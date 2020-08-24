ພັນລະຍາ ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຣັດເຊຍ ຢ້ຽມຢາມສາມີ ຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ ໃນນະຄອນເບີລິນ

ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານອາເລັກເຊ ນາວາລນີ ຜູ້ກຳລັງປິ່ນປົວທີ່ສົງໄສວ່າຖືກວາງ ຢາພິດກຳລັງນອນຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍເບີລີນ ໄດ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມສາມີຂອງຍານາງໃນວັນອາທິດ ວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ຍານາງຈູເລຍ ນາວາລຍານາ ແລະຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຄົນນຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຫຍັງຕໍ່ບັນດານັກ ຂ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໄປໂຮງໝໍຊາຣີເຕ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງເຢຍຣະມັນ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງທ່ານນາວາລນີ. ທ່ານກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກໂຕ ແລະຫາຍໃຈ ດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງຈັກຊ່ວຍຫາຍໃຈ.

ທ່່ານນາວາລນີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປິນໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງມົສກູ ຈາກໄຊບີເຣຍ ໃນວັນພະຫັດ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ເກີດບໍ່ສະບາຍລະຫວ່າງການບິນເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮືອບິນຕ້ອງລົງຈອດສຸກ ເສີນຢູ່ເດີ່ນເຮືອບິນເມືອງອອມສ໌ ໃນໄຊບີເຣຍ. ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຂອງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄດ້ດື່ມຊາດຳ ຢູ່ຮ້ານກາເຟທີ່ເດີ່ນເຮືອບິນ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານນາວາລນີ ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີໃນການຄັດ ຄ້ານຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີວລາເດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ເຊື່ອວ່ານໍ້າຊາ ໄດ້ຖືກວາງຢາພິດໃສ່.

ຍານາງນາວາລຍານາ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ສາມີຂອງຍານາງ ອາຍຸ 44 ປີ ບິນໄປຮັບ ການປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນເບີລິນ. ຫຼັງຈາກສາມີຂອງນາງໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປເຖິງໃນ ວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງໂຄສົກຍິງໂຮງໝໍ ທ່ານນາງມານູຍເອລາ ຊິງສຼ໌ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ອົງການຂ່າວ AP ວ່າ

ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮັບການກວດສອບຢ່າງທີ່ຖ້ວນຊຶ່ງພວກທ່ານ ໝໍຈະບໍ່ມີການຖະແຫຼງໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມບໍ່ສະບາຍຂອງທ່ານ ຫຼືການປິ່ນປົວ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດທົບທວນເບິ່ງອາການຂອງເພິ່ນ. ລາຍງານຂອງອົງ ການຂ່າວ AP ບໍ່ຮວມຢູ່ຊ່ວງໄລຍະເວລາໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ເກີດເຫດ.

