ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Augumented reality

NEWS WORDS: AUGUMENTED REALITY

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “Newຫ Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

You will know this news word when you play the popular wireless phone game, Pokemone Go.

ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ຄຳສັບໃນ​ຂ່າວນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານຫລິ້ນເກມຢູ່ໃນໂທລະສັບມືຖືທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ນິ​ຍົມ, Pokémon Go.

AUMENTED REALITY

AUMENTED REALITY: ອໍເມນເຕດ ຣີອາລີຕີ

There are easy to spot and it seems like they are everywhere; people catching Pokemon creatures using their mobile phones. Players catch, train and battle other Pokemon creatures in this game using augmented reality.

ມັນສັງ​ເກດເຫັນໄດ້​ງ່າຍ ແລະ ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ມີຢູ່ທຸກບ່ອນ, ຄົນພາກັນຈັບພວກ ໂຕ Pokémon ດ້ວຍ​ການໃຊ້ໂທລະສັບມືຖືເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ພວກນັກຫລິ້ນເກມ ພາກັນຈັບ, ເຝິກຊ້ອມ ແລະ ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພວກໂຕ Pokémon ອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນເກມນີ້ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້​ພາບ​ໃນ​ໂລກ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນຈິງ.

Augmented Reality or AR is a technology.

Augmented Reality ຫລື AR ແມ່ນເທັກໂນໂລຈີ.

It mixes digital information or images with what users sees of a real world through their devices.

ມັນ​ປະ​ສົມ​ຂໍ້ມູນດີຈີໂຕລ ຫລື ຮູບພາບຕ່າງໆ ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຫັນໃນໂລກຄວາມ​ເປັນຈິງ ຜ່ານອຸບປະກອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.