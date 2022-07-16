ໂດຍທີ່ມັກຈະຖືກຍົກຍ້ອງກັນວ່າ ເປັນການປ່ຽນແປງທາງດິຈິຕອລຂອງຍຸກຕໍ່ໄປນັ້ນ ຈັກກະວານເນລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນທາງອອນລາຍນ໌ແບບສາມມິຕິ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄົນສາມາດໄປ ເຮັດວຽກ, ຊື້ເຄື່ອງ, ຫຼິ້ນເກມ, ໄປເບິ່ງການສະແດງຄອນເສີດ ແລະອື່ນໆ ໄດ້. Michelle Quinn ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ metaverse ແມ່ນຫຍັງ- ຫຼືອາດ ຈະເປັນແນວໃດໃນອະນາຄົດ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຈັກກະວານເນລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse ແມ່ນຫຍັງ?
ບັນດາບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະອື່ນໆ ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ມັນເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ໂລກແຫ່ງຄວາມເປັນຈິງຈະປະສົມປະສານກັບດິຈິຕອລ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງວ່າ ສາມາດເຮັດ ໄດ້ຫຼາຍກ່ວາສິ່ງທີ່ມັນເຮັດໄດ້ໃນປັດຈຸບັນອີກ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ນອກເໜືອໄປຈາກນັ້ນ ເດ່ຫລະ?
ທ່ານສີຍອນ ເດັບ (Sayon Deb) ສັງກັດຢູ່ໃນສະມາຄົມເທັກໂນໂລຈີສຳລັບຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ. ທ່ານເວົ້າລົມກັບ VOA ຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:
"ດຽວນີ້, ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງໄດ້ຍິນສຽງກະຊິບຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງຈັກກະວານເນລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse ແລະ ບໍ່ມີສິ່ງທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເວົ້າໄດ້ຫລາຍວ່າ ອັນນີ້ຈະ ເປັນອະ ນາຄົດຂອງຄົນ. ທັງໝົດທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່ແທ້ໆ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນ ຕອນລະດົມຄວາມຄິດໃຫ້ວາດພາບເບິ່ງວ່າ ມັນຄວນຈະເປັນແນວໃດກັນແທ້.”
ຄໍາວ່າ "ຈັກກະວານເນລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse" ຫມາຍເຖິງໂລກທີ່ສົມຈິງແບບສາມມິຕິ, ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນໂລກແບບສອງມິຕິຂອງຫນ້າຈໍ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້.
ທ່ານສີຍອນ ເດັບ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ອີກວ່າ:
"ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ເບິ່ງວິດີໂອ ຫຼືແມ່ນກະທັ້ງສິ່ງທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ໃນຫນ້າຈໍຄອມພິວເຕີຂອງທ່ານ ຫຼື ຜ່ານຈໍສະແດງຜົນ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນເປັນການມີຊັ້ນດິຈິຕອລ ປະເພດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖິ້ມລົງໄປໃສ່ເທິງໜ່ວຍໂລກທັງຫມົດເລີຍ."
ທ່ານນາງແຄັດເທີຣິນ ອາລແລນ (Catherine Allen) ເປັນຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍລິສັດລິມີນາ ອິມເມີສຊິຟ (Limina Immersive) ຊຶ່ງເປັນ ບໍລິສັດທີ່ປຶກສາແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:
"ສິ່ງທີ່ດີເລີດກ່ຽວກັບຈັກກະວານເນລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse ກໍແມ່ນມັນຈັບ ເອົາຈຸດທີ່ມັນເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັນທັງຫມົດ. ມັນຄືກັນກັບອິນເຕີແນັດທີ່ທ່ານຍ່າງເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນຫັ້ນ.”
ການວາງເດີມພັນໃຫຍ່ໃນຈັກກະວານເນລະມິດ ຫລື Metaverse ແມ່ນເຟັສບຸກ (Facebook) ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນຊື່ເປັນບໍລິສັດເມຕາ (Meta) ແລະ ເປີດຮ້ານຄ້າເມຕາ ຫລື Meta Store ຂອງຕົນ.
ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຊົມລອງໃສ່ຊຸດຫູຟັງເໝືອນຈິງແລ້ວ ຈັບເຄື່ອງອື່ນໆ ມາເບິ່ງ ມາຫລິ້ນ … ແລະຄິດຕຶກຕອງເຖິງຈັກກະວານເນລະມິດ.
ທ່ານຈູນ ລີ (Jun Lee), ນັກທຸລະກິດໄດ້ຂັບລົດນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງໄປຮ້ານເມຕາ (Meta). ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ:
“ຢາກໄປດວງຈັນບໍ? ບາງທີມັນອາດຈະຍາກສໍາລັບທຸກໆຄົນ. ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນ metaverse ແລ້ວ ມັນໃຊ້ເວລາພຽງແຕ່ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວິນາທີເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ທ່ານກໍໄປເຖິງດວງຈັນແລ້ວ."
ບາງຄົນເຫັນວ່າ metaverse ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ເພື່ອໄປຫລິ້ນໄປລົມກັບຫມູ່ເພື່ອນ. ທ່ານເຊດ ນູຊູມ (Seth Nuzum) ຢາກໃຊ້ເວລາໃນ metaverse ຢູ່ນຳກັນກັບໝູ່. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ:
“ຂ້ອຍຢາກຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງລົມກັນທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ກັບໝູ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍເປັນເວລາສີ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ກວ່າ. ຖ້າຂ້ອຍສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປຮ່ວມຢູ່ນຳ ໄດ້ເຖິງລະດັບນັ້ນແທ້ ມີການເຊື່ອມ ຕໍ່ຢູ່ນຳກັນໂລດ ແບບດຽວກັນກັບຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງຂອງຂ້ອຍໜີ້ ຫຼືບ່ອນໃດກໍໄດ້ ທີ່ຂ້ອຍພໍໃຈ, ມັນກໍຈະເປັນຈຸດສົນໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຂ້ອຍ.”
ຜູ້ສັງເກດການກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍປີເພື່ອໃຫ້ ຈັກກະວານເນລະມິດ ຫລື metaverse ກາຍເປັນເລື້ອງຈິງໄດ້. ສໍາລັບໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຜູ້ຄົນກໍາລັງ ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ມີຫຍັງແດ່ ໃນຊີວິດທາງດິຈິຕອລຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ.
Often touted as the next digital shift, the metaverse comprises three-dimensional online spaces where people can work, shop, play games, go to concerts and so on. Michelle Quinn on what the metaverse is — or might be.
What is the metaverse? Tech companies and others describe it as a place where the real world will mix with the digital, even more than it does now. But beyond that?
Sayon Deb is with the Consumer Technology Association. He spoke to VOA over Zoom:
“Right now, we are essentially hearing the first whispers of a metaverse, and there is very little to say that this will be the future. All we're really doing is really at the brainstorming phase of what should it look like.”
The term "metaverse” refers to a three-dimensional immersive world, as compared with the two-dimensional world of screens we experience today.
Sayon Deb, Consumer Technology Association via Zoom:
“It's not just looking at video or even virtual reality on your screens or through displays, but really having a kind of a digital layer thrown on top of the entire world.”
Catherine Allen is the CEO of Limina Immersive, a consultancy firm. She spoke to VOA over Zoom:
“The great thing about the metaverse is it captures the point that it's all connected. It's like the internet that you walk into.”
Betting big on the Metaverse is Facebook, which recently changed the company name to Meta and opened its Meta Store.
Visitors try on virtual reality headsets, play with other wares … and contemplate the metaverse. Jun Lee, a businessman, drove an hour to the Meta Store. He said:
“Want to go to moon? Maybe it's hard for every people. But in the metaverse, just seconds, you go to moon."
Some see the metaverse as a place to hang out with friends.
Seth Nuzum wants to spend time in the metaverse. He said: “I’d like to be in a virtual chatroom with my friends for four plus hours. If I could have that level of immersion, to be connected constantly like in my room or wherever I please, that would be the main draw for me.”
Observers say it will take years for the metaverse to come to be. For now, people are considering what their digital lives hold next.
