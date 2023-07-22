ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ EMOJI

NEWS WORDS: Emoji
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
Today’s news word is not something you speak.
ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຂອງມື້ນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນບາງສິ່ງທີີ່ທ່ານເວົ້າ
It is
ມັນແມ່ນ
The 2015 Oxford Dictionary word of the year is hard to define.
ຄຳສັບແຫ່ງປີຂອງວັດຈະນານຸກົມ ອັອກສຝອດ ປີ 2015 ແມ່ນຍາກທີ່ຈະອະທິບາຍ.
It is even harder to pronounce.
ມັນຍາກທີ່ຈະອອກສຽງ.
That is because it is not even a word at all.
ນັ້ນກໍເພາະວ່າ ມັນຮອດບໍ່ແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າເລີຍ.
It is an emoji.
ມັນແມ່ນຮູບ ອີໂມຈີ.
This is the first time that an image has won the award.
ນີ້ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ທີ່ຮູບພາບ ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນຊະນະເລີດ.
An Emoji is an image that shares a felling, mood or thought.
Emoji ແມ່ນຮູບພາບທີ່ສະແດງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ, ອາລົມ ຫລືຄວາມຄຶດ.
“Named tear of joy” was the most used emoji in 2015.
ຮູບ “ຫົວຈົນນໍ້າຕາໄຫຼ” ແມ່ນຮູບ emoji ທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນປີ 2015.
Now, when you see the word “emoji” you will know what this new word means.
ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານເຫັນຄຳວ່າ “imoji” ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມ ວ່າຫຍັງ.