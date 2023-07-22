ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ສົດ
site logo site logo
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ວັນເສົາ, ໒໒ ກໍລະກົດ ໒໐໒໓
ຮຽນ-ພາສາອັງກິດ

ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ EMOJI

ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ EMOJI
Embed
ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ EMOJI

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:00 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ EMOJI

NEWS WORDS: Emoji

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

Embed
ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ EMOJI
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:31 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

Today’s news word is not something you speak.

ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຂອງມື້ນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນບາງສິ່ງທີີ່ທ່ານເວົ້າ

It is

ມັນແມ່ນ

The 2015 Oxford Dictionary word of the year is hard to define.


​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ແຫ່ງ​ປີ​ຂອງວັດຈະນານຸກົມ ອັອກສຝອດ ປີ 2015 ແມ່ນຍາກທີ່ຈະອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ.

It is even harder to pronounce.

ມັນ​ຍາກທີ່ຈະອອກສຽງ.

That is because it is not even a word at all.

ນັ້ນກໍເພາະວ່າ ມັນຮອດບໍ່ແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າເລີຍ.

It is an emoji.

ມັນແມ່ນ​ຮູບ ອີ​ໂມ​ຈີ.

This is the first time that an image has won the award.

ນີ້ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ທີ່ຮູບພາບ ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນຊະນະເລີດ.

An Emoji is an image that shares a felling, mood or thought.

Emoji ແມ່ນຮູບພາບທີ່​ສະ​ແດງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ, ອາລົມ ຫລືຄວາມຄຶດ.

“Named tear of joy” was the most used emoji in 2015.

ຮູບ “ຫົວ​ຈົນນໍ້າຕາໄຫຼ” ແມ່ນ​ຮູບ emoji ທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນປີ 2015.

Now, when you see the word “emoji” you will know what this new word means.

ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານເຫັນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “imoji” ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມ ວ່າຫຍັງ.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG