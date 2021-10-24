ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ Dissent

Dissent

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. This news word involves a clash between protesters and supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Dissent

The protesters were supporters of Selahattin Demirtas, a pro-Kurdish politician, arrested last year in Turkey. Rights groups say his arrest was part of Turkey’s restrictions on dissent. Dissent is public disagreement with an official opinion, decision, or set of beliefs. Political dissent is an action that shows dislike of the policies of a governing body.

Dissent

D i s s e n t Dissent

This news word involves a clash between protesters and supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວມື້ນີ້ ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການປະທະກັນ ລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ກັບຜູ້ສະໜັບສະນູນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເທີກີ ທ່ານ ຣີເຊັບ ເຕຢິບ ເອີດູອານ.

The protesters were supporters of Selahattin Demirtas, a pro-Kurdish politician, arrested last year in Turkey.

ພວກປະທ້ວງເປັນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ທ່ານ ເຊລາຮັດຕິນ ດີເມີຕັສ, ນັກການເມືອງທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນຊາວ ເຄິຕ, ທີ່ຖືກຈັບປີກາຍນີ້ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ເທີກີ.

Rights groups say his arrest was part of Turkey’s restrictions on dissent.

ບັນດາກຸ່ມສິດທິມະນຸດເວົ້າວ່າ ການຈັບກຸມນັ້ນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບຕໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ.

Dissent is public disagreement with an official opinion, decision, or set of beliefs.

​ຄຳວ່າ dissent d i s s e n t dissent ໝາຍເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມຂອງມະຫາຊົນ ກັບທັດສະນະທາງການ, ການຕັດສີນໃຈ ຫຼືຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງທາງການ.

Political dissent is an action that shows dislike of the policies of a governing body.

ເພາະສະນັ້ນ political dissent ຈຶ່ງໝາຍເຖິງ ການກະທຳທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍຂອງອົງການປົກຄອງອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງ.

dissent

dissent

Dissent

(music)