NEWS WORDS: Delicate
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
Here is Ambassador Ryan Crocker speaking about Iraq:
ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ຣາຍອັນ ຄຣອກເກີຣ ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບ ອີຣັກ:
We are at an extremely delicate time throughout the region certainly in Iraq as the Iraqis struggle to form a government that needs to be inclusive enough that it will bring Sunnis back into the process.
ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທີ່ສຸດໃນທົ່ວພາກພື້ນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຊາວ ອີຣັກ ພວມດີ້ນຮົນທີ່ຈະຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານທີ່ຕ້ອງມີຄວາມກວມລວມພໍ ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາຊາວມຸສລິມນິກາຍ ຊູນນີ ກັບເຂົ້າສູ່ຂະບວນການຄືນ.
Something that is delicate can break easily.
ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນ ທີ່ສາມາດແຕກຫັກໄດ້ງ່າຍ.
The Ambassador says that the situation in the region must be handed very carefully.
ທ່ານເອກອັກູຄະລັດຖະທູດ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານະການຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນນັ້ນຕ້ອງຖືກຮັບມືຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ.
Delicate also can mean pretty.
Delicate ຍັງສາມາດໝາຍເຖິງ ສວຍງາມ.
A delicate object is pleasing to look at and carefully made.
ວັດຖຸທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ງົດງາມ ແລະ ເຮັດດ້ວຍຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງ.
Now, the next time you hear the word delicate, DELICATE.
You will know what this News Word means, and you can use it in conversation.
ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ DELICATE ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບໃໝ່ນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ ແລະທ່ານສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນໄດ້ໃນການສົນທະນາ.