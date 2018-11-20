ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ນັບ​ບັດ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຍັງ​ມີສືບຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຢູ່ ​ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່​ງຂັນຢູ່

ຫລາຍ​ແຫ່ງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງກາງ​ສະ​ໄໝຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ປີນີ້ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່ທັງ​

ສອງ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃຫຍ່ ກໍໄດ້ພາ​ກັນ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ--ຊຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ຄື

​ກັນ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ຫລັດປີ 2020. ຈິມ ມາ​

ໂລນ, ນັກ​ຂ່າວແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​

ບົວ​ສະ​ຫະ​ວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແລ້ວ

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຫັນການຕີ​ຄວາມໝາຍ​ຜົນ​

ການ​ເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ໄດ້

​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ໃນ​ຮອບ 8 ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມານັ້ນ ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ແງ່​ດີ​. ທ່ານ​ ທ​ຣຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ອັນ​ນີ້​ ຄື​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ອັນ​ຍິ່ໃຫຍ່ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ແລະ​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ, ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມຸມມອງ​

ຂອງ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃຫ້​ຫລ້ອນ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແລ້ວ ຜົນ​ທີ່ອອກ​ມາ​ແບບນີ້ ກໍ​ຖື​ວ່າພວກ​

ເຮົາເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ກວ່າຄາດຄິດ​ໄວ້ຕັ້ງຫລາຍ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ​ອີ່​ຫລີ​ວ່າ

ຖ້າ​ຫາກພວກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດຢາກ​ຈະ​ເຮັດນຳ, ພວກເຮົາ​ກໍສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ

ນິ​ຕິ​ກຳທີ່​ດີ​ເລີດ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍໆ​ສະ​ບັບ.”

ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນໄດ້​ເຮັດ​

ໃຫ້ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ພັກທີ່​ມີສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫລາຍໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພານັ້ນ ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດກໍ​ໄດ້​ຊີ້​ໃສ່​ຜົນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ

ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ເຕືອນ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານປະທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຮູ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກຳ

​ລັງ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ໃສ່​ການແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອີກ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2020 ນັ້ນຢູ່.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ຈ​ຊັກ ຊູ​ມເມີ, ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຜູ້​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຍິງ, ຄົນ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ສ່ວນ​ນ້ອຍ

ແລະ ພວກ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊານ​ເມືອງຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ໂດຍ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ທີ່​ລື່ນ ຢ່າງ​

ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ ເຖິງ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ວ່າ ສະ​ພາບ​ການນີ້ ຄວນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເປັນ

​ຫ່ວງ​ສຳ​ລັບຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ ໃນ ປີ 2020 ແລະ

ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີທ​ຣຳ​ອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ທ່ານຈອນ ຟໍ​ຈິ​ເອຍ (John Fortier) ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ພັກກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ຫລາຍ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາລັດສີ​ແດງ (ລັດ​ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ພັກຣີ​ພັບ

​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ), ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊົນ​ນະ​ບົດ, ໃນ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ນ້ອຍຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​

ແຄ​ຣັດໄດ້​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະຂອງ​ພວ​ກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກະ​ແສ​ຟອງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດຊານ​ເມືອງ

ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ຄົນ​ຂາວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ສູງ ອອກ​ມາ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ທ່ານ ນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ ແລ​ຣີ ຊາ​ບາ​ໂຕ (Larry Sabato), ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດກໍ​ຄື ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ

​ດຸ່ນ​ດ່ຽງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່​ວມ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ກັບ ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການສືບ​

ສວນຕໍ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້ “ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ກັນ​ຊົນ ທີ່​ເປັນຄະ​ແນນ​ລື່ນ​ຫລາຍ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ຄື​

ກັນ​ກັບ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ່​ພັກຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ກວດ​ເອົາ​ໃຫ້ຮາບ​ກ້ຽງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປີ 2010 ນັ້ນ. ແລະ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດບໍ່​ຈື່ເຫດ​ການນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ​ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ອຳ

​ນາດເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ປີຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ແລະ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກໍ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ

​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄືນ​ອີກ ແລະ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ພັກຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນກັບ​ມາ (ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຢູ່​ຫັ້ນ​ອີກ).”

​ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດໄດ້​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເອົາ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ

​ລັດ ຢູ່​ບາງ​ແຫ່ງ ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ເທິງ​ຂອງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຕອນ​ກາງຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນນີ້,

ແລະ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການນັ້ນ ອາດສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ

​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2020 ໄດ້ດີ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ ຈີມ ແຄ​ສ​ເລີ (Jim Kessler), ຈາກ​ອົງ​

ການເທີດ​ເວ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ

“ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດໄດ້​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ອຸ​ປະ​ສັກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດທີ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ

ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ໄດ້ໃນ​ປີ 2016. ຢູ່​ລັດ ມິ​ຊິ​ແກນ, ລັດ​ວິ​ສ​ຄັນ​ຊິນ ແລະ​ເພັນ​ຊິ​ລ​ເວເນຍ,

ພວກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫົວ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ສາຍ​ກາງ​ໃຫ້​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ ຜູ້​ປົກ

​ຄອງ​ລັດ. ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ລ້ວນ​ແລ້ວ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຢູ່​ໃນລັດຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ກຳ​

ແພງ​ສີ​ຟ້າ (ຂອງພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ) ທີ່ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງໃນ​ປີ 2016 ນັ້ນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກສ້າງ

​ຂຶ້ນມາ​ໃໝ່​ອີກ ຖ້​າ​ຫາກພວກພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ​ຄົນທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ ເພື່ອສະ​

ໝັກເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງໃນ​ປີ 2020 ນີ້."

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນທີ່​ຈະ​ມາເຖິງນີ້ ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດຈະ​ດັດ​ແປງ ຄວາມ​ກ້ຳ​

ເກິ່ງ​ທາງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໂດຍ​ການ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກໍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ມອງ​ໄປ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ ເບິ່ງປີ 2020

ແລະ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາຜູ້​ຖືກ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​

ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ໃຫ້​ພັກ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ

​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ່​ສອງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 4 ປີ​ອີກນັ້ນ ​ບໍ່ສຳ​ເລັດໄດ້.

Even though votes are still being counted in Florida and other states from last week's midterm elections, both major U.S. political parties already are turning their attention to the next contest: the 2020 presidential election.



Democrats are somewhat hopeful after winning back control of the House of Representatives and shoring up the vote in key Upper Midwest states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.



Republicans are celebrating victories over Democratic Senate incumbents in Indiana, Missouri and possibly Florida, though the recount continues in the Sunshine State.



Both parties can take away positives from this year's midterm results. But there are warning signs as well.



At his post-election news conference, President Donald Trump tried to put a positive spin on the results that left Democrats in control of the House for the first time in eight years.



"This was a great victory for us," Trump told reporters at the White House. "And again, from a deal-making standpoint, we are all much better off the way it turned out, because I really believe that if the Democrats want to, we can do a tremendous amount of great legislation."



Republicans believe Trump's intensive campaigning in key Senate races in states he won two years ago made a difference in defeating Democrats Joe Donnelly in Indiana, Claire McCaskill in Missouri and, if Rick Scott's lead holds up, Bill Nelson in Florida. A repeat of strong Republican turnout in the so-called Red or Republican states would help Trump's re-election bid two years from now.



Democrats are pointing to this year's election returns, though, as a warning sign for the president as he prepares for the 2020 election.



"Republicans lost women, minorities and suburban voters across the country by such margins that it should worry every Republican candidate in 2020 and President Trump," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.



Analysts parsing the results also concluded that Trump was, as predicted, a key factor in this year's midterms for voters in both parties.



"Donald Trump did very well in Red (Republican) states, in rural places, in smaller cities," John Fortier of the Bipartisan Policy Center said. "But Democrats really built their victories on the waves of the suburbs, where more educated white voters came out strongly against him."



Public opinion expert Karlyn Bowman of the American Enterprise Institute also noted that independent voters this year told exit pollsters they supported Democrat House candidates over Republicans this year by a margin of 52 to 42 percent. Independents supported Republican contenders in the previous two midterms in 2010 and 2014.



One challenge for Democrats now is to find a balance between trying to work with the president and investigating his administration.



University of Virginia analyst Larry Sabato said it will be tricky.



"They have got a comfortable buffer (margin), but it is nothing like the Republican sweep of 2010," Sabato told the Associated Press via Skype. "And if Democrats don't remember that, they are going to be in power for two years in the House and then Trump will get re-elected and bring the Republicans back in (to power)."



Democrats also won some key governors races in the Upper Midwest, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. And those victories could pay dividends in the 2020 presidential race.



"Democrats broke through in the states where Trump had broken through in 2016," said Jim Kessler, of the center-left public policy group Third Way. "In Michigan, in Wisconsin and in Pennsylvania, Democrats nominated moderates for governor. They all won in their states. The Blue (Democratic) wall that crumbled in 2016 is being rebuilt again if Democrats nominate the right person in 2020."

​ເບິ່ງວີ​ດິ​ໂອ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ