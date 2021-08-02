ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ ພາສາອັງກິດ Confidential

“The ability to keep sources confidential is essential to the practice of

journalism, and it’s very difficult for journalists to be able to do their job,

which is upholding democracy and ensuring that the government is

transparentand accountable if they’re not allowed to keep their sources

confidential.”

Confidential means to keep a secret. Sometimes journalists keep

secret the namesof their sources to prevent them from getting into

trouble. Friends also keep information confidential.

Now, when you hear the word confidential,

you will know what this News Word means.

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.



ບັດນີ້ມາຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ​ກັນ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ຈັກ​ຄຳ​ເໜາະ​ທ່ານ.

Here is a story about journalists keeping secret the names of people

who give them information.



Confidential(6) ນີ້ແມ່ນເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບພວກນັກຂ່າວເກັບຮັກສາຊື່ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນ

ແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບແລະຄຳສັບທີ່ເຮົາຈະຮຽນຄວາມໝາຍຂອງມັນ​ກໍ​

ແມ່ນຄຳວ່າ Confidential.

ລອງຟັງ​ຄຳ​ອະທິບາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນເບິ່ງ “ຄວາມ​ສາມາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັກສາ

ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຕ່າງໆໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບ ແມ່ນເລື້ອງຈຳເປັນສຳລັບການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງ

ວົງການການຂ່າວສານ ແລະກໍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຍາກຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບນັກສື່ຂ່າວ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດວຽກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃນການຍົກສູງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະ

ເພື່ອໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ລັດຖະບານເປັນລັດຖະບານທີ່ໂປ່ງໄສແລະເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເກັບກຳຄວາມລັບຂອງແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຕ່າງໆໄວ້.”

Confidential means to keep a secret. ຄຳ​ວ່າ confidential ແປ​ວ່າ ເກັບ​ຮັກ

ສາຄວາມລັບໄວ້.Sometimes journalists keep secret the names of their

sourcestoprevent them fromgetting into trouble ລາງເທື່ອ ພວກນັກສຶ່ຂ່າວ

ກໍຮັກສາຄວາມລັບຂອງແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ້ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວມີບັນ

ຫາ. Friends also keep information confidential. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນແລ້ວ

ພວກໝູ່ຄູ່ເພື່ອນຝູງດ້ວຍກັນ ກໍຈະເກັບ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ​ຂອງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນ​ໄວ້​ຄື​ກັນ. ​

Now, when you hear the word confidential,

you will know what this News Word means. ເທື່ອໜ້າ ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​

ຄຳວ່າ confidential ອີກ ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ດີ ວ່າມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດ.

