ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງວ່າ ການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຍັງມີສືບຕໍ່ໄປຢູ່ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນຢູ່
ຫລາຍແຫ່ງ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝຂອງສະຫະລັດປີນີ້ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ທັງ
ສອງພັກການເມືອງໃຫຍ່ ກໍໄດ້ພາກັນເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າ--ຊຶ່ງກໍຄື
ກັນແຂ່ງຂັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະຫລັດປີ 2020. ຈິມ ມາ
ໂລນ, ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ
ບົວສະຫະວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນ ຫລັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະຫັນການຕີຄວາມໝາຍຜົນ
ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຄວບຄຸມສະພາຕ່ຳໄດ້
ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ໃນຮອບ 8 ປີຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ໄປໃນແງ່ດີ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ
“ອັນນີ້ ຄືໄຊຊະນະອັນຍິ່ໃຫຍ່ສຳລັບພວກເຮົາ. ແລະອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ, ຢູ່ໃນມຸມມອງ
ຂອງການເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ຫລ້ອນໜ້າທີ່ແລ້ວ ຜົນທີ່ອອກມາແບບນີ້ ກໍຖືວ່າພວກ
ເຮົາເຮັດໄດ້ດີກວ່າຄາດຄິດໄວ້ຕັ້ງຫລາຍ ເພາະວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອໝັ້ນອີ່ຫລີວ່າ
ຖ້າຫາກພວກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຢາກຈະເຮັດນຳ, ພວກເຮົາກໍສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດ
ນິຕິກຳທີ່ດີເລີດໄດ້ຫລາຍໆສະບັບ.”
ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຈາກທ່ານ ທຣຳ ພວກສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນໄດ້ເຮັດ
ໃຫ້ຄວາມເປັນພັກທີ່ມີສຽງສ່ວນຫລາຍໃນລັດຖະສະພານັ້ນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກໍໄດ້ຊີ້ໃສ່ຜົນອອກມາຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ
ຄັ້ງນີ້ແລ້ວວ່າ ເປັນສັນຍານເຕືອນໃຫ້ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຮູ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານກຳ
ລັງກະກຽມໃສ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີອີກ ໃນປີ 2020 ນັ້ນຢູ່.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຈຊັກ ຊູມເມີ, ຜູ້ນຳພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ພວກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ໄດ້ສູນເສຍຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຍິງ, ຄົນຊົນເຜົ່າສ່ວນນ້ອຍ
ແລະ ພວກອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊານເມືອງຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດ ໂດຍຄະແນນທີ່ລື່ນ ຢ່າງ
ຫລວງຫລາຍ ເຖິງຂະໜາດວ່າ ສະພາບການນີ້ ຄວນຈະເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າເປັນ
ຫ່ວງສຳລັບຜູ້ສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນທຸກຄົນ ໃນ ປີ 2020 ແລະ
ສຳລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳອີກດ້ວຍ.”
ທ່ານຈອນ ຟໍຈິເອຍ (John Fortier) ຈາກສູນກາງນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທັງສອງພັກກ່າວວ່າ
“ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເຮັດໄດ້ດີຫລາຍ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາລັດສີແດງ (ລັດທີ່ນິຍົມພັກຣີພັບ
ບລິກັນ), ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ, ໃນຕົວເມືອງນ້ອຍຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກພັກເດໂມ
ແຄຣັດໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ໃນກະແສຟອງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊານເມືອງ
ບ່ອນທີ່ມີຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດຄົນຂາວທີ່ມີການສຶກສາສູງ ອອກມາຕໍ່ຕ້ານທ່ານ ນັ້ນ.”
ທ່ານ ແລຣີ ຊາບາໂຕ (Larry Sabato), ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດເວີຈີເນຍກ່າວວ່າ
ສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນເລື້ອງທ້າທາຍສຳລັບພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກໍຄື ການຊອກຫາຄວາມ
ດຸ່ນດ່ຽງລະຫວ່າງການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກັບ ການດຳເນີນການສືບ
ສວນຕໍ່ຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ.
ທ່ານກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີກັນຊົນ ທີ່ເປັນຄະແນນລື່ນຫລາຍ ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນກໍບໍ່ຄື
ກັນກັບສະໄໝທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນກວດເອົາໃຫ້ຮາບກ້ຽງຢູ່ໃນປີ 2010 ນັ້ນ. ແລະຖ້າຫາກວ່າພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດບໍ່ຈື່ເຫດການນັ້ນແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະມີອຳ
ນາດເປັນເວລາສອງປີຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍຈະໄດ້ຮັບການ
ເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນອີກ ແລະຈະນຳເອົາພວກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນກັບມາ (ມີອຳນາດຢູ່ຫັ້ນອີກ).”
ພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະຢູ່ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງເອົາຜູ້ປົກຄອງ
ລັດ ຢູ່ບາງແຫ່ງ ຢູ່ເຂດເທິງຂອງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງຂອງປະເທດໃນເດືອນນີ້,
ແລະສະພາບການນັ້ນ ອາດສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການລົງສະໝັກ
ເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2020 ໄດ້ດີ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານ ຈີມ ແຄສເລີ (Jim Kessler), ຈາກອົງ
ການເທີດເວ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ
“ພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ທັບມ້າງອຸປະສັກຢູ່ໃນບັນດາລັດທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ
ທັບມ້າງໄດ້ໃນປີ 2016. ຢູ່ລັດ ມິຊິແກນ, ລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ,
ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຜູ້ທີ່ມີຫົວນິຍົມສາຍກາງໃຫ້ກຳຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນ ຜູ້ປົກ
ຄອງລັດ. ພວກເພິ່ນລ້ວນແລ້ວແຕ່ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະຢູ່ໃນລັດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ກຳ
ແພງສີຟ້າ (ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ) ທີ່ຊຸດໂຊມລົງໃນປີ 2016 ນັ້ນ ກຳລັງຖືກສ້າງ
ຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່ອີກ ຖ້າຫາກພວກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຄົນທີ່ເໝາະສົມ ເພື່ອສະ
ໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2020 ນີ້."
ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈະດັດແປງ ຄວາມກ້ຳ
ເກິ່ງທາງອຳນາດຢູ່ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ ໂດຍການຍຶດເອົາການຄວບຄຸມສະພາຕ່ຳ.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກໍກຳລັງມອງໄປຂ້າງໜ້າ ເບິ່ງປີ 2020
ແລະຂັ້ນຕອນໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີ ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ພັກ ຊຶ່ງຈະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ
ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນສະໄໝທີ່ສອງເປັນເວລາ 4 ປີອີກນັ້ນ ບໍ່ສຳເລັດໄດ້.
Even though votes are still being counted in Florida and other states from last week's midterm elections, both major U.S. political parties already are turning their attention to the next contest: the 2020 presidential election.
Democrats are somewhat hopeful after winning back control of the House of Representatives and shoring up the vote in key Upper Midwest states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Republicans are celebrating victories over Democratic Senate incumbents in Indiana, Missouri and possibly Florida, though the recount continues in the Sunshine State.
Both parties can take away positives from this year's midterm results. But there are warning signs as well.
At his post-election news conference, President Donald Trump tried to put a positive spin on the results that left Democrats in control of the House for the first time in eight years.
"This was a great victory for us," Trump told reporters at the White House. "And again, from a deal-making standpoint, we are all much better off the way it turned out, because I really believe that if the Democrats want to, we can do a tremendous amount of great legislation."
Republicans believe Trump's intensive campaigning in key Senate races in states he won two years ago made a difference in defeating Democrats Joe Donnelly in Indiana, Claire McCaskill in Missouri and, if Rick Scott's lead holds up, Bill Nelson in Florida. A repeat of strong Republican turnout in the so-called Red or Republican states would help Trump's re-election bid two years from now.
Democrats are pointing to this year's election returns, though, as a warning sign for the president as he prepares for the 2020 election.
"Republicans lost women, minorities and suburban voters across the country by such margins that it should worry every Republican candidate in 2020 and President Trump," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.
Analysts parsing the results also concluded that Trump was, as predicted, a key factor in this year's midterms for voters in both parties.
"Donald Trump did very well in Red (Republican) states, in rural places, in smaller cities," John Fortier of the Bipartisan Policy Center said. "But Democrats really built their victories on the waves of the suburbs, where more educated white voters came out strongly against him."
Public opinion expert Karlyn Bowman of the American Enterprise Institute also noted that independent voters this year told exit pollsters they supported Democrat House candidates over Republicans this year by a margin of 52 to 42 percent. Independents supported Republican contenders in the previous two midterms in 2010 and 2014.
One challenge for Democrats now is to find a balance between trying to work with the president and investigating his administration.
University of Virginia analyst Larry Sabato said it will be tricky.
"They have got a comfortable buffer (margin), but it is nothing like the Republican sweep of 2010," Sabato told the Associated Press via Skype. "And if Democrats don't remember that, they are going to be in power for two years in the House and then Trump will get re-elected and bring the Republicans back in (to power)."
Democrats also won some key governors races in the Upper Midwest, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. And those victories could pay dividends in the 2020 presidential race.
"Democrats broke through in the states where Trump had broken through in 2016," said Jim Kessler, of the center-left public policy group Third Way. "In Michigan, in Wisconsin and in Pennsylvania, Democrats nominated moderates for governor. They all won in their states. The Blue (Democratic) wall that crumbled in 2016 is being rebuilt again if Democrats nominate the right person in 2020."
