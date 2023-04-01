NEWS WORDS: National Guard

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ.

Together, these two words ຫານhave a military meaning:

ສອງຄຳ​ສັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທະຫານ​

National Guard

ແນ​ສ​ເຊິນ​ໂນ ກາດ

The National Guard is often activated to assist military overseas. But most of the time its members are citizens protecting other citizens after natural or manmade disasters.

The National Guard is America oldest military force. They are deployed at home and overseas.

ແນ​ສ​ເຊິນ​ໂນ ກາດ ຫຼື ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກສາດິນ​ແດນ ມັກ​ຈະ​ຖື​ກ​ຮ້ອງ​ມາ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ເພື່ອຊ່ວ​ຍ​ຫລືອທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ​ແຕ່​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຄົນອື່ນໆ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ ຫຼື ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ນຸດ.

ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກສາດິນ​ແດນ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ເກົ່າ​ແກ່. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ​ຢູ່ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

Each of the 50 states has its own guard. A governor, or the federal government, can activate the guard to help with natural disasters. They can also help local police restore order during riots

​ແຕ່​ລະ​ລັດ​ໃນ 50 ລັດ ​ມີ​ກຳລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ. ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ ຫລື​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ສາ​ມາດ​ຮ້ອງຂໍ​ໃຫ້ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ດິນ​ແດນ ໄປ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເວ​ລ​າ​ເກີດ​ໄພ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຮຽບ​ຮ້ອຍ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງເກີດການ​ຈະລາ​ຈົນ.

Now, when you hear the words National Guard, you will know these words mean!

ບັດນີ້, ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ National Guard ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ວ່າຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.