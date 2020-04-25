ວິກິດການ COVID-19 ເຮັດໃຫ້ສາຍການບິນຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນພາວະລົ້ມລະລາຍ

ສາຍການບິນ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາບໍລິສັດ ທຳອິດຂອງປະເທດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ COVID-19. ສາຍການບິນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ອັນດັບສອງຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ມອບຄວາມ ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃຫ້ຜູ້ດຳເນີນການພາຍນອກ ໃນວັນອັງຄານ ທີ່ຜ່່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກ ລັດຖະບານກາງປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບໍລິສັດທີ່ມີບັນຫານັ້ນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອ

ເອ ຟິລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຊິດນີ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍ

ລະອຽດມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ສາຍການບິນ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ໂຈະການບິນເກືອບໝົດທຸກຖ້ຽວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອລັດຖະ ບານໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນເບີຣາ ໄດ້ປິດເຂດຊາຍແດນ ສາກົນຂອງປະເທດ ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດ COVID-19. ບັນດານັກເດີນທາງຕ່າງ ປະເທດໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມຈາກການເຂົ້າ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກປະເທດ.

ຜົນກະທົບຂອງພາວະສຸກເສີນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຕໍ່ສາຍການບິນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດເປັນອັນສອງຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຄວາມຫາຍະນະ. ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ອາວຸໂສທ່ານນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນວິກິດການທີ່ຢູ່ນອກເໜືອການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ ບໍລິສັດຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນກຳລັງປະສົບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກກັບໜີ້ສິນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3​ ພັນລ້ານໂດລາຢູ່ແລ້ວ, ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິຫານອິດສະຫຼະ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຫາຜູ້ຊື້ ແລະ ນັກລົງທຶນໃໝ່, ຫຼັງຈາກບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ ຈະຂໍເງິນກູ້ຢືມ ຈາກລັດຖະບານ. ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ຖ້າບໍລິສັດ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອ ມັນຈະກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນບັນຫານັ້ນ ພະຍາຍາມຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ຜູ້ມີອຳນາດສະ ໜັບສະໜູນ.

ໜ້າທີ່ວຽກງານປະມານ 15,000​ ຕຳແໜ່ງແມ່ນກຳລັງມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ, ແຕ່ຜູ້ນຳ ພັກແຮງງານ ທີ່ເປັນຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານີສ ເວົ້າວ່າ ຜົນກະ ທົບຂອງການລົ້ມະລາຍຂອງບໍລິສັດ ເວີ ຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຈະຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້ຢ່າງ ກວ້າງຂວາງຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານີສ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບ 15,000 ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ອາ ໄສບໍລິສັດ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໂດຍກົງສຳລັບວຽກງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເທົ່າ ນັ້ນ, ມັນກ່ຽວກັບຊາວ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ປະມານ 100,000 ກວ່າຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາ ໄສການເດີນທາງສຳລັບວຽກງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ມັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊາວ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສສອງລະບົບສາຍການບິນນັ້ນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະສາ ມາດເດີນທາງໄປມາອ້ອມປະເທດນີ້.”

ບັນດາກຸ່ມຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ນອກຈາກບໍລິສັດ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຈະ ຖືກຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄວ້, ບໍລິສັດ ຄວານທັສ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສາຍການບິນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ປະເທດນັ້ນ, ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຄອບຄອງຕະຫຼາດພຽງຜູ້ດຽວໃນທົ່ວປະເທດບ່ອນທີ່ການ ເດີນທາງໆອາກາດແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຈຳເປັນ. ລາຄາປີ້ເຮືອບິນທີ່ສູງກວ່າເກົ່າ ແມ່ນຄົງ ຈະເປັນຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາສຳລັບບັນດາຜູ້ໂດຍສານ.

ສາຍການບິນ ເວີຈິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ທຳການເຈລະຈາກັບລັດຖະບານໃນລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ເວລສ໌ ກັບ ຄວີນສແລນ ແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ທາງການເງິນເທື່ອ.

ສາຍການບິນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂດຍຫຼາຍກຸ່ມ, ລວມທັງລັດຖະບານຂອງປະເທດ ສະຫະ ລັດ ອາຣັບ ເອມີເຣັສ, ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຂອງຈີນ ແລະ ສາຍການບິນ ສິງກະໂປ.

ການຕົກຕໍ່າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນອາການຂອງວິກິດການ ພາຍໃນຂະແໜງການບິນ ທົ່ວໂລກ.

ການບໍລິຫານໂດຍຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຈາກພາຍນອກ ແມ່ນຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ບໍລິສັດທີ່ກຳລັງຈະ ລົ້ມລະລາຍ, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍໜີ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ໄດ້ມອບຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການເງິນ ຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດສືບສວນວິທີທີ່ທຸລະກິດນັ້ນ ອາດຖືກຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄວ້ໄດ້, ຫຼືຂາຍ ແລະ ຈ່າຍເງິນຄືນໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜີ້.

The airline Virgin Australia has become the nation’s first big corporate casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic. Australia's second major carrier placed itself into the hands of voluntary administrators Tuesday after the federal government refused to bail out the troubled business. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

Virgin Australia grounded almost all its flights when the government in Canberra closed the nation’s international borders because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign travellers are banned from entering, and Australians prohibited from leaving.

The impact of the coronavirus emergency on Australia’s second-largest airline has been calamitous. A senior executive said it was a crisis completely outside of the company’s control.

It was already struggling with more than $3 billion of debt, and is now in the hands of independent administrators.

They will try to find new buyers and investors, after failing to secure a loan from the government. Ministers insisted that if Virgin Australia was bailed out it would encourage other under-siege businesses to lobby for support.

About 15,000 airline jobs are at risk, but the opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese says the impact of Virgin Australia’s collapse will be felt far more broadly.

“It is about not just the 15,000 people who depend directly on Virgin Australia for their jobs, it is about the 100,000s of Australians who depend upon tourism for their jobs, it is about the millions of Australians who depend upon a two airline system in order to be able to afford to get around this country.”

Consumer groups are concerned that unless Virgin Australia can be saved Qantas, the nation’s biggest carrier, will have a near-monopoly in a vast country where air travel is essential. Higher airfares for passengers would be a likely consequence.

Virgin Australia has been in talks with state governments in New South Wales and Queensland, but has yet to secure financial support.

The airline is part-owned by various groups, including the government of the United Arab Emirates, Chinese enterprises and Singapore Airlines.

Its decline is a symptom of the crisis within global aviation.

Voluntary administration is a process where an insolvent company, which is unable to pay its debts, is placed in the hands of financial experts who can investigate how the business might be saved, or sold and creditors paid back.