ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຈະປະຊຸມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການສູ້ລົບ ໃນເຂດນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບາກ

ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຄາດວ່າຈະສົນທະນາຫາລືກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການ

ສູ້ລົບທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບາກໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້.

ກອງປະຊຸມລັບໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ໄຂຂຶ້ນໂດຍຫ້າປະເທດໃນຢູໂຣບ ປະກອບດ້ວຍອັງກິດ

ແບລຈຽມ ແອັສໂທເນຍ ຝຣັ່ງ ແລະເຢຍຣະມັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການສູ້ລົບ ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ

ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງກຳລັງຂອງອາເມເນຍ (Armenia) ແລະອາເຈີບາຍຈານ

(Arzerbaijan) ໃນເຂດນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບາກ.

ໂຄສົກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານ ແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກູແຕເຣສ (António Guterres) ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອິລແຮມ ອາລີແຢັບ ແຫ່ງ ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ແລະ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອາເມເນຍ ທ່ານນິໂກລ ປາຊີນຽນ ແລະໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກທ່ານ

ທັງສອງ “ຢຸດການສູ້ລົບກັນໂດຍທັນທີ” ເພື່ອ ຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ແລະກັບຄືນສູ່

ການເຈລະຈາທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກການວາງເງື່ອນໄຂລ່ວງໜ້າ ຫຼືການ

ຊ້າໃດໆ.” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP.)

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໃນເຂດນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບາກ ກ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານ 58 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ

ນັບແຕ່ວັນອາທິດເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ເວລາອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມໂຈມ ຕີທາງອາກາດ

ແລະປືນໃຫຍ່.

ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີລາຍງານວ່າ ມີພົນລະເຮືອນສອງຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ. ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເປັນທາງການ

ກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທະຫານອາເຈີບາຍຈານ.

ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຕ່າງກໍກ່າວຫາກັນ ໃນການຍິງປືນໃຫຍ່ໂຈມຕີກັນ. ກະຊວງປ້ອງ ກັນປະເ

ທດອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງອາເມເນຍໄດ້ຍິງປືນໃຫຍ່ຖະຫຼົ່ມ ເມືອງຕາຕາ.

ການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ມະຫາອຳນາດໃນຂົງເຂດ ຄືຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ

ເທິກີ ອາດຈະຖືກແກ່ດຶງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຄວາມຮຸນແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ມົສກູເປັນພັນ ທະມິດດ້ານ

ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດກັບອາເມເນຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອັງກາຣາ ໜູນຫຼັງອາເຈີ ບາຍຈານ.

ໂຄສົກວັງແຄຣມລິນ ທ່ານເດີມີຕຣີ ເພສກັອຟ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໃຫ້ຢຸດເຊົາ

ການສູ້ລົບໂດຍທັນທີແລະກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານະການນີ້ “ສ້າງຄວາມເປັນ ຫ່ວງໃຫ້ແກ່ມົສກູ

ແລະປະເທດອື່ນໆ.”

The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss the escalating fighting in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh later Tuesday.

The closed door meeting was requested by five European nations -- Britain, Belgium, Estonia, France and Germany -- as the fighting intensified Monday between forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the enclave.

A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to both President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and called for 58“an immediate stop to the fighting, a de-escalation of tension and a return to meaningful negotiations without preconditions or delay,” according to the Associated Press.

Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh say 58 soldiers have been killed since Sunday, when it says Azerbaijan launched an air and artillery attack.

The region also reported two civilian deaths. There was no official information about any Azeri military casualties.

Both sides exchanged accusations of using heavy artillery. The Azeri defense ministry said Armenian forces were shelling the town of Tartar.

The fighting has prompted fears that regional powers Russia and Turkey could be drawn into the violence. Moscow has a defense alliance with Armenia, while Ankara backs Azerbaijan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Monday for hostilities to immediately end and said the situation “is a cause for concern for Moscow and other countries.”