ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ EMOJI

NEWS WORDS: Emoji

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

Today’s news word is not something you speak.

ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຂອງມື້ນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນບາງສິ່ງທີີ່ທ່ານເວົ້າ



It is



ມັນແມ່ນ



The 2015 Oxford Dictionary word of the year is hard to define.



​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ແຫ່ງ​ປີ​ຂອງວັດຈະນານຸກົມ ອັອກສຝອດ ປີ 2015 ແມ່ນຍາກທີ່ຈະອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ.



It is even harder to pronounce.



ມັນ​ຍາກທີ່ຈະອອກສຽງ.



That is because it is not even a word at all.



ນັ້ນກໍເພາະວ່າ ມັນຮອດບໍ່ແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າເລີຍ.

It is an emoji.



ມັນແມ່ນ​ຮູບ ອີ​ໂມ​ຈີ.



This is the first time that an image has won the award.



ນີ້ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ທີ່ຮູບພາບ ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນຊະນະເລີດ.



An Emoji is an image that shares a felling, mood or thought.



Emoji ແມ່ນຮູບພາບທີ່​ສະ​ແດງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ, ອາລົມ ຫລືຄວາມຄຶດ.



“Named tear of joy” was the most used emoji in 2015.



ຮູບ “ຫົວ​ຈົນນໍ້າຕາໄຫຼ” ແມ່ນ​ຮູບ emoji ທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນປີ 2015.



Now, when you see the word “emoji” you will know what this new word means.



ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານເຫັນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “imoji” ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມ ວ່າຫຍັງ.