ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ affordable

News Words Affordable

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. In the United States, many students finish school in debt because of the high cost of a college education.

affordable

Some states in the U.S. want to make college costs affordable. In Tennessee, everyone who completes high-school can attend a two-year community college with no costs for classes. Affordable come from the word, afford. Afford means to be able to pay for something. Life is good when housing, transportation, medicine and education are affordable.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ

ຈາກຄຳອະທິບາຍທີ່ທ່ານຫາກໍໄດ້ຟັງໄປ ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳໃດ ທີ່ເປັນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່່າວ ຫຼື News Words ທີ່ເຮົາຈະນຳມາຮຽນກັນໃນມື້ນີ້.

(American) affordable

In the United States, many students finish school in debt because of the high cost of a college education.

ຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ເວລາພວກນັກສຶກສາຈົບໂຮງຮຽນມາ ຫຼາຍຄົນຈະພາກັນຕິດໜີ້ຕິດສິນ ຍ້ອນວ່າຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍສຳລັບການສຶກສາໃນຂັ້ນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແພງຫຼາຍ.

Some states in the U.S. want to make college costs affordable.

ຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ບາງລັດຢາກເຮັດໃຫ້ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຄ່າການສຶກສາຂັ້ນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຍ່ອມເຍົາ ໃຫ້ພໍຈ່າຍໄດ້.

In Tennessee, everyone who completes high-school can attend a two-year community college with no costs for classes.

ໃນລັດແທນເນິຊີ ຜູ້ໃກກໍຕາມ ທີ່ສຳເລັດການສຶກສາຂັ້ງມັດທະຍົມແລ້ວ ຈະສາມາດໄປເຂົ້າຮຽນທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລປະຊາຄົມສອງປີໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ເສຍຄ່າຮຽນ.

Affordable come from the word, afford.

ຄຳວ່າ affordable ມາຈາກຄຳວ່າ afford.

Afford means to be able to pay for something.

Afford ແປວ່າ ພໍຈ່າຍໄດ້ ຫຼືມີຄວາມສາມາດຈ່າຍຄ່າອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງໄດ້.

Life is good when housing, transportation, medicine and education are affordable.

ຊີວິດຄົນເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຢູ່ດີກິນດີ ຖ້າການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຄ່າບ້ານເຮືອນບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ ຄ່າໂດຍສານໄປມາ ຄ່າຢຸກຢາ ແລະການສຶກສາພໍສາມາດຈ່າຍໄດ້.

(American) affordable (KS) affordable

ລອງຫັດອອກສຽງເບິ່ງທ່ານ (American) affordable (KS) affordable