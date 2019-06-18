ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ແມ່ນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ການ​ບິນ ​ມັກ​ຖືກ

ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການສ້າງເຮືອບິນທີ່ເບົາກວ່າ ແລະ ປະຢັດນ້ຳມັນຫລາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ. ບັນດາ

ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າກຸ່ມນຶ່ງຈາກປະເທດ ອັງກິດ ຫາກໍ່ໄດ້ພັດທະນາເທັກໂນໂລຈີດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນັກ

ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຄວິນ ອີນິກສ໌ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະ

ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນເຮືອ​ບິນ MAGMA, ເປັນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ພິ​ເສດ.

ທ່ານ ບິ​ລ ໂຄ​ຣ​ເທີ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ແມນ​ເຊັ​ສ​ເຕີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ແບບ​ຢ່າງ

ຂອງເຮືອບິນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຊິ້ນສ່ວນເໜັງຕີງ ທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານໄດ້ຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ລຳທຳອິດຂອງ

ໂລກ. ແລະ ມັນກໍເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ເພາະວ່າຄົນໄດ້ທົດລອງເຮັດມາຫຼາຍເທື່ອ

ແລ້ວໃນອະດີດ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລອງ ແລະ ກຸ່ມອື່ນໆກໍໄດ້ທົດລອງມາແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານ ບິ​ລ ໂຄ​ຣ​ເທີ ແລະ ກຸ່ມ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ແມນ​ເຊັ​ສ​ເຕີ ໃນ​ປະ​

ເທດ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ອາໄສການເປົ່າອາກາດ ເພື່ອຂັບເຄື່ອນເຮືອບິນໃນທ້ອງຟ້າ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ທ່ານ ອຽນ ລັນ​ນັອນ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ເອົາ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ທີ່ເໜັງຕີງ​

ພາຍນອກທັງໝົດອອກໃນເຮືອບິນລຸ້ນນີ້ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮືອບິນມີຄວາມປອດໄພກວ່າ

ແລະ ເບົາກວ່າ.

ທ່ານ ອຽນ ລັນ​ນັອນ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ແມນ​ເຊັ​ສ​ເຕີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ໄດ້​ປຽບ​

ແມ່ນເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນນ້ຳໜັກ, ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການສ້ອມແປງ ແລະ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ.

ເມື່ອເຈົ້າມີປີກຄວບຄຸມ ມັນກໍຈະມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທັງໝົດ.”

ການ​ທີ່ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ເໜັງ​ຕີງ ມັນ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ກອບ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ

ແລະ ຜະລິດດ້ວຍລາຄາຖືກ. ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນເຮືອບິນທີ່ສຸບປັກສຽບໄຟ

ໃສ່ແລ້ວຫຼິ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ບິ​ລ ໂຄ​ຣ​ເທີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຫະ​ຣາ​ຊະ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ ໄດ້​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ​ ໃນ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​

ນາລຸ້ນໃໝ່, ເປັນເຮືອບິນຮົບທີ່ເຮັດໃນຣາຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ. ທັງໝົດນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວ

ກັບການພັດທະນາເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ສາມາດພັດທະນາເຮືອບິນທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບຫຼາຍ

ຂຶ້ນ, ຖືກກວ່າເກົ່າ, ເປັນທີ່ໄວ້ວາງໃຈກວ່າເກົ່າ, ສາມາດເກັບໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນກ່ອງເປັນ 10 ປີ

ແລະ ເອົາມາບິນຍາມໃດທີ່ເຮົາຕ້ອງການ.”

ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເຮັດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ໄທ​ເທ​ນຽມ ທີ່​ພິມ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈ​າກ​ເຄື່ອງ​ພິມ 3 ມິ​ຕິ ຫຼື

3D. ແທນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ກົນຈັກປີກ, ລົມຈະເປົ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມໄວສຸດຍອດ ຜ່ານຊ່ອງນ້ອຍໆ

ຢູ່ໃນປີກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜູ້ບັງຄັບເຮືອບິນ ສາມາດປ່ຽນທິດທາງ.

ແລະ ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ອາຍ​ພົ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ໄວ​ສູງ ຈະ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ການ​ຍົກ​ ທີ່​ເຄື່ອນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ

ລົງ.

ທ່ານ ບິ​ລ ໂຄ​ຣ​ເທີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ ມັນ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ແຕ່​

ລະອັນມາຮວມເຂົ້າກັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນເຮັດວຽກໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນໄດ້ເຮືອບິນ

ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່, ບ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າສາມາດມອດພາກສ່ວນທີ່ ເໜັງຕີງໄວ້ ເພື່ອເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ມັນຖືກຄວບຄຸມໃນການບິນຕາມວິທີທີ່ເຈົ້າຢາກເຮັດ.”

ຖ້າ​ສິ່ງນີ້​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຮົບ​ລຸ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ, ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້​ ຈະມີ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ທີ່​ໄກ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລຳ​ນີ້ ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ໜັກ​ພຽງ 46 ກິ​ໂລ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນກໍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ບິນ​ໄດ້​ພຽງ​

ແຕ່ປະມານ 160 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ.

ແຕ່​ຖ້າ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້​ຫາ​ກ​ໄດ້​ຜົນ, ແລະ ນັ້ນ​ມັນກໍອາດຈະ​ປ່ຽ​ນ​ແປງວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ເຮືອ

ບິນຈະໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ.

The price of jet fuel is one reason why aviation technology research is so often focused on making planes lighter and more efficient.A group of researchers from England have just taken that technology a step forward.VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.



This is the MAGMA, an unmanned aerial vehicle that is the first of its kind.



"It is the world's first demonstration of a fully functioning aircraft with no moving parts.And it is a big deal because people have tried many times in the past, we have tried and other teams have.



Bill Crowther and his team from the University of Manchester in England rely on blowing air to maneuver the plane through the sky.



Team member Ian Lunnon says getting rid of all the exterior moving parts in this generation of planes will make planes safer and lighter.



"The advantage is to reduce weight, reduce maintenance and reduce complexity.When you have a control flap it involves all that complication."



Without the moving parts the plane can be assembled quickly and produced cheaply.It is basically a plug and play aircraft,



"The UK is involved in developing this next generation, UK-based fighter aircraft.This is all about developing technologies that enable the development of aircrafts that are more effective, cheaper, more reliable, can sit in a box for 10 years and then just fly when we need to."



The plane is made from 3-D printed titanium.Instead of mechanical flaps, air is blown at supersonic speeds through tiny openings in the wing to allow the pilot to change directions.



And high velocity exhaust jets provide the lift that moves the plane up and down.



It is actually really hard to pull all the bits of technology together to get it all working at the same time to get a fully functioning aircraft, where you can turn off all the moving surfaces to get it to be controlled in flight the way you want it to."



If this is going to be the next generation of fighter jets the team has a long way to go.



While this plane only weighs about 46 kilograms, it can only fly at around 160 kilometers per hour.



But the technology works, and that could change the way airplanes are made.