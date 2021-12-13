ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ Cyberattack

NEWS WORDS: CYBERATTACK

Welcome to Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you words that are used in the news.



Computers, mobile phones, laptops, and tablets all operate on computer nwetworks.

So you may have heard this news word recently:

CYBERATTACK

In this news story, the United States discovered that cyberattacks were coming from China.

US officials and businesses are increasingly disturbed by growing evidence that China is behind a series of cyberattacks on U.S interests.

“Cyberattacks” are attacks on the computer networks of banking systems, businesses and governments.

“Cyber” means computer networks.

And those cyberattacks have one purpose--

To steal and damage information.

So the next time you hear CYBERATTACK your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ. ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Computers, mobile phones, laptops, and tablets all operate on computer nwetworks.

So you may have heard this news word recently:

ຄອມພິວເຕີ, ໂທລະສັບມືຖື, ແລັບທັອບ ແລະ ແທບເບລັດ ທັງໝົດແມ່ນປະຕິບັດງານດ້ວຍເຄືອຂ່າຍຄອມພິວເຕີ. ສະນັ້ນທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້:

CYBERATTACK.

In this news story, the United States discovered that cyberattacks were coming from China.

ໃນຂ່າວນີ້, ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບວ່າການໂຈມຕີເຄືອຂ່າຍຄອມພິວເຕີແມ່ນໄດ້ມາຈາກປະເທດ ຈີນ.

US officials and businesses are increasingly disturbed by growing evidence that China is behind a series of cyberattacks on U.S interests.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ແລະ ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກລົບກວນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໂດຍຫຼັກຖານຈຳນວນຫຼາຍທີ່ວ່າ ຈີນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັກການໂຈມຕີເຄືອຂ່າຍຄອມພິວເຕີຕໍ່ຜົນປະເທດຕ່າງໆຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.

“Cyberattacks” are attacks on the computer networks of banking systems, businesses and governments.

“Cyberattacks ”ແມ່ນການໂຈມຕີເຄືອຂ່າຍຄອມພິວເຕີຂອງລະບົບທະນາຄານ, ທຸລະກິດ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານ.

“Cyber” means computer networks.

“Cyber” ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າເຄືອຂ່າຍຄອມພິວເຕີ.

And those cyberattacks have one purpose--

ແລະ ການໂຈມຕີເຄືອຂ່າຍຄອມພິວເຕີທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນມີຈຸດປະສົງດຽວ

To steal and damage information.

ຄືເພື່ອລັກ ແລະ ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ຂໍ້ມູນ.

So the next time you hear CYBERATTACK your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ສະນັ້ນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “CYBERATTACK” ພາສາຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.