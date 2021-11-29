ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ graduation

News Words: Graduation

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

Many students are completing their school or university studies this month.

GRADUATION

Graduation is a major educational victory.

But ceremonies for American Graduates are restrained this year because of continuing concerns about COVID-19 risks.

GRADUATION is the act of completing studies or earning a degree from a school, college, or university.

It is also a school’s official ceremony to give diplomas and awards to students.

The verb “Graduate” and the noun “Graduate” are spelled the same but pronounce differently.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ

ຈາກຄຳອະທິບາຍທີ່ທ່ານຫາກໍໄດ້ຟັງໄປ ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳໃດ ທີ່ເປັນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່່າວ ຫຼື News Words ທີ່ເຮົາຈະນຳມາຮຽນກັນໃນມື້ນີ້.

GRADUATION

ແມ່ນແລ້ວທ່ານ GRADUATION

Many students are completing their school or university studies this month.

ພວກນັກຮຽນ ນັກສຶກສາຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງຈະສຳເລັດການສຶກສາຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນ ຫຼື ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນເດືອນນີ້.

Graduation is a major educational victory.

ການຈົບການສຶກສາແມ່ນໄຊຊະນະຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໃນການສຶກສາ.

But ceremonies for American Graduates are restrained this year because of continuing concerns about COVID-19 risks.

ແຕ່ພິທີຕ່າງໆສຳລັບຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ຮຽນຈົບແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກລະງັບໃນປີນີ້ ຍ້ອນຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງ COVID-19.

GRADUATION is the act of completing studies or earning a degree from a school, college, or university.

GRADUATION ແມ່ນການສຳເລັດການສຶກສາ ຫຼື ໄດ້ຮັບໃບປະກາດ ຫຼື ປະລິນຍາຈາກໂຮງຮຽນ, ວິທະຍາໄລ ຫຼື ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ.

It is also a school’s official ceremony to give diplomas and awards to students.

ມັນຍັງເປັນພິທີທາງການຂອງໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ຈະມອບໃບປະກາດສະນີຍະບັດ ແລະ ລາງວັນໃຫ້ພວກນັກສຶກສາ.

The verb “Graduate” and the noun “Graduate” are spelled the same but pronounce differently.

ຄຳກິລິຍາ ແລະ ຄຳນາມຂອງ GRADUATION ແມ່ນ “Graduate” ທີ່ຂຽນຄືກັນ ແຕ່ອອກສຽງຕ່າງກັນ.

ຕົວຢ່າງການອອກສຽງຄຳກິລິຍາແມ່ນ “Graduate” ແລະ ຄຳນາມແມ່ນ “Graduate”.