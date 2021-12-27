ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ ພາສາອັງກິດ Dialogue

NEWS WORDS: DIALOGUE



Welcome to THE Voice of America’s “News Words.”



This word has to do with talking.

Listen to US Vice President Joe Biden speaking at an American-Chinese conference:

Leaving the military dimension of our dialogue underdeveloped on both sides causes us to run unnecessary risk.

So I welcome yesterday the round of strategic security dialogue and the enhanced dialogue between our senior military leaders.

A dialogue is when people speak with one another.

It is a discussion, an exchange of ideas to work out differences.

And in movies and books, dialogue is what we call the words that people speak.

Now, when you hear the word “dialogue,” you will know what this New Words means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ.

ຄຳສັບທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະຮຽນໃນມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ “DIALOGUE.”

This word has to do with talking.

ຄຳສັບນີ້້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບ ການລົມກັນ.

Listen to US Vice President Joe Biden speaking at an American-Chinese conference:

ເຊີນຟັງ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເຊິ່ງເວລານັ້ນເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມລະຫວ່າງ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ຈີນ:

Leaving the military dimension of our dialogue underdeveloped on both sides causes us to run unnecessary risk.

ການເຮັດໃຫ້ຂອບເຂດການທະຫານໃນການເຈລະຈາຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນ.

So I welcome yesterday the round of strategic security dialogue and the enhanced dialogue between our senior military leaders.

ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຍິນດີກັບການເຈລະຈາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແຜນຍຸດທະສາດການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ຍົກລະດັບການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ນຳກອງທັບອາວຸໂສຂອງພວກເຮົາ.

A dialogue is when people speak with one another.

Dialogue ຫຼຶ ການເຈລະຈາ ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ຄົນກັບນຳກັນ.

It is a discussion, an exchange of ideas to work out differences.

ມັນແມ່ນການສົນທະນາ, ການແລກປ່ຽນຄວາມຄິດຄວາມເຫັນ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັນ.

And in movies and books, dialogue is what we call the words that people speak.

ແລະ ໃນຮູບເງົາ ແລະ ປື້ມນັ້ນ, dialogue ຫຼືບົດສົນທະນາ ແມ່ນ ຄຳສັບທີ່ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນເວລາທີ່ຄົນລົມກັນ.

Now, when you hear the word “dialogue,” you will know what this New Words means.

ສະນັ້ນ, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “DIALOGUE” ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ແປວ່າຫຍັງ.

ສຳລັບຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເຂົ້າເບິ່ງເວັບໄຊ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ LearningEnglish.voanews.com