ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Augumented reality

NEWS WORDS: AUGUMENTED REALITY
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “Newຫ Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
You will know this news word when you play the popular wireless phone game, Pokemone Go.
ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານຫລິ້ນເກມຢູ່ໃນໂທລະສັບມືຖືທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມ, Pokémon Go.
AUMENTED REALITY
AUMENTED REALITY: ອໍເມນເຕດ ຣີອາລີຕີ
There are easy to spot and it seems like they are everywhere; people catching Pokemon creatures using their mobile phones. Players catch, train and battle other Pokemon creatures in this game using augmented reality.
ມັນສັງເກດເຫັນໄດ້ງ່າຍ ແລະ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າມັນມີຢູ່ທຸກບ່ອນ, ຄົນພາກັນຈັບພວກ ໂຕ Pokémon ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ໂທລະສັບມືຖືເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ພວກນັກຫລິ້ນເກມ ພາກັນຈັບ, ເຝິກຊ້ອມ ແລະ ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພວກໂຕ Pokémon ອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນເກມນີ້ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ພາບໃນໂລກຄວາມເປັນຈິງ.
Augmented Reality or AR is a technology.
Augmented Reality ຫລື AR ແມ່ນເທັກໂນໂລຈີ.
It mixes digital information or images with what users sees of a real world through their devices.
ມັນປະສົມຂໍ້ມູນດີຈີໂຕລ ຫລື ຮູບພາບຕ່າງໆ ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຫັນໃນໂລກຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ຜ່ານອຸບປະກອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.