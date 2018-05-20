ຄິວບາ ກຳລັງ ໄວ້ອາໄລ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ຜູ້ໂດຍສານ ແລະລູກເຮືອ 107 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ

ຄິວບາ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມໄວ້ອາໄລທົ່ວປະເທດ ເປັນເວລາສອງມື້ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງເຮືອ

ບິນຂອງສາຍການບິນໂດຍສານເກີດອຸບັດເຫດ ເອົາຊີວິດຜູ້ຄົນໄປ 107 ຄົນ ລວມທັງ

ບາງຈຳນວນ ຈາກປະເທດອາເຢັນຕີນາ ແລະເມັກຊິກໂກນຳ.

ຜູ້ທີ່ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ສາມຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອາການສາຫັດ ພວມຖືກປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ໂຮງພະຍາ

ອົງການຂ່າວສານ ຣອຍເຕີ້ ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກນັກສອບສວນ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ “ຫີບດຳບັນທຶກ

ຫຼັກຖານຫີບນຶ່ງ” ທີ່ສາມາດຊ່ອຍບອກໄດ້ວ່າ ມີຫຽັງທີ່ຜິດປົກກະຕິເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ຜູ້ເຫັນ

ເຫດການຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ບອກຂ່າວສານ ເອພີ ວ່າ ໃນທັນທີ ທີ່ເຄື່ອງບິນ ບິນຂຶ້ນໄປບໍ່ດົນທໍ່ໃດ

ຈາກເດີ່ນບິນ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຮາວານາ ເຮືອບິນອາຍຸ 39 ປີລຳນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ເຈີດລົງໄປທາງ

ຂວາທັນທີ ກ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະລະເບີດຂຶ້ນເປັນໄຟ.

ບໍລິສັດ ໂບອິງ ທີ່ສ້າງເຮືອບິນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ມີໜ່ວຍງານດ້ານເທັກນິກໜ່ວຍນຶ່ງ

ພ້ອມແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະຊ່ອຍໃນການສອບສວນ ດ້ວຍການໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ ແລະການຊີ້ນຳ

ຂອງເຈົ້າທີ່ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ທັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຄິວບາ. ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ເມັກຊິກໂກ ໄດ້ສົ່ງ

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານໄປສອງຄົນແລ້ວ.

ສາຍການບິນ ຄິວບານາ ເດີ ອາວີອາຊັອງ ພວມມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປຍັງເມືອງ ໂຮລກຸຍນ໌

(Holguin) ທາງພາກ ຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ ຄິວບາ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Cuba started two days of national mourning Saturday after Friday's airliner crash that took 107 lives, including some people from Argentina and Mexico.



Three badly-injured survivors are being treated in a hospital.



Reuters reports that investigators have found one of the "black box" recorders that could help them figure out what went wrong. A witness told the Associated Press that shortly after take-off from Havana, the 39-year old 737 swerved abruptly to the right before crashing in flames.



Boeing, the plane-builder, says a technical team is ready to assist in the investigation with the permission and at the direction of relevant U.S. and Cuban authorities.Mexico is also reported to be sending two experts.



The Cubana de Aviacion aircraft was headed to the city of Holguin in eastern Cuba.