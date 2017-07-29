ອັຟການິສຖານ ຕ້ອງຕິ ການປະຕິບັດງານ ຕ້ານພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຂອງ ປາກິສຖານ

ປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ​ແລະ​ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ທຳ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ພວກຫົວ

​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ​ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ບໍລິ​ເວນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຮ່ວມ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ແຕ່​ກໍ

​ມີ​ຮ່ອງຮອຍ​ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະສານ​ງານຮ່ວມມືຈຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​

ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະສິດທິ​ຜົນ​ປານ​ໃດ​.

​ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ນີ້ ປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນຂັ້ນທີ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ

Khyber 4 ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ Khyber Pakhtun-

khwa.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງການຂອງ​ພະ​ແນ​ກຖະ​ແຫຼງຂ່າວ​ກອງທັບ​ປາກິສຖານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບ່ອນ​ຫຼົບ​ລີ້

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ ​ແລະສາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຄມ​ທາງ ​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ອາ

ວຸດ ​ແລະ​ລູກ​ກະສຸນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຢຶດ.”

ແຕ່​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອວ່າ ອັຟການິສຖານ

​ແລະ​ປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ​ ໄດ້​ຕົກລົງ​ວ່າຕົນ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ອີກ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ຊາບກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ແຜນການ

ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມຢູ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຟາກ​ຂອງ​ເຂດເສັ້ນຊາຍ​ແດນເມືອງ

Durand ​ແລະ​ປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງຕົນ

​ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ ​ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້.

Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to carry out operations targeting Islamic State militants along their shared border, but there are signs that the two countries are not communicating, making the effort less effective.



This week, Pakistan said that it just completed the first phase of its "Khyber 4" operation against IS militants in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.



"Terrorist hideouts were dismantled, and cache of IEDs, arms and ammunition were seized," Pakistan Army's media wing (ISPR) said a statement.



But Afghan defense officials told VOA that Afghanistan and Pakistan had agreed that they would inform one another of planned operations against IS on both sides of the Durand Line, and that Pakistan did not do so with its recent operation against IS.



"Based on the agreement both sides would exchange information based on which operation will be conducted under U.S and China watch. Pakistan has not done so," Major General Daulat Waziri, spokesperson of the Afghan ministry of defense told VOA.



Waziri added that Pakistan should target terror groups in the right locations.



"Pakistan Army should conduct operations in big cities and destroy them, as most of the centers for terrorist groups are located in big cities, not in the areas close to Durand Line," Waziri said. "Military operations need to be launched on both sides of the Durand Line. Everyone understands the terrorist sanctuaries are located in Pakistan."



Pakistan's military rejected Afghanistan's claims as "unwarranted"



"The information about Operation Khyber-4 has been shared (twice verbally and in written) with Afghan Forces as well as Resolute Support Mission, and ODRP," ISPR said in a statement issued last week.



Going After Remote IS Strongholds



Launched in July, Khyber 4 is part of the on-going military operation, Radd-ul-Fasaad which is aimed at diminishing the Islamic State's threat in Pakistan and destroying the terror group's hideouts in the relatively isolated Rajgal valley in the tribal belt.



Rajgal valley of the Khyber Agency is situated in the semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA), sharing a border with Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, where IS offshoot Khorasan branch has made inroads in recent years.



Earlier this year, the U.S. military and the Afghan government promised to eliminate IS in Afghanistan by the end of 2017. Hundreds of IS fighters, including several senior commanders have been killed in recent months.



In May, the terror group lost Sheikh Abdul Hasib, its leader in Afghanistan. Hasib was killed in a joint U.S. Afghan forces raid in eastern Nangarhar.



Pakistan has long denied the existence of IS in its territory, but analysts believe the recent operation aimed at cracking down on the terror group suggest Pakistan no longer denies the existence of IS in its territory.



"Pakistani government has until recently denied the presence of the Islamic State in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Khadim Hussain, a political analyst from Peshawar told VOA. "Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and several other banned terror outfits are able to work, recruit for the IS and move freely on both sides of the border."



Hussain added that the long-running practice of both countries blaming the other for the militants "needs to be stopped. Pakistan and Afghanistan both are victims of terrorism and they'll have to join hands if they want to win this war."



In March, IS sympathizers distributed hundreds of pamphlets containing threats from IS in the semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) as well as other cities of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.