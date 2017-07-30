5 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນເຫດລົດລະເບີດ ໃນປະເທດ ໂຊມາເລຍ

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໂຊມາເລຍ ລາຍງານວ່າ ລົດລະເບີດຄັນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້. ຂ່າວສານເອພີເວົ້າວ່າ ຫ້າຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີ

ວິດ ແລະ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 13 ຄົນໄດ້ຣັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນເຫດການລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງ ໂມກາດິສຊູ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ຖະໜົນ ມາກາ ອາລມູກາຣາມາ ທີ່ຄັບຄັ່ງ

ແມ່ນເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຈຸດປະສົງແລະແຮງຊຸກຍູ້ ໃຫ້ທຳການລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອ.

ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ Al-Shabab ມັກຈະເປັນພວກວາງລະເບີດ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງເຖິງຕາຍນີ້ຢູ່

ສະເໝີ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

Authorities in Somalia report a car bomb blast in the capital Sunday.



The Associated Press reports five people were killed and at least 13 injured in the explosion in Mogadishu.



Officials say the busy Maka Almukarramah road was the site of the blast.



The target and motive of the explosion were not immediately clear.



Al-Shabab militants frequently carry out deadly bombings in the capital.









