NEWS WORDS: Delicate

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ.

Here is Ambassador Ryan Crocker speaking about Iraq:

ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ຣາຍ​ອັນ ຄ​ຣອກ​ເກີ​ຣ ເວົ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ອີ​ຣັກ:

We are at an extremely delicate time throughout the region certainly in Iraq as the Iraqis struggle to form a government that needs to be inclusive enough that it will bring Sunnis back into the process.

​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ສຸດໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ, ໂດ​ຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ອີ​ຣັກ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ຊາວ ​ອີ​ຣັກ ພວມດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ທີ່​ຈະຕັ້ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທີ່​ຕ້ອງມີ​ຄວາມກວມ​ລວມພໍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາຊາ​ວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ນິ​ກາຍ ​ຊູ​ນນີ ​ກັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການຄືນ.

Delicate

Delicate

Something that is delicate can break easily.

ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງທີ່​ລະ​ອຽດ​ອ່ອນ ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ແຕກ​ຫັກ​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍ.

The Ambassador says that the situation in the region must be handed very carefully.

​ທ່ານ​ເອກ​ອັກູ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ນັ້ນ​ຕ້ອງຖືກ​ຮັບ​ມື​ຢ່າງ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ.

Delicate also can mean pretty.

Delicate ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ ສວຍ​ງາມ.

A delicate object is pleasing to look at and carefully made.

ວັດ​ຖຸ​ທີ່ລະ​ອຽດ​ອ່ອນ ແມ່​ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ງົດ​ງາມ ແລະ ​ເຮັດ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ.

Now, the next time you hear the word delicate, DELICATE.

You will know what this News Word means, and you can use it in conversation.

ບັດ​ນີ້ ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ DELICATE ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຫຍັງ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ.