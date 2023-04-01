NEWS WORDS: National Guard
Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
Together, these two words ຫານhave a military meaning:
ສອງຄຳສັບຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ມີຄວາມໝາຍກ່ຽວກັບທະຫານ
National Guard
ແນສເຊິນໂນ ກາດ
The National Guard is often activated to assist military overseas. But most of the time its members are citizens protecting other citizens after natural or manmade disasters.
The National Guard is America oldest military force. They are deployed at home and overseas.
ແນສເຊິນໂນ ກາດ ຫຼື ກຳລັງຮັກສາດິນແດນ ມັກຈະຖືກຮ້ອງມາປະຕິບັດງານເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຫລືອທະຫານຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ. ແຕ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ສະມາຊິກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຈະປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນຄົນອື່ນໆ ຫຼັງຈາກໄພພິບັດທຳມະຊາດ ຫຼື ໄພພິບັດທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນມາຈາກມະນຸດ.
ກຳລັງຮັກສາດິນແດນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງທະຫານທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກສົ່ງໄປຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ແລະ ຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ.
Each of the 50 states has its own guard. A governor, or the federal government, can activate the guard to help with natural disasters. They can also help local police restore order during riots
ແຕ່ລະລັດໃນ 50 ລັດ ມີກຳລັງຮັກສາດິນແດນ ເປັນຂອງຕົນ. ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ຫລືລັດຖະບານກາງ ສາມາດຮ້ອງຂໍໃຫ້ ກຳລັງຮັກສາດິນແດນ ໄປຊ່ວຍເວລາເກີດໄພທຳມະຊາດ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງສາມາດຊ່ວຍຕຳຫລວດ ຄວບຄຸມຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍລະຫວ່າງເກີດການຈະລາຈົນ.
Now, when you hear the words National Guard, you will know these words mean!
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ National Guard ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.