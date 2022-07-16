ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມັກຈະຖືກຍົກ​ຍ້ອງກັນວ່າ ເປັນການປ່ຽນແປງທາງດິຈິຕອລ​ຂອງ​ຍຸກຕໍ່ໄປນັ້ນ ຈັກ​ກະ​ວານເນ​ລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນ​ທາງອອນລາຍນ໌ແບບສາມມິຕິ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄົນສາມາດໄປ ເຮັດວຽກ, ຊື້ເຄື່ອງ, ຫຼິ້ນເກມ, ໄປເບິ່ງ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງຄອນເສີດ ແລະອື່ນໆ ໄດ້. Michelle Quinn ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ metaverse ແມ່ນຫຍັງ- ຫຼືອາດ ຈະເປັນແນວ​ໃດໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສ​ະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຈັກ​ກະ​ວານເນ​ລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse ແມ່ນຫຍັງ?

ບັນ​ດາບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະອື່ນໆ ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ມັນເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ໂລກແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມເປັນຈິງຈະປະສົມປະສານກັບດິຈິຕອລ ແມ່ນກະ​ທັ້ງວ່າ ສາ​ມາດເຮັດ ໄດ້ຫຼາຍກ່ວາສິ່ງ​ທີ່ມັນເຮັດ​ໄດ້ໃນປັດຈຸບັນອີກ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ນອກເໜືອ​ໄປຈາກນັ້ນ ເດ່ຫລະ?

​ທ່ານສີ​ຍອນ ເດັບ (Sayon Deb) ສັງ​ກັດ​ຢູ່ໃນສະມາຄົມເທັກໂນໂລຈີ​ສຳ​ລັບຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ. ທ່ານເວົ້າລົມກັບ VOA ຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

"ດຽວນີ້, ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງໄດ້ຍິນສຽງກະຊິບຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງຈັກ​ກະ​ວານເນ​ລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse ແລະ ບໍ່ມີສິ່ງທີ່ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເວົ້າໄດ້ຫລາຍວ່າ ອັນນີ້ຈະ ເປັນອະ ນາຄົດຂອງ​ຄົນ. ທັງໝົດທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່ແທ້ໆ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນ ຕອນລະດົມຄວາມ​ຄິດໃຫ້​ວາດ​ພາບເບິ່ງວ່າ ມັນຄວນຈະເປັນແນວໃດກັນແທ້.”

ຄໍາວ່າ "ຈັກ​ກະ​ວານ​ເນ​ລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse" ຫມາຍເຖິງໂລກທີ່ສົມ​ຈິງ​ແບບສາມມິຕິ, ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນໂລກແບບສອງມິຕິຂອງຫນ້າຈໍ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານສີ​ຍອນ ເດັບ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ອີກວ່າ:

"ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ເບິ່ງວິດີໂອ ຫຼືແມ່ນກະທັ້ງສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເໝືອນ​ຈິງ ໃນຫນ້າຈໍຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີຂອງທ່ານ ຫຼື ຜ່ານຈໍສະແດງຜົນ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ມີຊັ້ນດິຈິຕອລ ປະ​ເພດ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖິ້ມລົງ​ໄປໃສ່ເທິງໜ່ວຍໂລກທັງຫມົດເລີຍ."



ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຄັດ​ເທີ​ຣິນ ອາ​ລ​ແລນ (Catherine Allen) ເປັນຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດລິ​ມີ​ນາ ອິມ​ເມີ​ສ​ຊິ​ຟ (Limina Immersive) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ ບໍລິສັດທີ່ປຶກສາແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານ​ທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງທີ່ດີ​ເລີດກ່ຽວກັບຈັກ​ກະ​ວານ​ເນ​ລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse ກໍແມ່ນມັນຈັບ ເອົາຈຸດທີ່ມັນເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັນທັງຫມົດ. ມັນຄືກັນກັບອິນເຕີແນັດທີ່ທ່ານຍ່າງເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນ​ຫັ້ນ.”

ການວາງເດີມພັນໃຫຍ່ໃນຈັກ​ກະ​ວານ​ເນ​ລະມິດ ຫລື Metaverse ແມ່ນເຟັ​ສ​ບຸກ (Facebook) ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນຊື່ເປັນບໍລິສັດເມ​ຕາ (Meta) ແລະ ເປີດຮ້ານຄ້າ​ເມ​ຕາ ຫລື Meta Store ຂອງຕົນ.

ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຊົມລອງໃສ່ຊຸດຫູຟັງເໝືອນຈິງແລ້ວ ​ຈັບເຄື່ອງອື່ນໆ ມາ​ເບິ່ງ ມາຫລິ້ນ … ແລະຄິດຕຶກຕອງເຖິງຈັກ​ກະ​ວານ​ເນ​ລະມິດ.

ທ່ານ​ຈູນ ລີ (Jun Lee), ນັກທຸລະກິດໄດ້ຂັບລົດນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງໄປຮ້ານເມ​ຕາ (Meta). ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

“ຢາກໄປດວງຈັນບໍ? ບາງທີມັນອາດຈະຍາກສໍາລັບທຸກໆຄົນ. ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນ metaverse ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາພຽງແຕ່ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດວິນາທີເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ກໍໄປເຖິງດວງຈັນ​ແລ້ວ."

ບາງຄົນເຫັນ​ວ່າ metaverse ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ເພື່ອໄປ​ຫລິ້ນໄປ​ລົມກັບຫມູ່ເພື່ອນ. ທ່ານ​ເຊດ ນູ​ຊູມ (Seth Nuzum) ຢາກໃຊ້ເວລາໃນ metaverse ຢູ່​ນຳ​ກັນກັບ​ໝູ່. ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຢາກຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງລົມ​ກັນທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ກັບໝູ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍເປັນເວລາສີ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ກວ່າ. ຖ້າຂ້ອຍສາມາດເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ຢູ່​ນຳ ໄດ້ເຖິງ​ລະ​ດັບ​ນັ້ນແທ້ ມີການເຊື່ອມ ຕໍ່ຢູ່​ນຳ​ກັນໂລດ​ ແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງຂອງຂ້ອຍໜີ້ ຫຼືບ່ອນໃດກໍໄດ້ ທີ່ຂ້ອຍພໍໃຈ, ມັນກໍຈະເປັນຈຸດສົນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່ສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຂ້ອຍ.”

ຜູ້ສັງເກດການກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍປີເພື່ອໃຫ້ ຈັກ​ກະ​ວານເນ​ລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse ກາຍເປັນເລື້ອງຈິງ​ໄດ້. ສໍາລັບໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຜູ້​ຄົນກໍາລັງ ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ແດ່ ໃນຊີວິດທາງດິຈິຕອລຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Often touted as the next digital shift, the metaverse comprises three-dimensional online spaces where people can work, shop, play games, go to concerts and so on. Michelle Quinn on what the metaverse is — or might be.

What is the metaverse? Tech companies and others describe it as a place where the real world will mix with the digital, even more than it does now. But beyond that?

Sayon Deb is with the Consumer Technology Association. He spoke to VOA over Zoom:

“Right now, we are essentially hearing the first whispers of a metaverse, and there is very little to say that this will be the future. All we're really doing is really at the brainstorming phase of what should it look like.”

The term "metaverse” refers to a three-dimensional immersive world, as compared with the two-dimensional world of screens we experience today.

Sayon Deb, Consumer Technology Association via Zoom:

“It's not just looking at video or even virtual reality on your screens or through displays, but really having a kind of a digital layer thrown on top of the entire world.”



Catherine Allen is the CEO of Limina Immersive, a consultancy firm. She spoke to VOA over Zoom:

“The great thing about the metaverse is it captures the point that it's all connected. It's like the internet that you walk into.”

Betting big on the Metaverse is Facebook, which recently changed the company name to Meta and opened its Meta Store.

Visitors try on virtual reality headsets, play with other wares … and contemplate the metaverse. Jun Lee, a businessman, drove an hour to the Meta Store. He said:

“Want to go to moon? Maybe it's hard for every people. But in the metaverse, just seconds, you go to moon."

Some see the metaverse as a place to hang out with friends.

Seth Nuzum wants to spend time in the metaverse. He said: “I’d like to be in a virtual chatroom with my friends for four plus hours. If I could have that level of immersion, to be connected constantly like in my room or wherever I please, that would be the main draw for me.”

Observers say it will take years for the metaverse to come to be. For now, people are considering what their digital lives hold next.