຈາກ 3 ປີຢູ່ໃນຄຸກ, ທະຫານອາຍຸ 25 ປີ ແລະ ອະດີດນັກວິເຄາະຂໍ້ມູນລັບຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດສານທະຫານ ເພື່ອຟັງການຕັດສິນຄະດີຂອງລາວ:

35 years for committing espionage.

ຄືການຂັງຄຸກ 35 ປີສຳລັບການສອດແນມ.

Espionage means to spy.

Espionage ແປວ່າການສອດແນມ.

It is when a country uses people to get secret military or political information about another nation.

ມັນແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ປະເທດນຶ່ງ ໃຊ້ຄົນເພື່ອໄປລັກເອົາຂໍ້ມູນລັບທາງທະຫານ ຫຼື ການເມືອງຂອງອີກປະເທດນຶ່ງ.

An industrial espionage is when a company spies on another business to get plans or technical information.

ການສອດແນມດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງສອດແນມອີກບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອລັກເອົາແຜນການ ຫຼື ຂໍ້ມູນດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ.

Now, when you hear the word “Espionage,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄໍາວ່າ “Espionage,” ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພວກນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.